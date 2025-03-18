This is a bonus post. My last post, which was on the topic of Commitment Consistency, reminded me of a story Dr. Cialdini told in class. I’ll retell it here and offer a couple of comments that will help drive home the points about the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristics.

I took a Social Psychology course with “the most often cited living Social Psychologist in the world,” Robert Cialdini. He was a very engaging instructor, and I still remember the story he told to illustrate the power of the Commitment Consistency Principle to bind a man to his word. He began his story with a variation on “Once upon a time, in a land far away…”

Cialdini’s caught like a rat in a trap story:

Several years ago, when I was recently divorced and temporarily insane, an extraordinarily attractive young woman knocked on my door and asked if I would like to complete a survey. I said, “Yes.”

SIDE NOTE: This is the first example of the power of Commitment Consistency. When you are a researcher who, for a living, asks other people to asnswer surveys, you tend to say “Yes” when other people ask you to complete a survey. After all, what kind of a jerk won’t do what he asks other to do

She began by asking me how many times I went to the movies each month. I raised one eyebrow like a French intellectual and said, “The Cinema? Oh, I love the cinema. It is the art form of the 20th century. So, probably 2-3 times a month.”

The extraordinarily attractive female survey administrator duly noted my response on her clipboard. She then asked about the symphony. Again, I lied, “Nothing quite touches the soul as sounds of strings and horns under the direction of a competent maestro. I go every chance I get!”

I continued making an ass of myself for several more questions about the opera, and fine dining, and theatrical plays. . .The extraordinarily attractive female continued to record my responses with an apparent interest in my cultural foppery.

She then asked if she could take a moment to do a little math. She furrowed her extraordinarily attractive brow and did some computations on her clipboard. When she was done, her extraordinarily attractive eyes met mine, and she said, in an extraordinarily attractive voice:

“Based on your responses, Robert, you would save over $ 300 dollars this year by purchasing this $50 coupon book.”

It was then that I knew I was caught like a rat in a trap. My own words sealed my fate, and there was nothing left to do but grab my wallet and purchase her dumb little coupon book.

The morals of the story

The Hawthorne Effect. This story shows the power of observation to promote behavior. Had the study been sent via U.S. Mail, it is unlikely that the professor would have succumbed to the pressure to inflate his answers. But being observed by a pair of extraordinarily attractive female eyes was a power he could not—or did not want to—resist. As Shakespeare said in Sonnet 57:

Being your slave, what should I do but tend

Upon the hours and times of your desire?

I have no precious time at all to spend,

Nor services to do, till you require.

Demand Characteristics. I may have to spell this out for my female readers, but when an attractive female asks you about what is essentially a list of potential dating experiences, the male of the species will gladly lie. Males call this “Impressing a girl.”

But, the point here is that the situation called for a particular set of responses, and Professor Cialdini knew it and responded as the makers of the coupon book predicted.

Conclusion:

Simply said: when an attractive female asks an available male about ways he might take her on a date, he knows what to do. Inflate, exaggerate, and generally boast about his generosity and interest in such activities.

Very similar dynamics are at work in many research studies on addiction. When sober researchers ask you what you do to maintain your sobriety, you know what to do. You understand which responses the researchers want and which they don’t. And you comply with the demands of the situation.

Taken together, the Hawthorne Effect and Demand Characteristic both adeptly influence a person’s statements in the direction favored by the researchers. And given what we know about the persuasion principle of Commitment Consistency, such statements translate into real-world behavior change.

As the aphorism suggests, “Say it enough, and they’ll believe it.” To that truth, I would add: “Say it in a research study, and you’ll not only believe it, you’ll do it.”