I quit working in the field of mental health almost five years ago in order to pursue a faith-based ministry to those in addiction recovery. This post describes how even hard days at work are better now that I can unambiguously perform my duties from a religious standpoint. In a future post, I hope to explain how Christian faith can also be a blessing on the best of days.

Last week, I gave a semi-homeless, semi-sober friend a ride to see their mother in the hospital. On the ride, my friend updated me on his life:

Girlfriend troubles.

Legal troubles.

Unemployment troubles.

Housing troubles.

A mom with a life-threatening illness troubles.

Any one of these problems would be challenging. But as a group—and with meth and alcohol sprinkled into the mix—they seemed impossibly bad.

Providing a ride was probably helpful to my friend. He also seemed to appreciate the prayer I said over him before he got out of the truck. He sobbed and sputtered through it, with his head down. But, he needed way more than a ride and a prayer. I was left wondering if I should have done more, and consequently, I drove home feeling defeated.

The Good Samaritan

1610/ 1620 by Jacob Pynas, Netherlands, Louvre, INV 1269 ; MR 701

The experience reminded me of the Parable of the Good Samaritan. It’s a parable that can comfort Christians who are distressed about their effectiveness. But you have to be careful. It’s not comforting if interpreted legalistically.

The legalistic interpretation

Jesus’s parable about the Good Samaritan is often told this way:

A guy is robbed, beaten, and left for dead on the side of the road. Three individuals walk past the man. Two of them are religious leaders who leave him on the side of the road, making excuses about why they can’t help. Then, a Samaritan comes along and helps the poor man, giving him medical care, transportation, and lodging until he can heal. Of particular importance is the fact that Samaritans were the Jew’s cultural enemies. Thus, the story is often interpreted to mean that 1) religious leaders are a bunch of hypocrites, and 2) Jesus wants us to help others, even if they aren’t similar to us.

How the typical interpretation can lead to pride and judging others

The legalistic interpretation encourages us to condemn the religious leaders and to make the Samaritan our example of how to treat others. In my wayward youth, I often thought of the parable this way. I used it as a club to smash religious people with. My thoughts would go something like this:

“You dumb Church-going Christians! Do you even read that Bible you’re always thumping? If you did, you’d see that Jesus loves [insert any group of people I thought should be treated better]. But you hate anyone who is not like you— you vile, evil, hateful religious people!”

When I thought this way, I saw nothing ironic about it. I couldn’t see that my attitude toward religious hypocrites made me just as prejudiced and hypocritical as the people I criticized. It never occurred to me that hating on haters makes you a hater, too.

Why the legalistic interpretation is misguided

There are a couple of clues that Jesus meant us to use this parable as an ego-slayer for ourselves rather than a bludgeon for other people.

The context. The parable was given as a reply to an expert in Jewish religious law who wished to “justify” himself. The expert knew that he must follow the commandment, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” So, he asked Jesus to define the word “neighbor.” He hoped that Jesus would limit the definition of neighbor to make the commandment doable. Instead, Jesus expanded the definition, making meeting God’s requirement to love one’s neighbor nearly impossible to meet.

The amount of help. When the Samaritan helps the robbery victim, he gives extravagantly. In addition to providing first aid, transportation, and lodging, he gives the owner of the Inn two silver coins to take care of the injured man. When the parable was told, two silver coins would cover about two months of lodging at an inn. The Samaritan even agreed to cover any further costs when he returned. It’s reasonable to assume that if the Samaritan made a habit of helping others this way, he would be bankrupt in no time. Because the parable demonstrates unachievable sacrificial giving, it doesn’t comfort us. It causes despair. We think, “If that is what is required to meet God’s requirements, ‘who can be saved?’” Matthew 19:25.

A different interpretation

But there is a different interpretation of the parable. It goes something like this:

You are not the Good Samaritan. You are the victim of the robbery. Spiritually, you are unconscious and teetering on the brink of death. Your spiritual condition is so grave and hopeless that you are going to have to accept help from someone you think is beneath you.

Believe it or not, I get a great deal of comfort from this interpretation.

When I worked in a secular psychological context, I never experienced this kind of comfort. Therapy and social work are demanding jobs. Workers are handed more responsibility for another person’s life than they—or any human being—could ever manage. We are required to be change-makers. It was up to us—our skills, our knowledge, our processes—to improve the lives of others. We had to be the Good Samaritan, which is impossible to do.

But, when I understand that I am the injured man, the parable becomes more helpful. It reminds me that I am not a Duke or Earl from the Kingdom of Gooddeedistan. I don’t have enough time, empathy, or resources to fix even one person’s problems. At best, I am an injured man recovering in a hotel room that someone else paid for. As I wait for my benefactor to return, I am just one beggar telling another where I found help.

These realizations make my job endurable. They give me strength and reassurance when I need it the most.

—Jason Jonker

If you are interested, here is the parable Jesus told.

The Parable of the Good Samaritan