One thought I have is that people might be interested in a behind-the-scenes look at being a ministry director and chaplain. I hope that people will follow this substack in the same way they might follow someone weirdo who lives in their van or a couple that quits their jobs in finance to start an organic farm. It is from that logic that I offer this post.

I love it when a restaurant or hotel does a little, unexpected gesture. Double Tree hotels famously offer a completely superfluous cookie. The burger chain Five Guys puts an extra scoop of fries in every bag. One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants, Playa Hermosa, offers every customer a delicious tostada de ceviche as an appetizer before the meal. And a local Tai establishment gives out a refreshing mini scoop of coconut ice cream at the end of its taste-bud-scalding meals.

Persuasion expert Dr. Robert Cialdini has found that such unexpected kindnesses have a profound impact on our perception of an establishment. When a waitress circles back to a group of diners to gift them with an extra round of after-dinner mints, tips skyrocket. It appears that the unexpected nature of the kindness is more salient than the monetary value of the gift.

These surprising acts of hospitality communicate that a place doesn’t take us for granted. They see us. They like us. They want us around—and hope we’ll come back. For some curiously pleasant reason, our presence inspires an open and generous response.

That is exactly the vibe we are hoping to inspire in our Resilient Recovery Bible studies. And we have several ways of doing this. First, we give every person a copy of the Resilient Recovery Handbook. On the inside cover, we place a sticker that says:

This book is a gift to you from Resilient Recovery’s generous financial supporters.

The sticker has a space where they can put their name—marking it as theirs alone. We also give every newcomer one of these small gifts:

These are welcome cards with a wooden cross and string attached. I’ve seen several women wearing the cross as a necklace on their second visit. The inside has a welcome message and the Resilient Recovery Seal.

We provide other unexpected gifts, as well. We brew two pots of coffee, have water available, and always have one sweet and one salty snack.

Many of our newcomers find these acts of hospitality surprising. A majority are coming to us from the streets or prison, or at the very least, a tense home and work environment. Sure. These are small gestures. All told, we are probably giving about 5-7 dollars in gifts to newcomers. But, the message is clear: we like you; we’re glad you’re taking a step toward sobriety; and we hope you’ll be back.

But the gestures don’t end there. Our Bible studies involve an awful lot of listening and reinforcing tenuous expressions of hope. We accept their confessions and confusions with equal respect and allow people space to talk through a mix of regret, guilt, and determination to do better. We give out certificates not just for continuous days of sobriety, but for other milestones such as getting an apartment, purchasing a car, and reconnecting with estranged loved ones.

After each Bible study, we make sure they know our church welcomes them to services the following Sunday. Resilient isn’t just a charity. It’s an invitation to do life together. And we collect “communication cards” where people can write down prayer requests: We often see requests like:

Pray, I stay sober this time

Pray for my wife and daughter

Pray, I get called for this job interview

Perseverance

A role for you

A tacit goal in all this gift-giving is to let people know they are not alone. There is what the Book of Hebrews describes as a “cloud of witnesses” watching and encouraging their journey. It’s not just the facilitators or our church’s pastor (who often attends) that want them to do well. It’s the body of Christ. It’s the people in the pews of our church and financial supporters in various parts of the country who welcome them and want them to succeed.

If you would like to be part of sending a welcoming and encouraging message to people in recovery, I have a couple of options for you.

Yes, I'm interested

Make a donation to help us cover the costs of our ministry Sign up to become a volunteer to Receive prayer request emails and pray for attendees Write anonymous notes of encouragement that we can add to our newcomer gifts

Any of the above options conveys a message from Hebrews 12:1-3 to newcomers. It lets them know a cloud of witnesses is cheering for them to throw off everything that hinders and entangles them in addiction. It encourages them to focus intently on Jesus, so that they can run with perseverance in the face of opposition, and not grow weary or lose heart.