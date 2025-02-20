In a section of the Sermon on the Mount recounted in Matthew 7, Jesus warns his listeners to pay more attention to their own faults than the faults of others.

4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

I can’t imagine this teaching being among his most popular. People typically don’t take kindly to being told they have a plank in their eye—nor do they happily line up to be called hypocrites. Yet, this hard teaching is something psychologists who study attribution styles would probably agree with.

Psychologists use the word “attribution” to refer to the reasons we assign to people’s behavior. Another way to say it is that psychologists are interested in what we attribute a person’s actions to.

Psychologists have found that people are remarkably asymmetrical when making attributions. For example, when asked why another person behaved badly, people generally attribute the behavior to some intrinsic quality of the person: “He’s a jerk!” On the other hand, people typically cite environmental factors like stress or being in a hurry when asked why they behaved badly.

This bias is so pervasive psychologists have named it “The Fundamental Attribution Error [FAE].”

Pictorially, FAE looks like this:

The Fundamental Driving Error.

Driving is the perfect stage on which to view The Fundamental Attribution Error in action. When we drive, we attribute other drivers’ poor driving to some essential character flaw. At the same time, we attribute our own mistakes to the environment. We’re not bad drivers—we’re just in a hurry, or we made a momentary mistake, or the traffic has us on edge. . .

The Parable of the Fundamental Attribution Error.

The Sermon on the Mount isn’t the only place Jesus addressed our tendency to commit the Fundamental Attribution Error. The Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector is another place where Jesus dismantles our predisposition to paint ourselves in a positive light.

Luke introduces the parable with these words, “To some who were confident of their own righteousness and looked down on everyone else, Jesus told this parable.”

“Confident in their own righteousness and looked down on everyone else”—that seems like a textbook definition of the ol’ Fundamental Attribution Error.

Here is the parable:

10 “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. 11 The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people—robbers, evildoers, adulterers—or even like this tax collector. 12 I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’ 13 “But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ 14 “I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God. For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

In this parable, the Pharisee attributes his good deeds to his essential goodness. He is quite sure he is not like other people. He’s better. And as we’d expect from someone influenced by the Fundamental Attribution Error, he gives no credit to his circumstances, God’s grace in his life, or his position of wealth and status. It’s classic Fundamental Attribution Error thinking.

The Tax Collector, on the other hand, inverts the Fundamental Attribution Error. He’s so focused on the plank in his own eye that he takes no notice of the Pharisee and whatever speck might be in his eye. Nor does he attempt to explain away his own bad behavior. Instead, he calls himself a sinner, which is a complete reversal of the Fundamental Attribution Error.

If the Tax Collector wanted to . . .

If the Tax Collector chose to, he could have used the Fundamental Attribution Error in his favor by blaming the environment for making him a greedy, thieving, traitorous tax collector. His parents probably didn’t love him. He grew up in a rough neighborhood. And then there’s Roman occupation and the trauma that goes along with being under The Ceasar’s brutal rule. I mean, a guy’s gotta survive, don’t he?

It would also be very easy for the Tax Collector to attribute all of the Pharisee’s good behavior to environmental factors. The Pharisee probably grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth. His wealth and position conceal the white underbelly of his moral corruption. Etc.

The strange power of this parable

The Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector turns our instinctual attributional style on its head.

This parable suggests a couple of things.

First, it is harder to hold ourselves accountable than it is to do good things. Every inclination of our hearts is to defend ourselves. We cherrypick examples in which we’ve been “a good person.” Mounting our own defense is easy. But we are terrible prosecutors of our own crimes.

Second, the Tax Collector’s unflinching look in the mirror seems to please God more than The Pharisee’s exemplary behavior. God prefers the humble and repentant to the proud and confident. Our moral position is so bad our best bet when talking to God is to surrender. The Tax Collector waves a white flag rather than defend himself.

Concluding thought

There’s a song about this parable. It uses the old-fashioned word for tax collector—Publican. I’ve added a version of it below. This rendition isn’t likely to be a commercial success. But, it's pretty close to how it sounded on a Sunday night service when I was growing up. The lyrics are a great antidote to our Fundamental Attribution Error.