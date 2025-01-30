In my last few posts, I’ve written about the difficulty of answering the question, “Does your program work?” I have shown that many programs make audacious claims about their success rate without acknowledging the impact of selection and filtering. Today I want to suggest an ethical way to select and filter.

Ya gotta hand it to those ancient Greeks. They really came up with some great ideas. For example, Aristotle’s idea of the Golden Mean is a gift that keeps on giving.

Aristotle’s essential message was to avoid extremes and focus on the middle ground.

For example, he saw courage as being a great virtue because it is the middle ground between cowardliness [deficient amount of bravery] and recklessness [excessive amount of bravery].

My pastor—no less wise than Aristotle—often says there is a ditch on both sides of the road. The obvious implication being that the road [the middle] is preferable to the ditches [the extremes].

To drive this point home, I asked ChatGPT to give me a graphic to illustrate Aristotle’s Golden Mean. I am not sure what “vigting, acturgienty, or generisnity are or why the figure for friendliness looks like it is holding a handful of its own fingers, but, hey, that’s AI for ya. Weirdly, I think the graphic kinda works.

Perhaps these two verbal examples from ChatGPT offer a better explanation of how the middle path is often preferable to the extremes.

Temperance is the mean of Overindulgence and Restriction

Virtue : Self-control or moderation

Excess : Overindulgence (gluttony, hedonism)

Deficiency: Restriction (neglecting legitimate pleasures)

Generosity is the mean of Wastefulness and Stinginess.

Virtue : Generosity (giving appropriately)

Excess : Wastefulness (giving too much or unwisely)

Deficiency: Stinginess (giving too little or nothing at all)

Targeting the right group

So, what does this have to do with determining if a program “works?”

My point is that when we filter participants in a charity or ministry, we should target those in the Golden Mean. Those who are neither highly fit nor those who will never become fit. The Goldie Locks spot is right in the middle, where the “Can Become Fit” subgroup is.

Instead of saying a program has a wowie-zowie success rate of 98%, it would be better to show that a program targets people who can benefit the most.

Not being mean, by helping the mean

Two disasters befall programs when they don’t select candidates from the middle of the pack of vulnerable people.

Programs that are too selective. Programs that are too selective tend to blame those who don’t succeed. If you remember, earlier in this series, I shared the story of an inmate who was in a program that boasts a 98% success rate. This inmate has been imprisoned long enough to personally know the 2% who returned to prison despite having completed the program.

To explain the failure of the 2% she shrugged her shoulders and said that they got involved in things they knew they shouldn’t have. In other words, the program was impeccable; the 2% were the problem. She didn’t notice the discontinuity of her thought process—when people succeed, it’s because of the great program; when they don’t, it’s their own darn fault. She attributed failure to free will, but success was deterministic. There is a dissonance there—but we miss it most of the time.

Programs that aren’t selective enough. Programs that aren’t selective enough don’t achieve their objectives. Imagine if Harvard or the Navy Seals began recruiting people who were incapable of meeting the minimum requirements of being an Ivy League student or an elite soldier. They would no longer achieve their purpose.

Drug and alcohol programs that aren’t selective enough are filled with participants who relapse with such regularity that no one feels hopeful that the program can help them. One person told me their old program felt like a homeless shelter rather than treatment. The former is a “takes all comers” institution, and the latter is a more selective place that is free from temptation.

Critical Mass

When I ran court-ordered drug and alcohol therapy programs, I was delighted when a group reached a critical mass of people who were interested in sobriety. The core group of “serious” people would assert social pressure on those on the fence about sobriety. It was a beautiful thing to behold. They would merely tolerate the rants of an angry dissident in their midst. But when someone spoke about the benefits of sobriety, they leaned forward with interest and encouraged them with head nods and grunts of, “Uh huh. Yep. I know that’s right.” That special kind of positive peer pressure doesn’t happen when you aren’t selective enough.

A final thought. A good portion of the value of a Harvard education is that it places you in a social milieu with other highly successful people. Their attitudes and behaviors rub off on weaker students, and the social connections made in college reap dividends long after a person graduates. Likewise, a good charity also exposes participants to successful people and opens doors of opportunity that would otherwise be shut.

A final, final thought. Of course, Aristotle was not alone in noticing that the Golden Mean. He was, in his own broken way, reflecting some of the wisdom of the Eternal Logos, who said,

8 […] Give me neither poverty nor riches,

but give me only my daily bread.

9 Otherwise, I may have too much and disown you

and say, ‘Who is the Lord?’

Or I may become poor and steal,

and so dishonor the name of my God. [Proverbs 30: 8-9]