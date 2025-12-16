The scene above is an incredible work of cinematic art in no small part because of its honest portrayal of freedom without purpose. The scene begins with Dustin Hoffman and Katherine Ross’s characters fleeing a Church wedding. Ross’s character is dressed in a wedding gown, Hoffman’s is dressed less formally, making it clear to those who have not seen the movie that he is not the groom.

As a viewer, you can feel what it must have been like to be a young Boomer—disgusted with the flaws of the previous generation and drunk on the demographic fact of your generation’s outsized influence on the world.

In the simple act of running away from a socially acceptable, but unhappy match, the young couple breaks free from every restriction on their personal happiness. It’s a moment of pure Rousseauian joy.

The couple rushes onto a local bus and sits down, still glowing with relief, and having averted matrimonial disaster. But soon the smiles fade.

In a simple, narrative sense, the young couple begins to wonder, “Now what?” as the busload of drab old people looks at them blankly. “How will we handle our friends and parents’ reactions to our decision?” But even deeper, is the sense that they have just sawed off the limb on which they had been perched. Their parents had won the war and ushered in a never-before-seen age of prosperity. Instead of accepting the passing of the torch and working to further the American Project, they chose to subvert and undermine it for their own ends.

I was born too late to be a Boomer, but I can kind of see how, for that generation, the Age of Aquarius opened up some possibilities that were more enticing than going into plastics.

As the scene on the bus progresses, I see a metaphor for the next 60 years of American history. The fun fades, and reality sets in. Simon and Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence begins playing. Eventually, the camera’s viewpoint shifts from inside the bus, staring at the young, attractive couple, to outside the bus, watching it drive away into an uncertain future.

What I really like about the ending of The Graduate is that it doesn’t provide an answer to the darkness descending on the couple—the darkness of a world without limits and guardrails, without traditional rhythms, positions, and time tables. A world where purpose and meaning aren’t handed down and perhaps can’t even be discovered.

It boils down to this

In addition to portraying the existential sense of ennui that freedom produces, The Graduate’s last scene raises a deeper question.