Have you ever decided against dining at a restaurant because your gut said, “Why’s this place so empty? It looks like it’s on life support.”

You are not alone. Empty restaurants make us uneasy. They send the message that something is off. We think, “There must be a reason other people are avoiding this place.”

On the contrary, when an eatery is full of patrons, we conclude it must be good. Why else would it be so busy?

Because of the conclusions we draw from empty and full restaurants, attracting customers and maintaining full capacity must be among a restaurant’s primary directives.

Recovery groups face the same dilemma. If they are not full, people assume something is off. If they are full, people unconsciously associate them with something that is teeming with life, health, and energy.

The Bruce

One of our longest-serving volunteers, Bruce, has been trying to launch a new Resilient Meeting at Heritage Lutheran on the east side of Phoenix.

It’s not his first rodeo—he’s led a well-loved Monday night group at a sober living house for years. (We recently interviewed some of those residents, and their words about Bruce were moving: they spoke of his prayers, his calm, and the hard-earned wisdom that only 20+ years of sobriety can bring.)

But this new group? Crickets.

Week after week, Bruce set up chairs for a meeting that didn’t happen. Or, to be fair, a meeting attended by just one person. And a two-person recovery meeting feels a lot like that restaurant on life support.

A Dawn Breaks the Darkness

Bruce didn’t give up. He prayed. He invited. He followed up. And last week, something finally shifted.

Here’s the email he sent me:

And the text from this week

I am so happy for Bruce—the last two weeks must feel like rain after a drought.

I celebrated by texting our volunteer team and writing this post. I wanted my readers to see it, too.

Because if you’ve been thinking about donating or volunteering, this is a great time to get involved. The word is getting out; the restaurant is filling up.

If you'd like to join us, click below.

Start Here