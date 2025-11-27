At the bottom of this Thanksgiving Day post are images of Thanksgiving cards written by inmates and others in recovery. Scroll down to see them. This week’s post is a reflection on thankfulness. It begins with the exemplar par excellence of ingratitude and workplace carping: Veronica Cartoon. I then explore other examples of gratitude and ingratitude. I hope you like it. And I hope that you have a very HAPPY THANKGIVING!

Veronica is a workplace mercenary and perhaps the least thankful person on the internet. She has drawn battle lines in a war with management. She treats common workplace requests the way a terrorist treats hostage negotiation. Why should she surrender negotiation leverage without securing concessions from her enemy? She’s not fooled by their tricks to get her to give any more than what she considers necessary.

Veronica is a hero and a symbol of worker empowerment to her viewers. I can kind of understand it. No one wants to be unappreciated or taken advantage of. But I do wonder what we lose when we always keep score? Don’t we lack joy? Aren’t we robbing ourselves of the opportunity to spread a little compassion? Aren’t we treating the people at our work and ourselves like cogs in the machinery, making every moment into a calculation on a ledger about who owes what to whom?

Paul’s Strange Gratitude

The Apostle Paul couldn’t be more different from Veronica. He had a gratitude and joy that defied circumstance. He was beaten and imprisoned multiple times by the Roman authorities. Most people in his situation would denounce the Roman government for its tyranny and abuse of power. Instead, the Apostle Paul has a lot of nice things to say about his captors. In a letter to the church in Rome, Paul calls the Roman government “God's servants for your good,” and he tells everyone to obey them. He concludes his message with this statement of abundant spirit: “Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.”

In other words, don’t make yourself a spiritual miser. Want good things for others.

Delighted by adversity

Paul was not alone in his strangely positive attitude. The early Christians were delighted by adversity. They considered it pure joy to face difficulties. They saw it as glorious to suffer. To them, tough times were a sort of training ground for spiritual maturity. Ask an early Christian what he was thankful for, and he was just as likely to say, “I am so happy that I was flogged by the Roman authorities,” as “My wife is such a great mom to our kids.”

Know your worth, sister

Paul and the early Christians would not fit in with our current culture—a culture where we are encouraged to put ourselves first and not let anyone have the advantage. If anything, we lean toward what we might call anti-gratitude in our culture. Take some of the marriage advice from internet influencers. These blind guides encourage a rush to divorce for reasons such as:

“I realized I was shrinking myself to fit their comfort zone.”

“I was doing the emotional labor of two people.”

“Never apologize for wanting a partner who matches your energy.”

“You’re not obligated to stay where you’re not celebrated.”

“I refused to dim my light so someone else could feel bright.”

Clothed in the language of empowerment—and arguing that it would be practically criminal to settle—these statements encourage selfishness and a kind of relational greed and covetousness. At their root is a cold and calculated desire to “level up” and put one’s own interests high above those of one’s partner or children. It’s gross.

What would Jesus or Charles Dickens do?

Jesus wasn’t a fan of maintaining a mental spreadsheet to make sure he was never shortchanged. At the time of his earthly ministry, a Roman soldier could commandeer the shoulders of any subject walking along the road and demand that he or she carry the soldier’s gear for a mile. Jesus response? “If someone forces you to go with them a mile, go with them two.” What power there is in that kind of generosity. What a contrast from the pinched-hearted, dollar-obsessed work ethic Veronica and internet relationship influencers tout to their viewers.

When I think of Veronica and the internet relationship influencers, I feel sad and nostalgic for the milk of human kindness. I think to myself, “People need to read more Charles Dickens’ novels.” Veronica would undoubtedly be a villain in any of Dickens’ works. Contrast her attitude toward her employer with that of Tiny Tim’s family in A Christmas Carol. Despite his meager wages, Tiny Tim’s father, Bob Cratchit, invites a guest to his family’s Christmas meal. In a generosity of spirit that rivals St. Paul’s, he toasts Scrooge as the “Founder of the [Christmas] Feast”. When his wife makes a snide comment about Mr. Scrooge, Bob and their guest remind her that it is Christmas and that children are present. In Dickens’ world, resentment and ill-will, even toward the Scrooges of the world, are something we protect innocent children from.

Thanksgiving in prison

There are plenty of people in prison who have every excuse to be Veronicas this Thanksgiving Holiday. They’ll be alone. Instead of a rich feast, they will have the meager Thanksgiving meal provided by the prison cafeteria. Instead of festive holiday decorations, they’ll have stone walls and steel bars. The programs they enjoy will be closed, and volunteers will take a break, and many staff will be enjoying time off, which will only add to the sadness and sense of isolation.

Yet, nearly everyone I spoke to this week was more Bob Cratchit than Veronica. Inmates went out of their way to wish me a happy Thanksgiving, especially as I was leaving for the day. They seemed to really want me to be happy.

One inmate told me her mom is coming for a food visit over the weekend: “That will be my Thanksgiving feast,” she said, with a bright, grateful smile. I didn’t detect any disappointment in her demeanor. She was genuinely excited about the holiday and the time she got to spend with her mom. Her happiness was uncomplicated and straightforward.

She told me about her upcoming feast as she made my coffee, cheerful as any Cratchit, dressed in all orange, making 30 cents an hour as a barista to the prison staff.

Scroll down to see some of the Thanksgiving thoughts that were shared at Resilient Meetings this week.