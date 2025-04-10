This article is filled with generalizations about liberals and conservatives. You may not like them, but please keep three things in mind: I am not making judgments, just reporting facts from research. These facts come from distributions of data. See my previous post on distributions. I hope that understanding yourself and others will help us all get along.

In my years of experience working with addiction, I have come across two fundamentally different ways of viewing addiction. One view sees drug addiction as a moral blight that requires the intervention of the criminal justice system. Another view sees drug addiction as a vulnerability that requires the intervention of medical and psychological systems.

Rob Henderson, author of the amazing memoir Troubled and no stranger to addiction and its consequences, just wrote a Substack post that gave me a whole new outlook on why people’s views on addiction policy are so polarized. Reading his post was like rubbing my eyes after a nap. Everything came into focus and made sense.

His post wasn’t about America’s drug policy, per se; it was about Harvard Psychologist Kurt Gray’s slightly demented research into our moral intuitions. I say slightly demented because he asks people to consider some rather odd thought problems, such as:

Who feels more pain when they step on glass? Mother Teresa or an orphan child.

Where would you direct a runaway trolley? To run over a single white male or 100 black Jazz musicians

Who would you give more pain-causing pills to? A bank teller, serial killer Ted Bundy, or the Dalai Lama.

But demented or not, his research has clear implications for attitudes regarding addicts and alcoholics.

First the research

Dr Kurt Gray

From the studies above and dozens of similar ones, Dr. Gray’s team has discovered that we generally lump other people into one of two categories regarding their feelings of pain and their ability to make choices.

From Rob’s post:

Vulnerable feelers: This means someone or something is seen as able to feel pain, pleasure, fear, and other emotions. If we see someone as a vulnerable feeler, we’re more likely to want to protect them. People believe vulnerable feelers are emotional and easy to hurt, but not very skilled or able to plan. A newborn baby is a clear example of a vulnerable feeler.

Thinking doers: This means someone or something is good at planning, communicating, staying in control, and remembering things. Thinking doers are seen as capable and able to act in the world, but not very emotional. A successful CEO is a good example of a thinking doer.

Gray’s team has found that although it is hypothetically possible for a person to be a thinking doer who feels pain acutely or a vulnerable feeler who is good at planning, communicating, and staying in control, we generally don’t see people that way [Citation]. Instead, we see people as either vulnerable feelers or thinking doers, not “both/and.”

This is how one study described a hypothetical thinking doer and a vulnerable feeler:

The [thinking doer] was described as follows: Alex works for the Red Cross. He is a trained pilot and used to be a medic in the British Army. He has braved most of the world’s recent conflicts to ensure that doctors in isolated areas get the supplies they need. He was awarded a medal for his honorable service, and his work has likely saved hundreds of lives. The [vulnerable feeler was described this way]: Alex is an eleven-year-old boy. His parents were killed in a car crash a couple of years ago. He has lived with his grandmother since that time, but she has recently fallen ill and he is being sent to live in an orphanage. His grandmother was too sick to come with him on the train. He is scared and alone.

Gray has found that we generally believe that Red Cross Alex doesn’t feel pain as acutely as Orphan Alex. For example, if both Alexes were on a train hijacked by terrorists [Yep, another of Dr. Gray’s demented thought experiments], we believe Red Cross Alex could better withstand being tortured than Orphan Alex. In similar experiments, we hold vulnerable feelers like Orphan Alex less culpable when their actions hurt someone.

What is an addict?

The question of whether addicts are thinking-doers [moral agents] or vulnerable-feelers [moral patients] is open to interpretation. And I’ve met people with strong convictions, one way or the other. Those who hold that addicts are thinking doers tend to favor criminal justice solutions to addiction, and those who hold that addicts are vulnerable feelers tend to favor softer sentences or even decriminalization. The first group believes law enforcement needs to be part of the solution. The second group believes law enforcement is part of the problem.

Before I get into my view of addicts, I want to write a few posts that discuss factors that help predict which view you hold. I believe your political affiliation, your gender, and maybe even your intelligence can predict which view you hold.

I am anticipating knee-jerk responses to this next set of posts. I’ll be discussing politics and gender, after all. So, I’ll ask in advance that you review my post on distributions, which explains that psychological data are not bifurcated—they occur on a continuum, the distributions include significant overlap, and that the tails of the distributions are important when considering the meaning of differences between the two distributions.

https://rpsychologist.com/cohen-d-proportion-overlap

Conclusion

I’ll conclude this post with a great song about addiction. Is the narrator of the song a vulnerable feeler or a thinking doer? Your guess is as good as mine.