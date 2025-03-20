I’ve been writing about psychological constructs such as the Commitment Consistency Principle, the Hawthorne Effect, and Demand Characteristics. All three concepts, combined with the Placebo Effect, which I have written about elsewhere, can be harnessed through a straightforward mechanism: the research study. In today’s post, I want to add to what I have already written by discussing the idea of creating a spirit in a program.

One of the things that makes us uniquely human is our ability to imbue certain places and experiences with life or spirit. For example, we say schools have spirit. Things like the following give a school its spirit.

Mascots

School colors

Fight songs

School legends and stories

Trophies, both academic and athletic

Pranks and hazing.

The exams and homecomings. . .

An example from camp

Take the example of a summer camp. I recently watched a YouTube video in which a young man described his experience as a camp counselor. While the camp was in session, the counselors all felt the call to live up to the traditions and values associated with the camp. And the campgrounds were vibrant with activities. But after all the campers left for the summer, the camp became a corpse drained of the spirit that filled it during its operation.

M.A.S.H.

Another example of how a place can be imbued with a spirit comes from network television. Readers of a certain age will remember the final episode of the show M.A.S.H. To this day, it is the most-watched single television episode in history.

The final scene of the final episode was a view of the M.A.S.H Unit 4077’s location from a helicopter. The viewers understood that the spirit of the place was gone forever. When the people left M.A.S.H Unit 4077, so did the life and laughter we had enjoyed. Without Hawkeye Peirce, Klinger, and Radar, the bustling camp was just a pile of tent stakes and sandbags.

Books, for another example

This idea that a place can be imbued with a spirit runs deep. It also permeates our experience of novels. The authors of novels open up a world and time. They pour in plot, characters, setting, and conflicts. Books come alive when they are read. But, they are lifeless on a shelf.

The emotions evoked by the ending of a work of art can be profound. I will be 55 years old this year, and I can still remember the color of the carpet on the floor of our summer house where I was lying when I finished the book “The Outsiders.” I closed the cover and cried for a few minutes, wishing it wasn’t over.

The purpose of epilogues

We have created a special place to help us manage the emotions at the end of a book: The Epilogue. In it, we find closure and receive hints that the characters live on to have new experiences and adventures.

Life experiences also have their own types of Epilogues. The funeral. The closing ceremony. The graduation. The last dance. The placing of a For Sale sign. The retirement speech. The last road trip before high school students go their separate ways.

Then God said, “Let there be epilogues.”

Humans are built to go through experiences that have a beginning, a vibrant middle, and an epilogue. We crave these experiences. They are part of the fabric of creation according to Genesis 1:14-15.

“Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve as signs to mark sacred times, and days and years, 15 and let them be lights in the vault of the sky to give light on the earth.” And it was so.

We are designed with an innate desire to mark sacred times—to have seasons and stages and to create transitions from one experience to the other.

As I read over what I just wrote, the word “unceremoniously” comes to mind, and I think how awful it is to dispatch anything unceremoniously. A pet. A play. A person. A program. The passing of each is a sacred time that deserves to be marked.

Applying this to recovery programs

This post has concentrated on introducing the idea that a program can have spirit—it can begin, have a life, and close with an epilogue. This series’ previous posts have focused on how the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristics — irreducible elements of research studies — can influence behavior, making it more likely that a person will say they want to be sober. I have also shown that what people say—even when only giving lip service to sobriety—can encourage sobriety.

Next, I hope to combine the insights from the last several posts into a template for making programs more powerful engines of change and more pleasing to the participants.