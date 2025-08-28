Government agencies and mental health advocates alike seem to agree that stamping stigma is obviously the correct thing to do. A lot of resources have been poured into combating stigma and making it more socially acceptable to have a mental illness and to seek treatment for it.
But, as your favorite crumudgeon, I am going to cross my arms and shake my head, “No,” instead of letting myself be swayed by the general consensus. In this post, I will give three counterintuitive arguments regarding stigma.
Removing stigma may usher in another set of problems.
There are times when stigma can be healthy and life-saving.
And even if stigma is making a problem worse, it’s almost never the first place I’d begin to fix the issue.
Read on to see what I mean.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jason’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.