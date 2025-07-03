If your schooling went anything like mine, the most important thing you learned about Prohibition is that it didn’t work. My teachers taught that instead of decreasing alcohol use, the 18th Amendment increased it by causing people to rebel and drink bathtub gin with wild, Jazz-fueled abandon. And as if increasing drinking levels weren’t reason enough to repudiate prohibition, our teachers pointed out that Prohibition caused the bloody rise to power of the Italian Mob. In this version of events, the gangland violence and promiscuous flapper girls are what you get for trying to place restrictions on humans’ desire to get sauced.

Prohibition, we were taught, was a failed experiment—end of story. Far beyond being merely a cautionary tale about the dangers of legislating morality, the word “Prohibition” became a magical argument-ender and has been used to defeat attempts to restrict tobacco, firearms, cannabis, prostitution, gambling, immigration, and internet pornography.

But perhaps its most popular use has been to condemn the War on Drugs.

The War On Drugs

According to the popular narrative, Prohibition was the spiritual forebearer to the War on Drugs—both were moral panics, led by Christians and other fussbudgets who decried its effect on families and its close association with lawlessness and crime. And both movements impinged on civil liberties. Both Prohibition and the War on Drugs empowered men in dark suits to repress nonconformists through surveillance and enforcement. Smart and kind people had nuanced attitudes toward substances. They winked at substance use for the majority of people and favored treatment over enforcement strategies for those few unfortunates who were vulnerable to addiction.

But what if what we were taught about the 18th Amendment wasn’t true? In this post, I aim to demonstrate that prohibition was quite effective in reducing drinking and the problems that drinking causes.

It worked, darn it. It worked.

Photo: Cook, P. J. (2007). Paying the tab: The costs and benefits of alcohol control . Princeton University Press.

As you can see from the graph above, there was a steep drop-off in beer consumption along with a more minor dip in wine and liquor. Here are a few facts from Cook’s book and a study by Miren and Zwiebel [1991]: