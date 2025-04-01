A couple of weeks ago, a woman who graduated from my Bible study confessed something to me. “I took down my altar to La Santa Muerte [Holy Death, or Saint Death], and I'm studying the Bible more now.”

I knew that La Santa Muerte was an officially sanctioned religious preference within the prison system, allowing its devotees to practice the religion and keep the items they need to complete rites and acts of devotion. I also knew that the religion is favored by members of drug cartels who believe that acts of devotion will secure benefits for themselves and their families. La Santa Muerte has no qualms with requests to bless crimes, violent acts of revenge, or battles over territory.

I’ve translated this section of an article from Spanish, which describes a religious festival in honor of La Santa Muerte. The photographs that accompany the article are worth a look, even if you don’t read Spanish:

Among the attendees are entire families, young people and the elderly, musical groups and devotees who have arrived from every corner of Mexico. They parade through the street, flanked by two mobile venders selling offerings and mortuary figurines. There are those who traverse the last miles on their knees, as an expression of maximum respect and veneration [to Saint Death], who, despite her dark nature, enjoys more than 8 million followers in Mexico.

Et tu? My Bible study attendee?

Although I was aware of the religion, I didn’t know that the woman who attended my Bible study had been a lifelong devotee. In conversation with her, it came out that she was a second-generation devotee of La Santa Muerte. Worship of this “Saint” was intertwined with her familial connections, especially to her deceased father and brother, both of whom had been faithful devotees of La Santa Muerte before dying from cartel violence. Thus, dismantling her altar was not a simple decision. She questioned the ultimate fate of her deceased relatives and wondered if the “Saint” would punish her for leaving the religion.

Prison rules dictate that I am not allowed to proselytize for Christianity, but I do have some options to help her. For one, she was allowed to explore Christianity through my Bible study, which I assume played at least a small role in her decision. And I am allowed to be a sounding board and offer my guidance or opinion when requested. So we chatted for a while, and I’ll continue to talk with her as long as she is open to it.

Why would you worship death?!

From a temple to La Santa Muerte in California. [ Source ]. A chaplain at the prison estimates that up to 20% of prisoners are devotees of La Santa Muerte, a religion favored by Latin American drug dealers.

If you find the idea of worshipping death odd, perplexing, or weird, you can thank Christianity for that. In the U.S., the tide of Christianity is receding, but many of its assumptions remain fixed upon our shores. La Santa Muerte seems odd to us because we instinctively assume that a god must be moral; it must prohibit crime instead of blessing and facilitating it.

Yet for most of human history, humans did not get their morals from their gods.

Even a cursory look back at world religions gives the lie to the assertion that “All religions basically teach the same set of moral precepts.” For example, the gods of the Greeks were not paragons of virtue and morality. They killed, raped, stole and engaged in petty jealousy. They didn’t embody righteous behavior and didn’t expect it from their followers.

Just think of how many pre-Christian rites and rituals feature scary masks, terrible-looking costumes, and frightening rituals. Pain, self-harm, and risk-taking were part and parcel of many religious rites. Kissing snakes. Walking on coals. Cutting oneself. Hanging from a tree by hooks until your flesh breaks free. These were all standard elements of religions of the past.

In many animistic religions, priests, shamans, and curanderos play for both teams. They’ll gladly heal your bunion or inflict curses on your enemies. Blessings or curses, it's all the same to them.

Far from demanding righteous behavior, some of the pagan temples during Jesus’ life on Earth had temple prostitutes, and the tradition of gladiators fighting to the death probably originated from funeral sacrifices, which are religious in nature.[ 1. ] [2.]

Don’t ever go against the family

For most of human history, our gods have functioned like Mafia Dons. They were powerful, could grant your requests, demanded loyalty and dedication—and were pretty darn scary.

In that context, the religion of La Santa Muerte makes a lot more sense. If we think it is odd to pray to a lawless, shady, miscreant, it’s only because our familiarity with Christianity has taught us that God is righteous and can’t be made to sin. It’s only Christianity that has taught us that God cares about our morality and that his law is both His wonderful gift to us and a way to honor him.

Psalm 19:7-9: "The law of the Lord is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple; the precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; the fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the rules of the Lord are true, and righteous altogether."

Psalm 119:165: "Great peace have those who love your law; nothing can make them stumble."

Psalm 119:169: "Let my lips overflow with praise, for you teach me your decrees."

And of course, there is the first Psalm. It clearly demonstrates that God’s moral precepts are to be treasured.

Psalm 1

1 Blessed is the one

who does not walk in step with the wicked

or stand in the way that sinners take

or sit in the company of mockers,

2 but whose delight is in the law of the Lord,

and who meditates on his law day and night.

3 That person is like a tree planted by streams of water,

which yields its fruit in season

and whose leaf does not wither—

whatever they do prospers.

4 Not so the wicked!

They are like chaff

that the wind blows away.

5 Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment,

nor sinners in the assembly of the righteous.

6 For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous,

but the way of the wicked leads to destruction.