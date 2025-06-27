It is disgraceful that, when no Jew ever has to beg, and the impious Galilaeans [Christians] support not only their own poor but ours as well, all men see that our people lack aid from us. —Julian the Apostate

Roman Emperor Flavius Claudius Julianus Augustus (c. 331-363) is known as Julian the Apostate for his rejection of Christianity. He liked the old Roman way of doing things, you know, back when Rome struck fear into the hearts of the lesser peoples they conquered. His plan for restoring Rome’s glory had two prongs: 1) conquer the Sassanians, and 2) repaganize Rome.

As you can see from the quote above, he had so much contempt for Christians, he couldn’t even call them by their name, preferring to use the slanderous term, “impious Galiliaeans” to describe the 4th Century’s Jesus-followers.

Julian's project to Make Rome Pagan Again failed largely because he underestimated how thoroughly Christianity had transformed Roman society, institutions, and culture during the preceding centuries. Christianity had fundamentally altered Roman expectations about religion's purpose and focus. And despite his denunciation of Christianity, even Julian was impacted by Jesus’ teachings and the priorities. Whereas a true reboot of paganism would have involved reinstituting temple prostitution, reviving gluttonous festivals of food and wine, and championing gory death spectacles, Julian’s idea of paganism included the very Christian virtue of caring for the poor and needy.

And Julian’s instructions to his appointed priests sound like instructions from someone who had drunk a significant amount of Christian Kool-Aid. Specifically, he instructed them to “lead holy and austere lives, to avoid the theater and races, and to organize works of social welfare for the poor and unfortunate.” Talk about conceding the high ground to your enemies.

To be fair, Julian’s motivation for these instructions was pretty pagan. He wasn’t motivated by a respect for holiness. Instead, he was bothered by the fact that the underclasses loved and praised Christians for their acts of charity. As a Roman aristocrat, he was troubled that the poor's love and praise flowed toward Christians rather than toward him as their traditional patron and protector. Julian seemed to realize that being nice to your underclasses caused them to respect and glorify you more than fear and abuse did. Ultimately, his goal was to make his slaves respect him more than they respected Christians, and he didn’t seem to fathom that he was using the Christian playbook to reach his objectives.

Obviously, when your strategy is to beat Christianity with Christianity, you end up losing. “A house divided cannot stand,” and paganism infected with a Christian virus can’t wipe out Christianity. Julian also failed to conquer the Sassanian Empire, which makes him 0-2. Sorry, Julian the Apostate!

Some things that probably really upset Julian

I probably shouldn’t enjoy Julian’s misfortune so much. But I think there is a lesson to be learned for Christians in the story of Julian the Apostate. Christianity has risen to prominence in a Negative Evangelistic World, where being a Christian was harmful to one’s status and safety. Yet, it fundamentally transformed Roman culture to the point that even its harshest critics had pretty much adopted Christian assumptions as their own. Today, we are in another Negative Evangelistic World. Being an impious Galilaean is likely the way forward. Instead of taking up arms in a culture war, history suggests we should just do what Christ commands—love the poor.

27 Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world. [James 1:27]

So, good idea or not, I am writing this post to share some things going on with the Resilient Recovery ministry that would probably be a stone in Julian’s sandal if he were alive to see it.