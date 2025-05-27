Did people ever welcome new neighbors by bringing over a basket of goodies, or are welcome baskets a fable—something you could only see on old-time television shows? I don’t know. My sense is that the welcome basket is partially a myth we tell ourselves about a time before our modern, atomized existence.

When I searched for “Does anyone still bring welcome baskets?” all I got were a few links to suggestions about how to improve your Airbnb business with a “stand-out” welcome basket. What a testimony to the commodification of human interaction!

Regardless of whether welcome baskets were real— or really just a fable, Resilient Recovery is going to be giving out welcome baskets to new members this year.

We received a $4,000 grant from the WELS Christian Aid and Relief to give welcome baskets to new attendees of our Church-based recovery meeting. Here is a snippet of the grant proposal explaining why we think welcome baskets are a good idea.

The primary goal of this project is to build trust and show compassion to formerly homeless residents of sober living group homes. These individuals come from a wide range of spiritual backgrounds. Some grew up in Christian homes; others have never opened a Bible or stepped inside a church. But many carry a deep sense of guilt and shame—and are hesitant to believe they would be welcomed in a Christian community. The welcome baskets will serve as a tangible expression of our love, care, and respect for them. . . These baskets will strengthen our ability to connect not only with residents but also with group home managers—positioning us to better share the hope and grace of the gospel. By inviting local businesses and nonprofits to contribute items for the baskets, we also extend our impact. Even if they choose not to donate, they’ll [. . .] learn that our church is a community committed to caring for people affected by the addiction crisis.

Build me a basket

Before we rush out and purchase the supplies, I wanted to write down my thoughts and come up with a guide for the welcome baskets that will help volunteers as they take the reins with this project. For inspiration, I am reading Will Guidara’s excellent book Unreasonable Hospitality, which details how he took the two-star restaurant, Eleven Madison Park, and transformed it into “the best restaurant in the world,” though with “memorable, over-the-top, bespoke hospitality.” I hope our project will be infused with some of Guidara’s enthusiasm for making guests feel welcome.

The “Basket”. The basket doesn’t have to be a basket. It should be 1) something people will use, and 2) surprisingly cool. I am not opposed to the right basket, if we can find and afford it. But I am certainly open to alternatives such as a tote bag, clear backpack, toiletry bag, a nice pillow case, lunch box, laundry bag, something with our logo on. . . We’ll know it when we see it.

The items in the basket. All items should be 1) something they will use and 2) really cool. The additional standard here should be that it is personal. The client turnover in many recovery homes means that items such as coffee cups and our Resilient Recovery Handbook get left behind and accumulate in the home. A thing is not a gift if it’s not just for that person. So here I am thinking of items you wouldn’t share, but you would see and want for yourself. Deodorant? Toothbrushes? Chapsticks? A loofa? Individual-sized shampoo and conditioner? Flipflops? A snack that will get eaten or thrown out so quickly that it can’t accumulate. I fed this into ChatGPT and got back a list, which I modified slightly Nail clippers or small grooming kit – often needed, rarely shared.

Good-quality razor & travel shave cream – especially if they’re not provided at the house.

Compact hairbrush or comb – something basic but nice.

Perishable snack – fruit, berries, a pastry—not a commercial snack, but a pastry that gets hard or goes bad if it is not eaten immediately.

Fun drink – a can of LaCroix, cold brew, or vitamin water.

Instant oatmeal or noodle cup – comforting and useful for those still adjusting to routines.

Pair of soft socks – people rarely regret receiving these.

Mini journal or pocket notebook – especially if you give them a pen, too.

Pillow case

Earplugs or sleep mask – signals respect for their rest and boundaries.

Game or puzzle

Carabiner key clip – practical and feels “gear-y.”

Pair of earbuds – even cheap ones can feel like a win.

Items they can retrieve with a voucher. I’d like to have a stockpile of items from which they can shop 1-3 items. Because they are picking out these items, they won’t feel perfunctory. I’d like there to be a “today” voucher and a “next time you come voucher.” That way, people can leave with something they chose today, and have a nice incentive to return next week and “shop” from our store. I hope to employ the genius of capitalism here. In the same way people “vote” for products and services with their dollars, people will “vote” with their vouchers. A careful eye on which items people seem to want will tell us what items to buy more of. But, there will be an element of socialism here, too. We will decide what items are in the store, and we won’t include items that go against our values or cause more harm than good.

Socks (thick, soft, or ankle/crew options)

Underwear (women’s and men’s, multiple sizes)

Brassieres

Basic t-shirts or tank tops (neutral colors, in common sizes)

Flip-flops or house slippers

Travel-size toiletry kits (assembled or itemized by choice)

Toothbrush + cover

Menstrual supplies (individually packed: pads, tampons, panty liners, wipes)

Shaving kit (razor, cream, aftershave balm)

Hairbrush or comb

Deodorant (scented and unscented options)

Ethnic hair care (edge control, curl cream, bonnet, wide-tooth comb)

Devotional books (short, easy-to-read formats are best)

Pocket Bible or New Testament

Wall hangings with Scripture or inspirational quotes

Fridge magnets with prayers or truth statements

Prayer cards in little sets

Pen + journal bundles

“In case of emergency,” Pocket relapse prevention plans

Phone charging cords (iPhone & Android)

Earbuds (cheap but decent quality)

Reusable water bottles (unbranded, good grip)

Reusable tote bag or drawstring bag

Lip balm (fun flavors or high-quality like Burt’s Bees)

Conclusion

People entering sober-living homes from homelessness often don’t have basic supplies. We want to celebrate their decision to seek treatment and communicate that they are welcome and valuable members of our church and community.

Our informal polling with attendees suggests these welcome baskets are needed and will be well-received.

