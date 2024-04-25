I was absolutely miserable in my early 20’s. I was unreliable. Selfish. Immature. Lazy.

Yet despite these lovely character traits, I was not progressing in life. I had no job. No girlfriend. And I had twice failed out of college. I spent every evening bashing my brain into oblivion with a pair of 40-ounce malt liquor bottles.

What was my deal?

My problem had two components. First, I had an incredibly inflated sense of my own worth and destiny. Second, I lived in my mother’s basement and accepted her financial handouts. The gap between my aspirations and my reality was the exact measurement of my psychic pain.

Alcohol both soothed my anguish and solidified my status as a basement-dwelling puer aeternus.

I knew what I needed. I needed accountability.

However, the knowledge that I needed accountability was not enough to motivate me. Probably because I was too comfortable.

I was a paradox. I knew I needed self-discipline, yet I winced at the mere thought of buckling down. Like the protagonist in Bob Dylan’s song Poor Immigrant, “who passionately hated his life and likewise feared his death,” I passionately hated my weasely self, and likewise feared accountability.

How does one get this elusive “accountability”?

I often hear people in recovery say they “just need accountability”. I would have said the same thing in my 20s. But what does “having accountability” mean? I confess I don’t know how to get accountability or how to provide it for others.

For example, I ran into a frequent Resilient attendee a few weeks ago. He had the tell-tale sunburn of someone who had spent a couple of days on the streets in Arizona.

He said, “Hey man! Running into you is a God-thing! Can I get your number? I’ve been messing up lately. I just need some accountability. Just need. . . . I don’t know. SOMETHING. You know?”

I gave him my number and encouraged him to come to the next meeting or call me if he was having trouble.

I haven’t seen him since.

I heard a similar plea for accountability from a young man who stopped to talk to me as I was putting out the signs for our Tuesday night meeting. He explained he had been sober for a few years, but he was “getting complacent.” He went on to say that was starting to connect with old friends from his using days and he knew where it would lead. After I explained our meeting structure to him, he was certain a group like Resilient could get him back on track. It would help him “be accountable.” I prayed with him on the side of the road and agreed to text him a reminder about the meeting, which I did for the next two weeks.

I haven’t seen him since.

My ill-fated attempt to get a little accountability

I am not judging these people. I have done the same types of things. For example, I met with a pastor when I was about 22 years old. The pastor had been a rebellious and wayward youth who eventually got his life back on track. My therapist introduced us and suggested we talk—hoping he would have some insight into my dilemma.

On the morning of the meeting, I had been out drinking all night. I drove from the site of my carousing to the breakfast spot without stopping home and showering. I did manage to slow down my drinking enough toward the end of the night so that I didn’t appear intoxicated.

Over breakfast, I confessed my various sins—failing school, crimes against my liver, passive suicidal ideation, and the gnawing fear that God didn’t like me very much.

He was kind. He listened. But what could he do to snap me out of my ruinous habits and fix my character flaws? What did I want from him?

Put me in a Skinner Box.

Maybe what I wanted was for him to put me in a Skinner box. Skinner boxes are enclosures for lab rats. The famed psychologist B. F. Skinner made these boxes to eliminate distractions and provide the conditions necessary to teach a skill to rats. In a Skinner Box, rats get treats for doing the right thing, they get shocked for doing the wrong thing.

The Military as a Skinner Box

For many young men and women, the military is a Skinner Box. In the military, distractions are eliminated. Consequences and rewards are swift and meaningful. Author and psychologist Rob Henderson credits his time in the military with saving his life. He says that it corraled him and kept him out of trouble for 8 years—long enough for his brain’s prefrontal cortex to develop and take over the task of avoiding bad decisions.

The military has helped many a listless youth find direction and “accountability”. Once you’ve signed up for the military, it has tremendous power to “make you accountable”. But even the military fails sometimes. We’ve all heard about dishonorable discharges or people who resumed floundering once they left the military.

Watering holes, music pipes, and dirges

After watching hundreds of people in recovery over the last few years, I still don’t understand what we mean by “accountability”—or why some people “become accountable” and others do not. I’ve seen people impervious to even the most drastic threats and consequences—jail, psych hospitals, near-death experiences from pancreatitis. . . The cliche about being able to lead a horse to water, but being powerless to make him drink seems to apply here.

Discussions of accountability also make me think of Jesus’ frustration with many of his fellow 1st-century Jews. At one point, he seems to be shaking his head and wondering, “What does a Messiah hafta do to get you stubborn people to listen to me?” Jesus notes that no approach seemed to guarantee he’d been listened to. John the Baptist tried to get the people’s attention through wild-eyed rants about repentance and the end of time. Jesus tried to get their attention through joy and celebration. But neither approach could shake those pesky Israelites from their slumber.

‘We played the pipe for you, and you did not dance; we sang a dirge, and you did not mourn.’ For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, ‘He has a demon.’ The Son of Man [Jesus] came eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ [Matthew 11:17-19]

I can hear the anguish in Jesus’ voice: “It doesn’t seem to matter what I do. You aren’t going to listen to me!”

If you have ever been an addict, you know that this same level of frustration can be directed at yourself. You may have wondered, “How do I get myself to drink the water I’ve been led to?” What kind of music can the Maestro play to get me to straighten up and fly right?

If you are in recovery, I would love to hear what helped you turn the corner. Was it accountability—and if so, how did “accountability” work?