“It means,” said Aslan, “that though the Witch knew the Deep Magic, there is a magic deeper still which she did not know. . . But if she could have looked a little further back, into the stillness and the darkness before Time dawned, she would have read there a different incantation. She would have known that when a willing victim who had committed no treachery was killed in a traitor’s stead, the Table would crack and Death itself would start working backward” —Aslan, The Chronicles of Narnia.

When I compare what I was able to offer clients as a therapist with what I can now provide as a Chaplain, I am often reminded of Aslan’s explanation of how he defeated the White Witch in C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia. His secret weapon was what he called “a deeper magic.” I’ve come to see the Christian faith as a deeper magic—a more fitting and powerful way of helping people in need.

Take the management of intense emotions. As a chaplain, I have access to a more robust set of tools than I ever did as a therapist.

To explain what I mean, I need to provide a short primer on psychology’s best approach to handling intense emotions.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is the model of therapy with the most robust evidence of its effectiveness. It is the intellectual offspring of an ancient Greek philosophy called Stoicism. Both Stoicism and CBT seek to change those things that are amenable to change and to cope with those things that cannot be changed.

At the core of CBT is the belief that certain thoughts cause emotional suffering and result in poor decisions— and that changing these thoughts is of first importance. This graphic is from a Down Syndrome advocacy organization, but it effectively describes CBT’s core assumptions.

CBT contains numerous techniques to help clients recognize their thoughts and replace unhelpful thoughts with more helpful ones. The most common technique involves asking questions. See the graphic below for some standard CBT questions.

I have found CBT to be very helpful in learning strategies to cope with adversity. But as helpful as CBT can be, it is a lot like the White Witch’s magic—it is deep, but there is a still deeper magic.

King David and CBT.

To examine the strengths and limitations of CBT, let’s take as our example King David, who experienced some extreme distress after committing adultery with Bathsheba and murdering her husband, Uriah the Hittite.

The shame and guilt of his actions tortured him, as evidenced by this section of Psalm 51, which was written in repentance of his crimes.

For I know my transgressions,

and my sin is always before me.

4 Against you [Lord*], you only, have I sinned

and done what is evil in your sight;

so you are right in your verdict

and justified when you judge.

5 Surely I was sinful at birth,

sinful from the time my mother conceived me. [*added by me]

To see how a therapist using CBT might approach someone like King David, I involved an impartial third party. I entered the above portion of Psalm 51 into Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tool known as Claude AI and asked it to address King David’s thoughts, pretending it was a CBT therapist. Claude took each original statement from Psalm 51 and identified which thinking error it contained. Then, Claude provided a more helpful thought, which it called a “balanced alternative.”

I admit, from a purely utilitarian perspective, CBT can make the best of a terrible situation. A modern King David would probably face prison time for the murder of Bathsheeba’s husband, and CBT therapy could help him develop a more stoic view of himself and his situation. He might come to believe something like this:

“What I did was truly horrible, and I can never take it back. But I am alive, and I can choose to use my remaining time to make up for what I have done. Therefore, I will get up each day and honor my murder victim, Uriah the Hitite, by being a model prisoner, continuing to improve myself, and by becoming a mentor to the young prisoners so they don’t end up doing what I did.”

The results of CBT are not bad. But I think Christianity can do better.

Christianity and the deeper magic

As a chaplain, I wouldn’t treat King David’s penitent thoughts as “unhelpful”. Instead, I would agree with David’s thoughts. Regret. Remorse. Deep, nearly unshakable shame. These are the appropriate responses to his actions. Moreover, they are pleasing God. "A broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise" Psalm 51:17.

However, they are not the only responses. King David is also loved and redeemed by God’s son. He is forgiven. Washed clean. Restored.

He may be crushed. But in the same psalm, he calls on God in faith, asking and believing that he can be healed:

Create in me a pure heart, O God,

and renew a steadfast spirit within me.

11 Do not cast me from your presence

or take your Holy Spirit from me.

12 Restore to me the joy of your salvation

and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.

A story from my chaplaincy

About two years ago, I had an opportunity to work with a woman who shared many of King David’s thoughts and feelings. She was staying in a sober living home, and her infant was in state custody due to her drug and alcohol use.

It seemed she was taking the appropriate steps to have her child returned to her custody. Then, out of nowhere, she relapsed. And for several weeks, I had no idea where she was.

When she resurfaced, I met with her one-on-one. She was sad and frustrated with herself. She had let her child down. Again.

To help her at this vulnerable time, I used a liturgical form for confession. It validated her thoughts and feelings while simultaneously offering a pathway out of despondency. This is a section of the liturgy:

Penitent: Almighty God, merciful Father, I, a troubled and repentant sinner, confess that I have sinned against you in my thoughts, my words, and my actions. I have not loved you with my whole heart; I have not loved others as I should. I am distressed by the sins that trouble me and am deeply sorry for them. Chaplain: Jesus says to his people: “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven.” His death paid for the guilt of your sins and the sins of the whole world. Do you believe this?

The woman looked astonished. She paused, as if considering something important.

“Yes. I do believe that.”

She held out her hands, which were shaking, and said she had goose bumps.

Conclusion

I am not suggesting that the woman’s emotional reaction is typical. Or that the emotions were a sign of the genuineness of her repentance. Nor am I suggesting that our time spent with the liturgy was a watershed moment, which put a stop to her pattern of relapses. In fact, I know that she relapsed after our conversation. And until she showed up in church a couple of weeks ago, I had no idea where she was or how she was doing.

What I am saying is that, compared to what I could offer as a therapist, going through this liturgy was deeper than anything I could have provided as a therapist.

Christianity embraces the messiness of human existence. Rather than advocating for a stiff upper lip and a more utilitarian view of suffering, it deals compassionately with us. Whereas CBT’s highest hope is utilitarian—that we act rationally regarding the things that are under our control, and that we cope appropriately with the things that are not—Christianity aims for the flourishing of life itself: "I have come that they may have life, and have it more abundantly."

Christianity addresses the whole of human existence, from baptism to funeral, and provides an outlet for all our thoughts, whether they be automatic, helpful, unhelpful, sinful, or godly. It connects us to God through worship. It gives us a church family and encourages us to reach beyond our comfort zone to minister to and love people from all walks of life. It is a deeper magic than CBT could even imagine.

Epilogue: St. Mary Johnson

My favorite example of how Christianity offers something “exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think” is the story of Mary Johnson and Oshay Isreal. Oshay Isreal murdered Mary Johnson’s son when they were both teenagers. Obviously, Mary was overcome with strong emotions.

But Mary miraculously forgave her son’s killer so completely that upon his release from prison, she arranged for him to rent the apartment next door to hers. She miraculously, supernaturally loved and sought to bless her son’s killer.

CBT might have helped Mary Johnson reach a place of stoic acceptance—a place where her pain became tolerable. But Christ so comforted and loved this grieving woman that she was transformed into anyone’s definition of a Christian saint.

I’ve shared the link to the NPR story before. But NPR, of course, scrubbed out any mention of the faith that fueled Mary’s redeeming love for Oshay. The producers of this “CBS on The Road” piece were a little less contemptuous of the Christian faith, and they began their story with Mary singing spontaneous praises to the Lord.

