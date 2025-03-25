28 “Come to me, all you who are tired and are carrying heavy loads. I will give you rest. 29 Become my servants and learn from me. I am gentle and free of pride. You will find rest for your souls. 30 Serving me is easy, and my load is light.” [Matthew 11]

This passage kicked up a lot of dust at a recent prison Bible study. The consternation started after I asked what seemed like an innocent enough question: “What does Jesus mean when he says, ‘serving me is easy, and my load is light.’?”

While most found comfort and succor from the passage, a couple of the inmates got all neck-swivel-y about it: “Yeah. Like it’s all good with Him. [Pointing upward]. But out there. . . [pointing to the yard]. Ain’t nothin’ easy and light about being a Christian out there.”

One inmate said she had been annoyed by the question since the moment she read it at the beginning of the class and had been quietly stewing over it ever since.

The righting reflex

Picture: When we see a person listing to one side, we feel an impulse to right the ship.

I believe the inmates had the wrong reaction to the passage. And my temptation was to engage in what Dr. Bill Miller describes as the “Righting Reflex.” Dr. Miller coined this term to describe the inward impulse to fix someone’s broken or skewed thinking patterns.

A ship listing to one side or a human making bad choices— both give us internal discomfort and cause us to try to use logic, reason, or scolding to get them to an even keel.

I think this reflex also plagues those who run Bible studies. And during this Bible study, I was feeling it. Hard.

Interfering with Jesus

However, my advice, which is also advice to myself, is to actively resist the urge to “help” the inmates out of their confusion and annoyance.

It shouldn’t bother us when Jesus’ words offend someone. During his earthly ministry, he was constantly saying things that were destabilizing or difficult to digest. He offended and confounded his own disciples. And it makes sense that his words would ruffle some feathers; the Son of God isn’t like us. His ways are higher, and his thoughts are difficult to comprehend.

In a situation like the one above, I suggest upping the ante. Instead of explaining why the inmates are wrong, we should see their annoyance and raise them some outrage and moral indignation.

For example, we could agree that the verse is a real kick in the teeth—and suggest that it was so to his original audience, too. We could also point out that Jesus seems to contradict himself. After all, didn’t he also say, “In this world, you will have trouble; and, they hated me, and they’ll hate you; and, pick up your cross and follow me.”

Finally, we could point out the disconnect between the verse and the fact that nearly all his disciples died of martyrdom. Was that easy and light?

Wrestling with the Angel of the LORD

For an inmate—and maybe for some other people—the words, “I will give you rest” can feel like fighting words. It’s as if God is squaring up against us and saying, “Sko den!” [Sko den: “Let’s go then,” a pan-tribal phrase understood on every southwestern Indian reservation as an invitation to get in a vehicle, drink heavily, or fight. Also, see “Stoodis” AKA “Let’s do this.”]

But shouldn’t we obey and believe God?

It’s incorrect to think that only Pharisees and unbelievers get mad at God. Arguing with God, or wrestling with his words, is a perfectly acceptable activity for people of faith.

The Bible is full of examples of godly people pushing back or challenging God. Abraham argued with God about the destruction of Sodom [1]. Moses intercedes with God when the Israelites are disobedient and unfaithful [2]. The psalms are full of anger and confusion directed at God [3]. The night before his crucifixion, even Jesus wrestles with God, asking if the cup of suffering can be taken from him [4].

But perhaps the most iconic example of a person fighting with God is that of Jacob wrestling with the Angel of the LORD. He wrestled all night and would not let go until the angel blessed him. It was from this account that the word Israel emerged. And Isreal means, “one who contends with God.”

I remember my own grandfather, also named Jacob, wrestling with God on his deathbed. He shook his fists in anger and cried out in a weakened voice, “Why won’t you take me now, Lord? I am ready.”

So rather than step in and smooth things over when someone is mad about a Bible verse, tell them to do what Jacob did with the Angel of the LORD: wrestle with it—and don’t let it go until it blesses you. Those who wrestle with a verse should demand that it cough up its meaning and purpose.

That doesn’t mean you don’t provide the angry person with your view on the verse. It just means that they probably aren’t going to adopt your perspective immediately. It’s only natural to expect they are going to wrestle with the text for a while.

Jacob Wrestles with God