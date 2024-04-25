Jason’s Substack

Jason’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Majik's avatar
Majik
Apr 25, 2024

"Accountability" IS an illusion, I agree. I can fake sincerity with the best of them. I can get away from observing and loving eyes and, even, tell God, "Don't look now, Lord, while I sin a little bit here . . . OK, I know You see all, including this that I'm about to do, but let's just pretend that You don't, and please don't hold this against me or let me suffer the consequences that I know You WILL let follow."

And when I finish with whatever sin I've just committed, it's "O Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God, HAVE MERCY on me, a sinner, who is also saved by Your Grace!"

And so the cycle begins again until one Day it ends and a new me who will never need "accountability" stands radiant with Him and all the Saints in Glory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Jonker
Shannon Adams's avatar
Shannon Adams
Apr 25, 2024

I was saved by reading a commentary on Galatians and Ephesians on Apr. 30, 1988 after almost 10 years of drug and alcohol abuse. My addictions didn't stop after conversion and less than a year later I was in jail for burglary of a habitation after getting hooked on cocaine. I honestly think some good theology in the form of catechism would have gone a long way to a better start in my walk with Christ. The Westminster. Or the London Confession of 1689. I needed to see not only the basics taught in these documents, but the beauty behind them.

The Southern Baptist church I attended after being converted, in my experience, doesn't go very deep in the Bible and as an addict, I was addicted to intensity and pleasure. Without realizing it, I truly needed something deep to replace the deep yet destructive desire I had for pleasure. I needed a bigger story to live in, one that could be "magic" instead of tragic. I needed to see that joy was not a chemical toy to play with but was serious and necessary for life to be significant and meaningful and especially to cope with suffering.

God had mercy on me from the early 1990's to around 2003 by keeping me from the habitual and intense desire to drink and drug. Probably motivated by fear of being incarcerated more than anything, I was also driven by a hunger to know more about Christ crucified, buried, and risen and all of the implications that had on my life. I slipped from time to time but the repentance God granted was always swift and productive and I stayed remarkably clean during this 10 year period because of the decisive sanctification and process of sanctification Christ purchased for me with his blood.

Then around 2003, I discovered John Piper's ministry of Christian Hedonism defined best by his maxim, "God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him." For Piper, a desire for pleasure is normal in life and that desire is met most when Christ is desired and treasured above all things. He described the gospel not just as good news but an infinitely valuable and precious treasure. I heard Piper's sermon series on Romans and never had I heard preaching like it. He preached like an addict talking about his wonderful experiences on drugs or someone who had won a multi-million dollar jackpot. He preached with a passion that was off the chart and caused you to fall on your face and see the glory of God, his beauty, his supremacy, his joy, and power and the infinitely high price he paid to secure your everlasting happiness. I saw for the first time that it wasn't so much about God's rules as it was about his rule, his sovereign rule in the universe to turn all things bad and good in my life into tools to make me happy forever in Christ and that he was always 100 percent for me and never against me. Piper made Christ irresistible to me, so much so that deciding between an evening with 9 pints of ale or an evening with an open Bible was a no-brainer. The ale couldn't even begin to compete. The highest , greatest and purest pleasure always has a bigger chance of winning on the battlefield of desires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason Jonker and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture