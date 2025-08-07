“Now the tax collectors and sinners were all gathering around to hear Jesus. But the Pharisees and the teachers of the law muttered, “This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.” Luke 15:1-2

I was recently chatting with a WELS pastor who shared the story of “Xavier,” the grandson of one of his church members. Xavier got clean from drugs and alcohol and was attending the pastor’s church for a while. His participation included taking some Bible information classes and meeting one-on-one with the pastor to discuss issues of faith and living.

Unfortunately, Xavier left the church. As he put it, “You guys haven’t done anything wrong. You’ve been nothing but kind and welcoming. But as I look around your congregation, I just don’t see anyone who looks like me.”

The Church’s congregation was too healthy, too normal, too middle-class to feel like a place where he belonged. So Xavier left to find a church where he could worship alongside other people with a past like his.

“On the one hand,” the pastor said, “I am glad he is looking for a church. On the other hand, I wish we had a better way to make him feel at home with us. I’ll miss him. And I hope we did right by him.”

The Church is(n’t) failing

I think the pastor and his church did just fine. But for many in today’s world, the story of Xavier is a story of the inadequacy of a church to be an inclusive community. And the criticism doesn’t just come from outside the church. My Christian readers may feel the pastor and his church failed to live up to these words from Galatians: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

But, there is a deeper reading of Christianity that doesn’t condemn Xavier or his grandparents’ church for their failure to vibe. In this deeper reading, the passage from Galatians isn’t saying that Christianity’s goal is to dissolve our differences. Instead, the passage is saying God saves us irrespective of our status in this world. Our status doesn’t matter. It is Jesus’ work that makes it possible for Jews, Greeks, slaves, free people, men, women, homeless addicts, and church people to be children of God. He died to redeem them all.

In another section of the New Testament, Paul gives some clarification. He discusses one Christian’s relationship to another using the analogy of a body. In this analogy, Christ is the head of a body called “The Church.” In God’s body, distinctions exist. Feet are not like the eye, and hands and legs don’t both have to wear pants and mittens.

Until the resurrection, our distinctions may be a source of friction. The Xaviers of the world might feel conspicuous in a middle-class church. Members of the middle-class church might become aware of their vanilla-ness and self-consciously wish they could make others feel more comfortable at their church.

But viewed correctly, these distinctions can provide opportunities to love another in ways that would not be possible if we all simply bled into a homogenous nothing burger.

An example from real life

I recently gave a presentation on Resilient Recovery to a middle-class congregation in Tempe, AZ. Those who came to the presentation shared almost nothing in common with the typical Resilient Recovery attendee. As part of the presentation, I asked them to write Welcome Cards for first-time attenders of Resilient. The group of about 15, including young children, all tried their hand at writing a warm welcome message for a person they would likely never meet, but were praying for nevertheless.

Below are a couple of examples of the welcome cards.

Imagine coming from the street, the prison, or simply a household where loved ones are upset about your substance abuse and reading a card like the ones above. These cards, along with the knowledge that the program is funded by Christian church members, bring a special kind of tenderness to the welcome. It says, “I am not welcoming you out of any sort of tribal similarity or any identification with your particular situation. My reason for welcoming you doesn’t originate in me. I welcome you because—through Christ—I love you and want good things for you.”

An economy of love

The welcome cards are but one example of how our differences provide opportunities to give and receive love. In my little ministry, volunteers from a variety of backgrounds are able to use their talents to bless Resilient attendees. One volunteer uses her knowledge of computer-based project management software to create training platforms and reporting dashboards. Another takes formal and candid photos of participants and has designed posters for display in our meeting space. Still another is using administrative and organizational skills to oversee our welcome basket project, which gives toiletries and other essentials to participants who have been recently homeless. Others have provided snacks and drinks. We’ve also made use of graphic designers, writers, and those with mentoring skills.

Each of the people involved in these volunteer opportunities is, in turn, being blessed. They receive satisfaction in a job well done and can further develop their talents while they volunteer. Their faith is strengthened. Their connection to others is built up.

In a world that requires a great variety of tasks, no single church can house every person. And a single ministry may need the help of Christians from various churches.

Conclusion

Being united in love doesn’t mean that Xaviers must lose their Xavier-ness to fit in with an older, middle-class church congregation. [Though, a Xavier could choose to do this out of love]. Nor does it mean that the older, middle-class congregation scrapes off their age and status in life to become more like some scraped-off Xaviers—each losing bits of themselves in the process. [Although any of us can, for a time, make work of being more relatable to those who are not like us.]

Instead, in true love, we can each be who we are—just as each member of the body is what it is. Hands can be hands. Feet can be feet. Eyes can be eyes. We don’t have to walk on our eyes, type with our feet, or see with our hands. We don’t have to accept having our hands, feet, and eyes dissolve into a squishy egalitarian fondue, either.

Like people, churches can each have a character and a unique set of gifts that contribute to the functioning of the body. If every Xavier fit neatly in every congregation, the blandness would drain the members of the church of rich opportunities to bless one another.





17 If the whole body were an eye, where would the sense of hearing be? If the whole body were an ear, where would the sense of smell be? 18 But in fact God has placed the parts in the body, every one of them, just as he wanted them to be. 19 If they were all one part, where would the body be? 20 As it is, there are many parts, but one body. [1 corinthians 12:17-20]

I’ll close with a couple of thank you posters I am considering printing for Emmanuel Lutheran Church. These posters celebrate the fact that one part of the body of Christ— a group of middle-class, suburban adults and children—cared enough to support and welcome the many Xaviers who come to Resilient.