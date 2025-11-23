My pastor says Resilient Bible studies are a side door into issues of maturity and self-discipline. That’s an astute observation. We don’t preach, teach, or give answers. Instead, we make bite-sized Biblical assertions and ask people to comment from their own experience. We follow the 20/80 rule: 20% of the time we speak, but we spend the other 80% listening to people react to what we’ve said.

The result is that people’s guard comes down. They say to themselves, “You care what I think? Huh. I guess I’ll speak candidly and pull back the curtain to allow you to get a glimpse of inner thoughts.” The approach regularly produces conversations marked by honesty and self-disclosure. The pattern and discipline of confession/absolution make these conversations transformative. They are workouts, training men and women to admit their faults and call upon the promises of God to change what needs changing.

I think the pattern of a Resilient Bible study can improve anyone’s emotional and spiritual maturity.

Sadly, the topic of addiction—and sometimes the crowd we draw—is a barrier for Christians who have less outwardly destructive habits of the heart. Thus, many Christians are not able to experience the depth of conversation that emerges from a Resilient Bible study. Unfortunately, they don’t get to enjoy the benefits of a regular routine of confession and absolution.

What if there was a Resilient for the Rest of Us?

I’ve been preparing a presentation for a men’s retreat taking place in Texas next year. The event represents an opportunity to pitch Resilient as a ministry option that men can start in their home churches. For that retreat, I am developing a couple of Resilient-style lessons so that the men—none of whom have an addiction—can gain an experiential understanding of the power of our meetings.

Just like a regular Resilient Recovery Lesson, the lessons I create for the retreat would follow this nearly liturgical outline:

Examination - Honest self-assessment against a Biblical standard

Confession - Naming specific sins and character deficits before God and a group of peers

Absolution - Receiving Christ’s forgiveness

Reflection - Meditating on the freedom and identity this forgiveness gives you

Action - One concrete step, a self-selected act of obedience, to carry out this week

My “think-y box” would enjoy the challenge of creating a whole series of these lessons, and I am thinking I would use the Beatitudes as my text. Each lesson would allow a person to dive into one of the Beatitudes—

1) examining themselves and whether they put the Beatitude into action,

2) confessing that they don’t put the Beatitude into practice out loud to a group of peers,

3) receiving absolution for it,

4) reflecting on the freedom and opportunity that forgiveness gives us, and

5) choosing an act of obedience to make the insight we’ve gained an embodied reality in our lives.

Who would it be for?

This series would be for men who want to grow in Christian maturity—men willing to engage in ruthless honesty, genuine repentance, and the child-like faith it takes to trust in the gospel’s promises. So basically,

Men actively pursuing deaconship or eldership in their local church

Small group leaders wanting to develop the Christian maturity needed for their role

Fathers who see family leadership as training for church leadership

Men in business leadership who want to integrate faith and influence

Second-career men sensing a call to vocational ministry later in life

Yeah, but what will the lessons be about?

Here is a rough outline of a few of the potential lessons:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” This beatitude challenges us to put aside pride and self-reliance and build poverty of spirit. My pastor says a decent translation from the original language would be “Happy are those who are spiritually poor.” I think of the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector in which the tax collector does nothing worthy of praise and simply cries out, “Have mercy on me, a sinner.” I also think of the line from the old Hymn: “Nothing in my hands I bring, simply to thy cross I cling.” This lesson would be a vehicle for attacking spiritual pride and an invitation to the peace available to those who depend on God.



Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. This beatitude confronts our tendency to seek the companionship of winners, mentors, and masters of their respective domains. In Jesus’ kingdom, those who mourn are blessed. This encourages us to acknowledge and honor our own losses and to devote our time and attention to others who suffer, rather than to those on whom life has conferred an abundance of material blessings and earthly talents. This lesson would expose our tendency to seek superficial ease and leisure; and it would encourage us to embrace our own losses and those of others with maturity, compassion, and wisdom.



Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Meek doesn’t just mean “wimpy doormat”; it’s an ancient Greek military term to describe a well-trained war horse, which was powerful and spirited but disciplined to obey its master’s commands. This is a direct repudiation of our culture’s emphasis on the primacy of the individual and our overindulgence in myths of being a maverick, a marketplace disrupter, and a game-changing leader. This lesson would expose our rebellion and egotism and invite us to be grateful for the structures, institutions, and chains of command that God uses to bless us with safety and prosperity.

What’s the goal?

After completing the full course of lessons, I would expect the men to improve in spiritual and emotional maturity. I would expect to be able to say in the words of Luke 2:52 that the men who completed the lessons, like Jesus, “grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man.”

Well, what say you? Do it? Or just make enough for the presentation and leave it at that?