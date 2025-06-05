I’m very grateful for my paid subscribers. They encouraged me early on in this project, and they have done so completely out of the goodness of their hearts, because I haven’t offered them any perks or extras. For the next couple of months, a few of my posts will be partially paywalled. The complete posts will be open to free subscribers at a slightly later date. If you contribute to Resilient Recovery but not to this Substack and would like to read this post, please let me know. I’ll be happy to unlock it for you.

At a recent prison worship service, I wanted to address the issue of strife and relational bullying inside the fence. My goal was to demonstrate how the gospel provides a powerful solution to backbiting and slander. To make my point, I wanted to set a typical prison response to bullying against the radically different approach offered by the gospel. I’ve used an approach like this with other topics. It can be a simple and effective message structure:

1) Outline an ineffective way of dealing with one of life’s problems. [The Foil.]

2) Explain how the Bible offers a much better solution. [The Hero.]

It turned out to be easy to find quintessential examples of the prideful, defensive approach common in prison. I just had to look at a group already known for being vain, self-involved, and narcissistic.

You know—celebrities.

Here is what I found.

Below is a transcript of an interview with Kylie Jenner discussing her solution to the problem of detractors.

I love words of affirmation. I just love sitting there and reassuring myself of who I am. . . Sometimes it could feel very unfair. You could be reading something that someone is saying about you […] and being like '“that is so unfair cuz that’s not who I am.” And that really gets to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like, I know who I am, and that’s all. Why does anything else matter […] Any of everything else [sic] is just noise.

It was just what I was looking for. Her approach had a certain ring of truth to it, but at its heart was sheer narcissism. I mean, come on. Literally looking at yourself in the mirror and muttering affirmations? What could be more self-involved? I thought I had a real good foil on my hands with Kylie Jenner. But she was nothing compared to what I found next.

Below is Sheryl Lee Ralph’s hand-on-the-hip smackdown for anyone who doesn’t love themselves enough. In the clip, she authoritatively commands the viewer, “When you look in the mirror, you better love what YOU see!”

After watching the previous videos, I half remembered a Whitney Houston song and looked it up. In the song “The Greatest Love of All,” Houston claims that no matter what people say about her, they “can’t take away [her] dignity because she’s found the greatest love of all inside of [her].

Her definition of The Greatest Love? Is it a soldier dying for his country? A man who rushes into a burning building to save his children? A kidney donor? A couple faithfully married for 60 years? Nope. The greatest love of all is the love you lavish upon yourself. Mmmm. Kiss. Kiss. Kiss. I love ME!!!

The Gospel of Self-Love

I was looking forward to dismantling these celebrity solutions during the message portion of my prison worship service. Deriding other people for their solutions to bullying is not very spiritual, I know. I was being a little too snarky for someone who was supposed to be bringing a Christian message to the prison.

So, maybe it was for the best when one of the inmates shut me down right after I read a transcript of the Kylie Jenner video to the group. I was hoping they’d catch the irony in my tone and realize I wasn’t reading the words because I thought they were helpful or profound. But apparently they didn’t catch my tone because as soon as I finished, a woman in the third row raised her hand—charismatic church-style—and said:

I’ve been struggling with this exact thing all day. All this stuff people are saying about me— and making up about me— out on the yard. I was so depressed and heavy-hearted about it that I considered not coming to the service tonight. But, that quote [Jenner’s] is my confirmation. This is where God wants me tonight!

She resonated with Jenner’s statements so strongly that it felt like Truth itself had spoken to her through the celebrity’s words. She thought God just wanted her to gaze in a mirror, love herself, and dismiss her prison yard critics.

Ooops. Now what?