Marketing guru April Dunford tells the story of how she got involved in a relatively niche aspect of her profession called “Positioning.” She was a new hire at a large corporation and her employer put her in charge of a software product that was floundering in the market. To begin her analysis of the product, Dunford interviewed its incredibly small customer base. Of the 100 customers she spoke with, 92 had forgotten they owned the product. They weren’t using it all. The remaining eight customers, though, were ecstatic about the product’s features. She studied how this group was using the product and it gave her unique insights. The product was actually very useful for the right customer. She simply needed to connect with the right customers and explain the product’s unique attributes. So, she trained the sales team to identify, target, and explain the features to the right customers.

The product took off.

Likewise, she explains that an “enterprise customer management software” [whatever that is] was uniquely positioned to be valuable to investment bankers. However, the company that produced the software had no idea about its value to this unique group of customers until they pitched to Goldman Sachs for capital to bring their product to market. The Goldman Sachs investment banker they were pitching to found the software’s “relationship modeling features” [whatever those are] very exciting.

Armed with this insight, they developed a sales pitch and immediately sold their product to another investment banking company. They found their ideal customer.

And the product took off.

Who cares?

I once thought the scientific method was the gold standard for deciding if a recovery program worked. But, in the last couple of years, I have begun to see the value in other ways of approaching the question of whether a program “works”. Recently, I wrote about how randomized samples handcuff programs by preventing the dynamic synergy that occurs when programs attract the most appropriate clientele. Random assignment keeps programs walking when they are capable of galloping.

Another way to describe the problem with random assignment is that it prevents a program from positioning itself in the “marketplace” of programming.

In the real world, the process of positioning, or matching the program to the client, can be a creative process, marked by sudden pivots and eureka-like moments of innovation. This is very different from the methodical approach taken by research. Product positioning is a light-footed, unpredictable gazelle; research can be a plodding elephant. To see an example of how fluid and agile product positioning can be, look at the natural evolution of a company like Netflix.

The twists and pivots of Netflix

Netflix has pivoted and reinvented its offering many times, trying to calibrate what it offers to what consumers want. Initially, they distributed DVDs through the mail with a cost-per-rental model. They then transitioned to a subscription model, where no late fees were ever imposed. This change was enthusiastically embraced by consumers tired of paying late fees and catapulted them into financial success. The success gave them the capital to engage in more experimentation. They got into kiosks located outside gas stations and drugstores, where DVDs could be rented and returned as simply as using a vending machine. Later, they launched an online subscription service. The final pivot in their evolution was to become a production studio, producing their own shows and movies to fill customer demand for content on their online platform. That’s quite a journey. And it is unlikely it could have been achieved if Netflix had to lumber along, weighed down by all the rigors of the scientific method.

Positioning vs random sample

In addition to reading April Dunford’s books, I’ve been binging on other books and YouTube videos on marketing. There seems to be consensus among the dozens of experts I’ve studied that random samples are a poor way to begin a business. Instead of marketing products to random samples of potential customers, the experts recommend honing in on a small segment and tailoring their product to meet that segment’s precise set of needs.

The Harvard Innovation Lab drives home this point over and over. They recommend finding a Minimally Viable Segment of potential customers and building the product to meet their needs. They say that trying to compete with giants who appeal to everyone, such as Coca-Cola, is a fool’s errand. Instead, new companies should direct their efforts toward a distinct customer base where they can offer a product perfectly designed to meet their needs.

In fact, they suggest entrepreneurs hold off on developing their product idea and focus, instead, on finding a customer segment. Once the segment is identified, entrepreneurs can experiment with various solutions to address the segment’s problems and pain points. While scientists can approximate this approach by doing a literature review and holding key informant interviews with a segment of a population, the entire scientific enterprise is too bulky and expensive to be able to pivot when necessary.

Resilient Recovery

While not as well-known as Netflix, Resilient has made some pivots over the last 10 years. We started by holding meetings with church members, using our pastor’s sermon notes as a loose guide for our discussion. After a year or two of this, we transitioned to a more structured format, where confession and accountability happened in the first part of the meeting, and forgiveness and mercy were discussed in the second half. This was a successful pivot, but it wasn’t scalable. The format demanded that facilitators spontaneously craft a gospel statement based on the discussion in the first half of the meeting. It was easy for my pastor to do; no one else could quite master it.

So, we pivoted again.

This time, we wrote a workbook that spelled out each portion of the meeting like the liturgy in a church. Leaders just needed to read what was written in the lesson. We also developed vignettes that helped explain the concepts taught in the lessons.

We also found our Minimally Viable Segment, which, much to our surprise, wasn’t church members. It turned out to be formerly homeless addicts who were living in some kind of institution, either a prison or a sober living home. Our program’s features seemed uniquely calibrated to their concerns. And they were our truly rabid fans.

Just a couple of examples of why we believe Resilient has found its Minimally Viable Segment.

A woman in prison tears out pages of our book to send to her daughter so they can discuss God and recovery via letters.

A man in our Laveen group does the same in reverse. He sends pages to his son in prison, hoping they can discuss recovery.

A released prisoner I bumped into at a McDonald’s said, “That was the best class on addiction I ever took. I finished the whole book on my own, and my sister and I went through it together when I got out.”

A young woman at our Laveen group told me, “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for this book.”

Now what?

A ministry like Resilient Recovery has multiple players, and we need to position our ministry to all of them.

Gatekeepers at institutions. Although our fans are fanatical about our program, we need rehabs and prisons to “buy” our program so we can serve our customers. Thus, we need to develop a positioning statement, strategy, and sales pitch to institutions.

Donors. Our ideal clientele can not afford our program. Donors must support the program, or we will not exist. Thus, we need to position our ministry to donors; another positioning statement, strategy, and “donor pitch” must be developed.

Volunteers and churches. Resilient is conducted by volunteers and churches, which means that Resilient must also be positioned to them. We must learn how to identify and approach the Minimally Viable Segment of volunteers and churches, too.

To do this positioning properly, we need to start interviewing the rabid fans from each segment. It will be especially important to find out what the special features of Resilient are for them. We have such fans, but we haven’t mined them for insights that will help us find our Minimally Viable Segment [MVS] from each category. Once that is done, we need to build a strategy to reach these people and ask them to join us.

It won’t exactly be science, but it will help us successfully position ourselves in each category.