Government agencies and mental health advocates alike seem to agree that stamping stigma is obviously the correct thing to do. A lot of resources have been poured into combating stigma and making it more socially acceptable to have a mental illness and to seek treatment for it.

But, as your favorite crumudgeon, I am going to cross my arms and shake my head, “No,” instead of letting myself be swayed by the general consensus. In this post, I will give three counterintuitive arguments regarding stigma.

Removing stigma may usher in another set of problems. There are times when stigma can be healthy and life-saving. And even if stigma is making a problem worse, it’s almost never the first place I’d begin to fix the issue.

Read on to see what I mean.