My Top Five Posts of 2024
A look back at what readers liked most
7 hrs ago
Jason Jonker
End the Year with Hope: Help Us Fight Despair Today
Last chance to give in 2024
12 hrs ago
Jason Jonker
Why We Don't Use the 12-Steps in Our Recovery Efforts
A cool response to a hot-button issue
Dec 26, 2024
Jason Jonker
8
Why We Need a Volunteer Coordinator
A behind-scenes look at our plans
Dec 25, 2024
Jason Jonker
2
A Tale of Two Prison Yards
The amazing power of context to make or break a visit with a chaplain
Dec 19, 2024
Jason Jonker
2
It Doesn't Pay to Be Logical
When everyone else is
Dec 12, 2024
Jason Jonker
4
It's Advent in Prison
For the next few weeks, I am leading Thursday night services at the prison, filling in for a Chaplain who is on vacation.
Dec 10, 2024
Jason Jonker
5
1
We're Hiring
Thanks to the Antioch Foundation for funding the first year of this position
Dec 8, 2024
Jason Jonker
3
1
The Problem with Average Drinkers
“Don’t design for average”—Rory Southerland.
Dec 5, 2024
Jason Jonker
5
2
November 2024
A Special Thanksgiving Day Message
Thanks to all my readers and supporters!
Nov 28, 2024
Jason Jonker
5
Prison Satisfaction Surveys
Why the much-maligned satisfaction survey is useful
Nov 26, 2024
Jason Jonker
6
Fooled by Placebos or Foolish not to Use Them?
Why I gladly use the placebo effect.
Nov 21, 2024
Jason Jonker
4
1
