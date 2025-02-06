Although donors would like to see high-quality outcome data showing that a charity “works,” almost no charities, programs, or ministries collect and report high-quality outcome data. As I have shown in my previous posts, charities don’t have the resources to conduct the type of research necessary to demonstrate their efficacy.

However, it occurs to me that many readers may not believe me. They probably think I am exaggerating. Readers have probably even seen impact reports that appear to provide outcome data.

I suspect that many readers are confusing outputs with outcomes.

Outputs vs Outcomes

What charities can afford to collect and report are outputs. Outputs are numbers that can be collected by staff in the normal course of doing business.

In the case of drug and alcohol programs, output data might include:

Number of attendees

Number of sessions delivered

Number of locations where services are provided

Those who have written grants are familiar with the distinction between outputs and outcomes. Funders often require organizations to submit a logic model that includes both outputs and outcomes.

Outputs appear very impressive. And they have a place in understanding the impact of an organization. But they have a man-behind-the-curtain quality. If you look too closely, the numbers only tell how busy an organization is.

Outputs can be full of sound and fury, but signifying nothing. For an extreme example, imagine a charity whose impact report brags that it provided a billion bottles of Dr. Murphy’s Snake Oil to communities with disparities in rates of Snake Oil consumption. While such an organization could rightfully brag about its outputs. They wouldn’t be able to report meaningful outcomes because, well, snake oil doesn’t actually do anything.

Putting my Google where my mouth Is

I can test my theory that charities do not collect high-quality outcome data by doing a simple Google search and commenting on what I find.

So, I Googled “example of impact statistics from charities and organizations,” and the first entry was from Charity Digital and was entitled “Six impact reports to inspire you.” I’ll take a look at a couple of these inspiring reports and provide some reactions.

Greenpeace

Greenpeace was the first organization on the list, and it bragged about having an impact report comprised almost entirely of pictures. A picture may paint a thousand words, but it sure ain’t outcome data.

A picture of a giant bottle being delivered to UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove is not proof that Greenpeace “works.”

Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code was another organization on Charity Digital’s list of impactful reports. Girls Who Code provides classes in computer coding to—you guessed it—girls! They also boast a number of numbers on their annual impact report.

2030

This number is purported to represent “the year in which we are on track to close the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs.”

My comment: a projection is, by definition, not an outcome because, well, outcomes have already happened and projections, uh, haven’t. With that in mind, I would also like to declare 2030 as the year in which I will be alive for my 60th birthday. Of course, any number of ill fates may befall me before that date, but . . . hey. What could be more scientific than predicting the future? Crystal ball gazing?

13 Billion

This is the number of “engagements globally.”

My comment: This is an output, not an outcome. And maybe you have to be a coder to know what an “engagement” is, but I certainly have no idea.

450 Thousand

This is the number of “girls served to date.”

My comment: 450 thousand is a lot of girls. But, this is an output, not an outcome.

50%

This is the number of girls served who come from “historically underrepresented groups in tech.”

My comment: That’s cool, I guess. This just tells you the demographics of who was served. It doesn’t tell you what became of this 50%. Did their lot in life improve?

Tree Aid

Tree Aid was another of the organizations on Charity Digital’s list. Of the three impact reports I reviewed, this one is by far the best.

Tree Aid helps African villages plant trees. The numbers reported here are outputs, not outcome data. In other words, these numbers represent how busy the organization is—how many trees they planted, the number of hectares their trees “protect,” and the number of people that are “supported” by the organization’s work.

The numbers don’t show that planting trees “works” to prevent soil erosion and increase arable land. However, I feel that with a small adjustment to their reporting, they could be among the small percentage of charities that can show their program “works.”

Research has been conducted. It just wasn’t conducted by this organization. Instead, Tree Aid relies on a large body of data collected by universities over decades that demonstrates the efficacy of planting trees in arid locations in Africa.

The analogy would be that if we have a large body of data showing that daily walks improve health outcomes, an organization doesn’t need to conduct research on whether their walking program improves outcomes.

Instead, they could focus on increasing the number of people who walk daily. Sure. This is an output—not an outcome—but, if we already know that walking works, then a charity can focus on increasing daily walking.

My overall point doesn’t change, though: almost no charities do outcome research.

Conclusion.

I am going to stop here. Charity Digital showcases three more supposedly exemplary impact reports, but this is getting repetitious.

No charitable organization has the capacity to conduct high-quality outcome research. As we can see in the above examples, most organizations can only provide outputs. I was pleasantly surprised to see that Tree Aid implements a proven strategy. However, this doesn’t change the fact that Tree Aid doesn’t conduct outcome studies. Instead, they rely on previous research, which has shown their strategies do produce positive outcomes.