While slumming it in the dark corners of the World Wide Web, I’ve noticed a spirit of greed and envy that disguises itself as virtue and empowerment. This spirit has convinced a segment of the online population that the “quiet quitting” or “acting your wage” memes are good ideas. These memes express contempt for employers, businesses, and corporations that supply us with goods and services. They grin cynically at honest work and encourage us to despise our employers—dismissing those who find satisfaction in their work as simps and “wage slaves.”

You can see a collection of these memes and videos at the end of this post.

I find these memes frustrating. To me, they represent a willful version of the Emperor’s New Clothes, in which online meme-makers refuse to acknowledge the simple fact that employment is better than unemployment.

A blessed relief

Fortunately, out at the prison, these memes have not infiltrated the prison. I was convinced of this by the inmates’ discussion in a Bible study lesson entitled, “Stop Hustling.” This lesson clearly condemns the greed and envy that convince addicts to cheat, loaf, and manipulate others for selfish gain.

The study asks these two questions.

What are some ways you hustled, took advantage of, or manipulated people? Share some ways that you cheated people out of what was rightfully theirs.

The inmates didn’t bat an eye at these blunt questions. They didn’t suggest that slacking off and taking care of numero uno was virtuous. Instead, they sadly admitted things like

I stole merchandise and returned it for cash

I swindled my grandparents to get money for drugs

I lied about needing rent or gas money and my family felt sorry for me

I used my body to trick men into giving me what I wanted

I did “work” for my relatives, but rushed through it so I could go get high

Well, I am here for armed robbery. . . so that’s one way

It was a heavy moment. But, I believe a healthy one. Taking a hard look at oneself is a prerequisite for any kind of meaningful change.

You’re reading this because you care about a thoughtful, Christian approach to addiction. If you're someone who values a thoughtful, Christian approach to addiction recovery—and wants to be part of making it possible—this is your moment. We rely on reflective, committed supporters like you to keep our Substack going and our services strong. Here’s the truth: Without mid-year support, we can’t maintain our current level of care. If this work matters to you, please consider making a gift today.

Mid-Year Support

Why is the internet so slow to understand?

Internet meme-makers seem so slow on the uptake because they hold to a dysfunctional belief about wealth and greed. They seem to honestly believe that only those who earn more than others are capable of greed; anyone who makes less is considered incapable of being greedy.

I beg to differ. Quiet Quitting and Acting Your Wage memes stem from a root of bitter greed. They are expressions of a grudge—a resentful posture against our workplaces because, of course, we deserve more. Ultimately, these memes are the result of viewing work as nothing more than a vehicle to enrich oneself. Dorothy Sayers suggests that such a view will necessarily lead to hating one’s work.

It is only when work has to be looked on as a means to gain that it becomes hateful; for then, instead of a friend, it becomes an enemy from whom tolls and contributions have to be extracted. What most of us demand from society is that we should always get out of it a little more than the value of the labor we give to it. By this process, we persuade ourselves that society is always in our debt – a conviction that not only piles up actual financial burdens, but leaves us with a grudge against society. . .[Why Work]

Luxury Beliefs strike again

I suspect that the meme-makers are expressing a Luxury Belief. The term “Luxury Belief” was coined by author Rob Henderson to describe the illogical opinions he encountered when attending elite universities. Growing up, Rob had bounced around in foster care for years before being adopted into a working-class home. When he later enrolled in an elite university, he was dumbfounded by the views his classmates held because they contradicted things he felt everyone should know—for example, having a mom and dad is good for kids, or having a job is preferable to being unemployed.

Luxury Beliefs confer status on the person who expresses them, but if adopted by poor and vulnerable members of society, they will actually harm them.

The “quiet quitting” and “Act Your Wage” Memes seem to fit this definition. They make the person posting the meme appear to be in solidarity with the working class, which can earn them social status brownie points, especially with doe-eyed college co-eds. The memes cost them nothing. They’ll eventually join the ranks of the parents in the upper middle class. Playing at being a resentful crap-worker is fun.

But, when the poor and vulnerable adopt these beliefs, the costs are astronomical: Poor job performance, absenteeism, lack of advancement, and even non-participation in the labor market. All of these have other downstream consequences such as poor health outcomes, poverty, family instability, and deaths of despair. Our young people—especially males, are suffering from the belief that the workaday jobs open to them will always exploit them and never give them purpose, status, or stability.

Ancient Wisdom

Our ancestors had a different idea about our susceptibility to greed. Instead of believing that wealth was an indicator of greed, they thought anyone could fall prey to avarice. For example, Jesus understood that even people who are rightfully owed something should be careful not to slip into greed. A man in the crowd once asked Jesus to tell his brother to share the father’s inheritance with him. And Jesus, rather than scold the withholding brother, said to the one who was cheated, “Take care! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for one's life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.”

Alexander Dumas in The Count of Monte Cristo had a similar sense that greed was something anyone could experience. When the Abbe asks the main character, Edmond Dantes, who might have set him up to be imprisoned, Dantes replies that he is too small a fish for anyone to want to set him up. But, the Abbe, says this:

“Do not speak, thus, for your reply evinces neither logic nor philosophy; everything is relative, my dear young friend, from the king who stands in the way of his successor to the employee who keeps his rival out of a place.”

You want to be kind? I’ll show you kind!

How much kinder and more considerate would it be for those posting on the internet to speak of our jobs as Dorothy Sayers does in her essay 'Why Work'? In it, she lays out a powerful argument that work satisfies a deep-seated need to contribute to our fellow man. It is how we derive satisfaction and bless others:

In nothing has the Church so lost Her hold on reality as in Her failure to understand and respect the secular vocation. She has allowed work and religion to become separate departments, and is astonished to find that, as result, the secular work of the world is turned to purely selfish and destructive ends. . . [We] should no longer think of work as something that we hasten to get through in order to enjoy our leisure; we should look on our leisure as the period of changed rhythm that refreshed us for the delightful purpose of getting on with our work. . . [Citation]

Compare Sayers’ respectful theology of work with memes that denigrate work. To understand the full repulsiveness of these memes, just imagine a privileged college student expressing these views in a recovery meeting where formerly homeless men and women are taking steps to join the labor market. The petty selfishness of such memes becomes clear.

For many people on the margins of society, a job that the internet laughs at can be a lifeline that will keep them out of prison, or prevent them from dying on the streets, or might give them the satisfaction of financially supporting their own children. It is something they treasure. When I think of the people I know in recovery who are grateful for their jobs, I think of Dolly Parton’s wonderful song, “Coat of Many Colors.” In this true story, Dolly’s mother sews together humble scraps of clothing to make a quilted coat. Dolly relishes the love that went into making the coat and is thrilled with the final product of her mother’s labor until she goes to school.

At school, brats and bullies harass and ridicule her and her coat of many colors—the very coat that she was “so proud of.” For many in our society, a “crap-job” can be a coat of many colors—something they are proud of, but others laugh at.

I know several men early in their recovery who tell me things like, “I love my job. I can’t believe I get paid to do this.” I believe every internet meme-maker should have to work alongside these guys for a Phoenix summer. Maybe that would soften the sneer they wear toward the idea of work.

Collection of memes

.