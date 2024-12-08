Thanks to the Antioch Foundation for funding the first year of this position

My vision for 2025 is to celebrate a Year of Generosity. A big part of this celebration will be the hiring of a part-time volunteer coordinator whose job will be to lavish support on our fantastic volunteers.

The Volunteer Coordinator will recruit, onboard, and retain our volunteers, focusing exclusively on them and ensuring they have everything they need to make each group a sanctuary of God’s grace for those recovering from addiction.

If you take a look at the first three tasks of this volunteer coordinator, you can get a sense of the culture we want to develop.

Initiate volunteers into the fellowship of service. I understand that this might sound a little too Lord-of-the-Rings for you. But I can’t help myself. I feel a sense of wonder about our work. And there’s no denying that drugs and alcohol are a Sauron-level menace in many communities. So why shouldn’t our volunteers see their efforts as contributing to an epic battle against evil?

Instill a sense of purpose and identity in our volunteers. Our volunteers shouldn’t be “Aw Shucks-ing” their work. They deal with precious human souls, acting as guilt’s midwives and executioners. Their ears hear things ordinary people don’t hear. They walk into darkness and carry burdens. They offer unconditional love when it is not easy to do. They are present in moments of despair and breakthroughs. They bring God’s presence to broken places. They are partners in Spiritual warfare. So, a little sense of purpose and identity wouldn’t hurt.

Crown volunteers with honor and confer a sense of the sacred on their work. I might be sounding a bit like a broken record at this point. I’m all, “The work they do is important, sacred, meaningful, and epic. . .” And you might find my repetition annoying. But, my assessment is not wrong. Our volunteers are doing hollowed work. They are engaged in a great endeavor. And it is important they be reminded of this.

If you or someone you know would find serving and encouraging volunteers an interesting challenge and worthwhile vocation—and if you or that person are not repelled by the pretentiousness of this post—contact me. We’re going to start out with 10 hours a week, which is not a lot to accomplish our goal. But, we are starting small so we can get the right policies, strategies, and procedures in place early.

You can apply here [resilient@cwlk.church]. Send a resume and letter of interest.