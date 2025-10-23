The concept of triggers has become common parlance. Many people are familiar with the idea of cravings for substances being “triggered” by a reminder of past use. The term is also regularly used to describe how reminders of a past trauma can “trigger” symptoms of PTSD. In this post, I want to explain why humans are uniquely vulnerable to triggers. A later post will address what can be done about it.

Avoiding all triggers is easy—if you’re a dog. Or a penguin. Or an orangutan. But it’s harder for humans because we have the capacity for speech. Speech gives us an intensely interconnected interior world of associations where just about anything can be mentally linked with just about anything else.

And if just about anything can be mentally associated with anything else, almost anything can be a trigger. To understand precisely why language makes humans have more triggers, it’s necessary to understand a little bit about the unique human abilities that make speech possible.

What language-able humans can do.

Humans have a stunning ability to connect one thing to another in their minds. I can point to a picture and tell you, “This is a Glub-Glub and Glub-Glub’s go Whoo!” And you, as a language-able human, are able to do something no animal can. You can immediately understand and remember this association between two things that you have never seen or heard about before. Kids around 16 months of age can do this easily.

But dogs and other animals can’t do this. To teach a dog to reliably associate one thing [the word walk] with something else [going outside] would take dozens of repetitions. You’d have to physically pair going outside with the word “walk” dozens of time until the dog learned that the sound “walk” is related to going outside.

Humans’ ability to immediately form an association between two unrelated ideas means almost anything can be a trigger. To show you what I mean, take a little explanatory walk with me:

Here is what I told you in pictorial form. Each arrow represents what I told you.

In written form, I told you just two simple facts:

This picture is a Glub-Glub

Glub-Glubs go “Whoo!”

Once you have learned that the picture is called a Glub-Glub, you can, without any further training, infer the reverse: That the words Glub-Glub ” refer to the picture. This kind of reverse assumption [depicted as the blue arrow] is beyond any animal.

A human can do more than simply infer the reverse of one association:

Black Arrow. IF Object A is called “Glub-Glub”; THEN

Blue Arrow. The words “Glub-Glub” refer to Object A.

Humans make exactly four assumptions instantaneously, without any teaching or pairing. Look at the illustration below. The blue lines represent facts that a human can infer without being trained. The gray lines show the inferences that humans make without even seeing two items paired.

OK, Psychology Boy, what’s this got to do with triggers?

What this means for triggers is that we can associate the high we get from drugs and alcohol with literally ANYTHING we can think of. Imagine that a lab rat is given cocaine by a man in a white lab coat. After repeatedly receiving cocaine from a man in a white lab coat, the lab rat would learn through classical conditioning that white lab coats are associated with cocaine. Yippie!!

Once they have been trained that white lab coats mean cocaine, white lab coats will be a trigger for cocaine. They will experience a craving. For lab rats, it’s a very concrete experience: Two things paired repeatedly become associated.

But for humans, it’s much less concrete and stable. If a human has come to associate white lab coats with cocaine, a myriad of other associations can be made through language. Specifically, they can associate not just white lab coats with cocaine. Yippie! They can associate everything that comes to mind when they think about white lab coats. See the illustration below.

How a sunset can make you want to get high

Let’s put some flesh on all this talk about language and triggers by engaging in another little thought experiment. Imagine a person has learned that Cocaine makes them feel happier when they are sad. Thus, whenever he is sad, he thinks of cocaine. Now imagine that this person is looking at a sunset.

While looking at the sunset, they begin to think about sunsets being the close of a day. Thinking about the close of a day makes them think about other kinds of “endings.” They think about the recent death of a loved one. They think about riding off into the sunset as being a metaphor for death. They remember a line of two from Dylan Thomas: “Do not go gentle into that good night; rage, rage against the dying of the light.” A flood of memories and associations about their loved one rushes through their brain. The flood of memories brings with it a flood of emotions. Sadness descends, and with sadness comes the nearly unconscious thought about cocaine—a substance this person has routinely used when feeling sad.

This rich interior stream of consciousness happens in an instant, without effort or intention. And it's something a lab rat, a penguin, or an orangutan will never have to contend with. Animals don’t even look at sunsets, much less experience an intense interior world of associations related to them.

What does it all mean?

What this means for humans with an addiction is that temptation is always a thought away. Yes. It is very wise to avoid the people, places, and things you associate with your addiction. But, even if you scrupulously avoid these things, triggers can emerge as easily as a thought or a mental image.

Try not thinking about a blue polar bear, and you’ll do nothing but think about blue polar bears. Even if you say, “Don’t think about blue polar bears,” you have failed the task. You’ve thought about the very thing you were asked not to think about. So just imagine what happens when an addict tries desperately not to think about cocaine: “Don’t think about…Dang! I just thought about it.”

So what can be done about it?

Based on this understanding of language, psychologists have come up with a myriad of techniques to handle cravings. For example, therapists sometimes suggest meditation techniques that help clients take a detached view of their cravings. One popular guided meditation asks an addict to imagine placing each thought of using cocaine on a leaf that is floating away on a river. Each time the client has a new idea, even if it is a repeat of a previous thought, they mentally place it on a new leaf and observe as it floats away.

This detached way of relating to thoughts can take some of the zing out of their power to create cravings. The understanding that thoughts are merely mental events that appear and disappear helps an addict realize that a thought only has the power we assign to it. If we assign very little significance to our thoughts, we won’t feel compelled to act upon them.

A technique called radical acceptance of cravings is also fashionable now. A person using radical acceptance doesn’t fight thoughts or try to detach from them. Instead, they just agree to feel them in all their intensity, without struggle or pushback. By practicing radical acceptance of thoughts, most people spend less time wrestling with them. And less time spent wrestling with thoughts means fewer cravings.

These are all great techniques. But they work by taking the power out of words. Christianity offers techniques that work in the opposite direction. Instead of detaching significance from words, Christianity places power in words, especially in the Word of God.

My next post will explain how the same ability to speak a language that causes humans to be subject to so many triggers can be harnessed to help the addict deal with triggers.