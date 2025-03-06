In the 1930’s, researchers wanted to see what effect lighting had on factory productivity. They set up shop in Western Electric’s Hawthorne Works Factory and began messing with the lights, turning them up and down and observing workers’ productivity.

The results were unexpected.

Workers were more productive with brighter lighting AND with dimmer lighting. After scratching their heads for a while, the researchers figured out what was going on. It turns out that simply being in a research study—the attention, the monitoring, the novelty, and the sense of camaraderie—worked together to improve productivity regardless of the quality of the light.

The power of “It’s for research purposes.”

Graduate students in the 1970s demonstrated the power of research to mold behavior. They asked people on a college campus to do pushups. The vast majority shrugged off the request and said, “No, thanks, man.” But when the graduate students added the words, “It’s for a study,” people gladly complied. Suddenly, gray-haired professors with patches on the elbows of their jackets, who hadn’t done a pushup since the Korean War, jumped off their park benches and asked, “How many should I do, boss?”

It turns out people behave differently when they know they are in a study. And this is a real problem if you are trying to find out how people naturally behave.

My experience

In the late 1990’s I saw firsthand the power of the study to influence behavior and attitudes. I was working in the school system as a drug and gang prevention specialist, and a researcher from ASU came to conduct a focus group with staff regarding culturally competent prevention services.

I found myself talking glowingly about the success and necessity of adapting programs to fit a participant’s culture and language. It’s not that I didn’t believe what I was saying. But, I could feel the pressure to be even more glowing than I might have been. After all, I was picked to be part of this study, which felt like an honor. And this high-status researcher with a debonaire Spanish accent wanted to hear about culturally adapted programming. Was I going to say it didn’t work or wasn’t needed? Of course not.

I demand the truth

I was experiencing what researchers call “Demand Characteristics.” Demand Characteristics are cues or signals in an experiment that influence the participant to help the researcher find the results they hope for. In most cases, a researcher wants to avoid this.

An analogy would be the Mars Rover collecting a sample from the surface of the Red Planet. Researchers don’t want the process of collecting the sample to contaminate the samples that are obtained. If the rover’s presence on the surface of Mars changes the environment, the study is ruined by the very research meant to obtain unbiased results.

Using the Mars Rover approach.

In graduate school, I was a research assistant on several research projects. We took steps to prevent the influence of the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristics. One study wanted to examine a group of Mexican American 5th graders to identify any factors that lead to school success. We conducted interviews with 5th graders and their parents in the participants’ homes rather than on the university campus so that the location wouldn’t influence the answers. We assumed that being on a university campus would prime people to speak more positively about the importance of a college education.

We were trained to avoid influencing the participants’ responses to survey questions. For example, during the 90-minute survey, we avoided commenting on the survey questions. If a person seemed confused, we were to note it but not intervene. Likewise, if a person asked for clarification on a confusing question, we were to remain neutral and say, “Try to answer it based on whatever you think it means.” If the person persisted, we would say, “I am not allowed to interpret the question. Just make your best guess.” The goal was to avoid supplying any information that would introduce Demand Characteristics. And, yes, we felt like robots sometimes. But it was vital not to influence the answers in any way.

And then there was Anna

During a pilot study on Resilient Recovery, we stumbled on a slightly different approach. Our interviewer, Anna Reinemann, was less coldly scientific than some researchers would like.

Anna transformed the experience of taking a survey from sterile data collection into a mutually enriching dialogue between herself and the participants. It started with simply taking the time to clarify the respondents’ answers. This is one example I gave at a recent webinar regarding the research study:

Anna also allowed the participants to use the survey questions as an opportunity to reflect on the role of God in their recovery. When participants were clearly distressed, she would pray for them if requested. One participant was even moved to sing a gospel song to her over the phone. Anna was warm, personable, and focused on making the collection of data an experience that benefited the participant as much as the researcher. Rather than attempting to avoid all influence, she would engage people in a thoughtful discussion of their recovery and the role of religion in that recovery.

Did her approach bias the results? Absolutely, but as we reflected on the study, we’ve become convinced that Anna’s approach may be the more ethical choice for our purposes. While it might be great to obtain unbiased results, there is a case to be made for intentionally harnessing the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristics in the service of participants’ recovery.

My friend and collaborator, Jason Paltzer, has coined the phrase “Research as Ministry” to describe our conscious use of the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristics. I realize that this approach is not without its pitfalls. So, want to explore Anna’s approach more in my next post.