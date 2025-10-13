In honor of what my calendar refers to as both “Columbus Day” and “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” I thought I’d share some thoughts on serving Native Americans, who make up 70%-80% of the people who attend a Resilient Meeting any given week.

I get some funny responses when people hear that my ministry serves Native Americans. One person suggested that I should abandon the ministry and devote myself to preserving and strengthening the culture, language, and spiritual practices of Native Americans. By this person’s reckoning, I was committing a form of cultural violence by sharing the gospel with Navajos, Pimas, and Apaches.

This line of thinking is very common today. But it is based on a faulty view of culture and human nature. In today’s post, I’d like to explain why I have no problem sharing my faith with Native Americans.

Idolizing Native Spirituality

Natives are people, and as Depeche Mode proclaimed in 1984, people are people. So, when Anglos look at Natives with googly eyes and seem awed to be in the presence of a Holder of The Ancient Sacred Traditions, a lot of Natives do an inward face-in-palm and sigh heavily. Sure. Some Natives might see it as a compliment. But just as many find it awkward to be viewed as anything other than, you know, a person.