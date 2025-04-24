Source

In this post, I will present the concepts of steelmanning and strawmanning an opponent’s arguments. I’ll also attempt to steelman the liberal view of addiction. Next week, I’ll do the same for conservatives.

We’ve all seen strawmanning in a debate or disagreement. It’s when one side presents the other side’s views in a simplistic, easy-to-defeat form—like building a straw man and knocking it down. It may make the debater feel victorious, but the victory, if it can be called that, is a very hollow one. The debater hasn’t actually vanquished their opponent. They’ve just knocked over a cartoon version of what they think the other person believes.

One classic strawmanning move is the phrase: “So what you’re saying is…” It’s often followed by a distorted, oversimplified version of the other person’s view.

In fact, the rise of the Right’s favorite psychologist was fueled by an infuriating interview full of this exact move. Some YouTuber even compiled every time Cathy Newman strawmanned Jordan Peterson. It’s hilarious—if you can stomach Peterson.

The more difficult, but more honorable path is steelmanning—describing your opponent’s view so accurately and fairly that even they would say, “Yeah. That’s what I think.” In fact, the gold standard of steelmanning is to state their view so well they ask, “Dude. Can you fill in for me next time I talk to someone who disagrees with me?”

Martin Luther's view of strawmanning

As a Christian, steelmanning is an ideal I try to live up to. Luther, in his commentary on the 8th Commandment—the one about not bearing false witness—says it’s not just about avoiding lies. It’s about honoring our neighbor, their words, and their beliefs. For Luther, strawmanning is a failure of Christian love. “Instead, we are to come to [our neighbor’s] defense, speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light.” I don’t know if Luther ever directly addressed strawmanning, but I feel like his comments on the 8th commandment suggest he’d not be a fan.

With Luther in mind, I would like to present the liberal view of addiction in the most favorable light today. My post next Thursday will steelman the conservative view. The Thursday after that, I’ll reveal which one I hold.

The Best Rationale for the Liberal View of Addiction.

Anyone who’s ever tried to diet knows this: the body loves the status quo. It resists losing weight, preferring to maintain homeostasis. In fact, any deviation from the norm is treated by the body as potentially dangerous. If we get too hot, we sweat to cool down. Too cold? We shiver. The same principle applies to blood pressure, oxygen levels, and salt balance.

The drive to maintain homeostasis is linked to our survival instinct. When homeostasis is lost, our body fights like a drowning person to regain equilibrium.

That’s what makes addiction so powerful. Drugs hijack this drive. First, the body adjusts to the presence of the substance. Then it defends that new state like its life depends on it—because, from its perspective, it does. I’ve seen the shakes, strokes, seizures, and hallucinations the body endures when a substance it was used to having is suddenly stopped.

Quitting isn’t just about willpower. Once the body has adapted to drug use, removing the drug triggers more than cravings—it triggers the core human instinct to survive. The drive to keep using isn’t weakness or selfishness; it’s biology doing its thing.

And it doesn’t stop with the body. A life shaped by addiction can’t just suddenly stuff itself into a new mold. Friendships, routines, neighborhoods, and ways of thinking aren’t easily reshaped. The law of homeostasis applies here too: “Change is stress. Avoid! Avoid! Avoid!”

So even when someone wants to change, they find themselves at war. One part longs for sobriety, the other demands the safety of the familiar. St. Paul nailed this struggle 2,000 years ago:

"For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do… O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?”

More than homeostasis

Addiction isn’t just about homeostasis. Neuroscience shows that drugs and alcohol rewire the brain, weakening our ability to make long-term decisions. All humans prefer immediate rewards—we’d rather have $100 now than $200 in three months. It’s called “delay discounting.”

But addiction makes it worse. The addicted brain becomes even more short-sighted, fixated on pleasure in the here and now. It’s not just bad choices; it’s altered brain chemistry.

Even after the body adjusts to sobriety, the brain can take years to heal. In that time, addicts remain vulnerable—especially under stress. That’s why AA teaches people to be careful during HALT states:

Hungry

Angry

Lonely

Tired

These moments leave people wide open to relapse, which is why recovery requires more than willpower. Doctors, counselors, pastors, mentors, and fellow addicts all play a role. It’s a community effort.

But many policies ignore the biology and neurology of addiction. Instead of offering support, they criminalize. They treat addicts like villains who need punishment, not patients who need help, as if more stress and shame will somehow heal a body that’s already struggling.

Punishing for sickness

Detection-and-punishment strategies are doomed from the start. They assume addicts are fully in control of their choices. But addiction hijacks the very systems that allow for healthy decision-making.

Picture this: A man calls his dealer and whispers, “Don’t pick up,” as the phone rings. That’s addiction. Or imagine a twenty-something me, crying while driving into the city to get drunk—hating the depressing entropy of my life, yet steering toward another blackout anyway.

And it gets worse. These punitive strategies don’t hit everyone equally. They target the most vulnerable addicts—especially in low-income neighborhoods. Middle-class kids are more likely to get an intervention from a teacher or loved one. Poor kids get an intervention from the cops.

Once the system catches you, your options diverge again. The middle-class addict might go to rehab. The poor addict goes to jail. Sure, there are exceptions. But across the distribution, the differences are stark and meaningful.

And then there’s race. During the crack epidemic of the 1980s, the laws punished crack (common in Black communities) more harshly than powdered cocaine (common in white communities). The result? Here are a few stats compiled by my good friend ChatGPT:

Incarceration Rates : As of 2001, one in six Black men had been incarcerated. ​One World Education -

Family Impact : Over 60% of Black adults under 50 have an immediate family member who has been imprisoned, highlighting the widespread disruption within families and communities. ​The Source

Generational Effects: Children with incarcerated parents are five to six times more likely to become offenders themselves, perpetuating cycles of incarceration. ​Florida Atlantic University

Conclusion

The task of reshaping a body, a brain, and life into a sober configuration is an extremely difficult one. And addicts themselves are often too compromised by their addiction to make the change without significant help from others. Treatment does work. And just as we recognize the need to intervene with professional and compassionate assistance for other diseases, we would do well to improve our understanding and treatment of individuals suffering from addiction.