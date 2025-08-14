While driving, I heard a story on the local radio news station that frustrated me so much, I felt an urge to grip the steering wheel and scream. But, rather than give in to my baser instincts, I decided to write this post.

The story was about a local children’s charity that assists children with their grief over the death of a loved one. The director of the charity was excited to report that they had recently completed construction on a special room where children could “get out those big emotions” by punching a bag, destroying various objects, or simply banging into the padded walls.

I was frustrated because the Anger Room is based on a popular, but inaccurate, view of how human emotions work. When I was a clinical director of a children’s mental health agency, ideas like this one kept surfacing, and I needed to be vigilant about quashing them. Another common iteration of this idea is to give a child a phone book and have him rip it up to “express his emotions”. Other recurring ideas included telling a child to punch a pillow or put it to his face and scream into it with all his might.

Just to show where ideas like this can end up, here’s what it looks like when unlicensed grifters encourage this practice in a group of privileged women.

At the base of all these practices is a belief that anger exists like a toxin inside the body and must be released to prevent it from damaging the person. Spoiler alert: that’s not how emotions work. They don’t exist like an object inside you. They don’t need to be removed or expressed to prevent harm. And acting out the impulses generated by anger doesn’t diminish the anger.

Blame it on the Greeks.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle is famous for a lot of good ideas. For example, developed the idea of the Golden Mean—the idea that a middle path between extremes is often the correct one. But even a famous Greek philosopher can have a bad day occasionally. And the day Aristotle developed his ideas about catharsis and art was a particularly bad one.

Aristotle believed that the arts could perform a service to society by allowing viewers to experience a socially unacceptable behavior without actually engaging in the behavior themselves. For example, a Greek play might enact a revenge killing and, by doing so, allow the audience to relieve themselves of their own desire to enact violence. The arts can serve as a way to purge these emotions.

Aristotle’s views on catharsis align with another Greek idea in medicine. Greek Physicians believed that the body contained four “humors” which needed to be in balance.

SANGUINE: Too much blood → fever, inflammation, overexcitement.

MELANCHOLIC: Too much black bile → melancholy (depression).

CHOLERIC: Too much yellow bile → irritability, jaundice.

PHLEGMATIC: Too much phlegm → lethargy, respiratory problems.

One way to restore health was to remove the excess of the offending humor. The medieval practice of “bleeding” a patient by slicing them with razors or applying leeches is one practice that developed downstream from the theory of “Humors”.

And I see a direct connection between Aristotle and the Greek physicians, on the one hand, and an anger room on the other.

But don’t forget to blame Freud, too.

When you take the ancient Greek ideas about catharsis and the humors, and then run them through the mind of a cocaine-addled Austrian pervert named Sigmund Freud, things get even weirder and less helpful. Freud thought that without an appropriate release, sexual and violent urges would build up in humans, eventually exploding into hysteria, fears, or rage. He also allowed that a person could sublimate their socially unacceptable aggression by finding a healthy outlet. Too much rage? Become a boxer or work on a demolition crew. Overwhelmed by the rejection of a potential romantic partner? Write poetry. Disillusioned by your clique of phony leftist folk musicians? Rather than go on a stabbing spree, do what Bob Dylan did: Go electric and change rock history forever by writing a scathing musical insult such as “Like a Rolling Stone.”

And whenever you get the chance, blame the Boomers

When you take the ancient Greek ideas about catharsis, combine them with Sigmund Freud’s ideas, and run them through the mind of a bunch of marijuana-fogged Boomer college kids, you get Hippie culture where lines like “Let it all hang out” and “if it feels good, do it” pass for wisdom.

Hippies also popularized the concept of “hang-ups.” I was born in 1970, so I wasn’t there for the 60s. But as far as I can tell, when Hippies referred to hang-ups, they were talking about bits of common sense that attractive girls would use as reasons not to sleep with hippies. Hang-ups also referred to the sound reasons people had for fulfilling their duties to family, community, or workplace, rather than squandering their time and money on something a hippie considered “groovy.”

The fried brains, drug overdoses, and the exploitation and crime associated with communes should have been evidence enough that the proper thing to do with socially unacceptable urges is to control them. The ideas of catharsis, sublimation, and “letting it all hang out” should have died alongside bellbottoms, unwashed armpits, and interpretive dancing at inappropriate moments. But, alas, the lesson wasn’t learned. A significant percentage of the population still thinks it is unhealthy to control emotions and urges.

The Biblical view

When faced with an undesirable urge like sleeping with your neighbor’s wife, the Bible is pretty clear: “Don’t do it, man.” Aristotle probably would have suggested you watch a movie where a guy sleeps with his neighbor’s wife, a Freudian would have told you find an outlet for your libinal energies, perhaps through a creative pursuit or vigorous physical exercise, and a hippie would have suggested that everyone involved should get rid of their hang-ups and ask if your neighbor’s wife is “into it.”

But regardless of what the Greeks, Sigmund, or a bunch of Hippies think, there are two Biblical truths about undesirable impulses and urges.

Some urges, emotions, and impulses are objectively wrong to act upon. The best way to handle these urges, emotions, and impulses is to starve them, not feed them.

“Resist the Devil and he will flee,” says a very wise book. The goal for any adult is to control and regulate emotions, not to let them all hang out.

Back to the room

If you give a child a room in which to “let their big emotions out,” the child might tire themselves out. And this could give you the impression that the child has purged themselves of the anger. But impressions can be misleading.

What you have really done is reinforce the very unhelpful message that emotions are the master of the child. It is a message that belittles the child. It tells him he cannot win; he cannot steer or manage the emotion. His only hope is to open a window and hope the dragon escapes before someone gets hurt.

The result of this message will be that the child believes that a tantrum is a necessary release valve. “I must let this out. Or something worse will happen.” It’s the kind of thinking that makes the Incredible Hulk out of anyone who feels frustrated.

By encouraging tantrums, anger increases; it doesn’t decrease. Unfortunately, “Letting it out” is actually “putting your foot on the gas.” It accelerates the problem instead of slowing it.

In my career as a therapist and in my work as a chaplain, I have seen the downstream consequences of encouraging tantrums. I have heard many children and prisoners excuse some act of bad behavior with the words, “It just got to be too much. I was too mad.” Sometimes, they even use the language “letting it out” or “not being able to hold back anymore” to explain why they punched another person. Ultimately, the “getting the emotions out” viewpoint prevents children from learning self-control and personal agency. It tells them that emotions are more powerful than they are and that it is futile or unhealthy to try to behave in a mature and constructive manner.