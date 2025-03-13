I think this will end up being a three or four-part series about how research can be used to influence behavior in a positive direction. But first, I need to discuss lip service.

The specter of “lip service” often looms over discussions of addiction. The fear is that addicts will “say what you want to hear” in order to gain some benefit, but inwardly, they haven’t changed at all. They’re just gaming the system.

However, evidence from social science and outcome studies suggests that lip service can change behavior.

To understand how giving lip service to sobriety can lead to sobriety, consider the work of Social Psychologist Robert Cialdini—author of the classic “Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion. Cialdini has identified six persuasion principles commonly used in marketing and other domains to get people to say “Yes” to requests. He says when people make “an active, voluntary, and public commitment,” they are strongly influenced to keep their word. He calls this principle “Commitment Consistency.

The Commitment Consistency principle works because people don’t like to feel inconsistent or “wishy-washy.” Instead, they tend to adjust their behavior to align with their statements. He cites real-world examples of American prisoners of war who were slowly influenced to adopt the views of their Chinese captors through voluntary essay contests.

Firstly they would get the POW’s to write something like, “The United States is not perfect”. This was physically written down and then eventually shown to other POW’s. Then they would ask the same POW to make a list of; “problems with America”. This too would be written and shown to others. Little by little the POW’s began to become more consistent with their own small admissions and gradually began to change their own self-image. Once they began to see themselves as “collaborators” (no doubt helped by the Chinese negotiators) they became consistent with this self-image. The POWs betrayed themselves with small incremental steps and with their own need to be consistent with what they had written. SOURCE

Nothing is true or false, but debating makes it so

Even when debaters just give lip service to a viewpoint, their actual views change.

Careful laboratory studies have also shown that when people are asked to argue a position opposite to their own during a mock debate, their actual opinions shift toward the position they took in the debate.

Example from therapy

Psychologist William Miller and his research team study substance abuse treatments. They have found that when patients give lip service to sobriety in therapy, they drink fewer drinks. It turns out that the higher the number of pro-sobriety statements uttered in treatment, the fewer drinks people will take up to six months later. Pro-sobriety statements are statements like these:

My wife really doesn’t like it when I drink

I worry that it is starting to affect my memory

I told myself I’d never be a drunk like my old man. Now look at me!

I am ready to clear out my home’s bar and focus on getting in shape

I was so embarrassed when they told me how I acted at the office Christmas party

At least part of the power of these statements comes from the Commitment Consistency Principle, which influences patients to adjust their behavior to be more consistent with their statements.

Bringin’ it all back home

Understanding the psychological concept of “commitment consistency” can help explain why research can be used not just for observation and data collection but as a tool for change.

Maybe two concrete examples from research will help explain this.

A traditional approach to asking survey questions

Researcher. On a scale of 1-7 how satisfied are you with your current sleep patterns. Participant: Man, I need to make a better sleep schedule. Being tired reminds me of the come-down from meth, and makes me want to use.” Researcher: “Thanks for sharing that. So on a scale of 1-7, how satisfied are you with your current sleep pattern?”

An approach using the Commitment Consistency Principle

Researcher. On a scale of 1-7 how satisfied are you with your current sleep patterns. Participant: Man, I need to make a better sleep schedule. Being tired reminds me of the come-down from meth, and makes me want to use.” Researcher: “Hmm. Being tired is potentially risky to your sobriety.” Participant: “Yeah. And I am two months away from getting off probation. I don’t want to mess it up now—especially since my baby mamma is about ready to let me see my daughter for the first time in years.”

A simple statement: “Hmm. Being tired is potentially risky to your sobriety,” produced two more pro-sobriety statements: One about getting off probation and another about having a visit with his daughter.

Now imagine a 30-minute survey filled with brief interchanges like that. A hard-nosed scientist might argue that such a survey would have little scientific value. And perhaps they are right. But, gathering data is not necessarily our primary goal; promoting sobriety is.

The Commitment Consistency principle has been studied extensively, and the findings have been replicated multiple times. In the parlance of research, Commitment Consistency has “robust empirical support.” There would be little to be gained by adding our small grain of data to the giant pile of evidence supporting Commitment Consistency.

Thus, I don’t believe OUR primary objective should be to add to an already robust body of empirical support. Instead, our objective should be to use what has been learned to make our program more effective. There comes a time when the axe is as sharp as it is going to get. So, you lay down your whetting stone and start chopping some wood.

When it comes to using the power of research to change behavior, I think it’s time to get chopping, boys. I’m going to suggest a little Johnny Cash to encourage us as we start swinging: