When I was a teen, I went on an incredible travel adventure. It was 1985, and through a program started by the Eisenhower Administration, a group of American students and I spent about 2 months traveling overseas.

Our first stop was the Soviet Union—not Russia—the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Commie country. This was pre-glastnost. It was a dreary socialist dystopia, complete with bread lines, desperation, and colorless totalitarianism.

After the Soviet Union, we went to Norway. What a difference capitalism makes! Clean streets. Pleasant people. We ate fruit from a farmers market located on the marina. It was a far cry from the green eggs and cow tongue we ate in the U.S.S.R.

Our tour also included Denmark, Sweden, England and Ireland.

Although I didn’t know about the Fundamental Attribution Error—the bias that causes people to think they are blameless while others are morally decrepit—I saw it firsthand.

It was the tail end of the Cold War, and everyone seemed to blame the US for the tension they felt from being in the middle between two nuclear superpowers. Americans were often regarded as crass, uneducated, and arrogant. The folks I met were sure that if THEY lived in the U.S., there’d be no Cold War. And they’d not have elected an actor [Ronald Reagan] as president.

Mono-linguistic Morons.

At the time, I had little to offer in the way of [self] defense against their complaints. And the fact that everyone we met spoke English seemed to confirm that we Americans were undereducated, uncultured, and ignorant.

How come a 6th grader in Denmark could talk to me in ‘merican when I could barely muster a “Tak for Maden” after my gracious host prepared a traditional Danish meal?

But after a while, I got fed up with the America-bashing. I began to formulate a contrary opinion to the one most Europeans seemed to hold. I thought, “Perhaps, if these sophisticated and cultured people grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan like I did, they wouldn’t speak 3 languages.” And conversely, if I grew up in Scandinavia, I might speak more than one language. Like maybe some—Oh, I don’t know—environmental factors might be at work in this linguistic disparity.

I further reasoned that ‘Merica was a vast country, and one separated from the rest of the world by a huge ocean. So perhaps we simply had less need for a second language. Thus, it wasn’t our jingoism but our geography that made the difference in our language acquisition.

Enter Rory Southerland

Good ‘Ole Rory Southerland. While I had a couple of insights into why Americans don’t speak foreign languages, author and marketing genius Rory Southerland has more and better explanations.

Rory explains the reason why so many people speak English and so few English speakers speak anything else.

First, he points out that non-English speakers will often feel the rewards of their labors immediately and incrementally. If they learn a few phrases in English, they can put them to use and get a little burst of dopamine within a few hours of learning something. Most English speakers, on the other hand, have to master Hungarian completely before the average Hungarian will decide, “Yeah, let’s just switch to Hungarian.” Basically the incentive structure is wildly asymmetrical and explains why non-English speakers are more likely to learn English than vice versa.

Second, English speakers are very adept at understanding English spoken with a foreign accent. We routinely hear Spanish, Chinese, and Russians speaking our native tongue with accents and errors characteristic of their native tongue. Were it not so, U.S. taxis and Ubers would practically go out of business. Conversely, there aren’t that many Romanians who can decipher heavily accented Romanian spoken by, say, a Moroccan.

The Fundamental Attribution Error.

The Europeans’ thinking regarding languages is exactly what you would predict from the Fundamental Attribution Error. Europeans and Scandinavians are sure our monolingualism is due to our character: Americans are dumb cowboys, and the English suffer from complacency and don’t feel like making an effort to learn another language.

The picture below describes the European view.

So, who is right?

Obviously, it would be self-serving for me to say that Rory and I got it right. Every inclination of my heart is to give myself grace. That’s part of the Fundamental Attribution Error’s hold on me.

My motivation in writing this post isn’t to declare that Americans' lack of language acquisition is A-OK or to show that it isn’t. My point is simply to show one example of the predictive and explanatory power of the Fundamental Attribution Error. With it, you can understand a fair amount of behavior. What can seem infuriating or perplexing about other people makes sense through the lens of this cognitive bias.