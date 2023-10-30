When Jordan Peterson and Robert Sapolsky sit down for an interview discussing dopamine, I clear my calendar.

Although both are formidable academics and public intellectuals, it’s hard to overestimate the differences between these two characters. To demonstrate this, I’ll provide a short compare and contrast.

Peterson: Conservative. Sapolsky: Liberal.

Peterson: Dresses like an eccentric Englishman. Sapolsky: Dresses like an out-of-work Grateful Dead roadie.

Peterson: Lectured extensively on the Bible. Sapolsky: Thinks religion is largely ridiculous.

Peterson: Studied alcoholism, personality theories, and Jung at Harvard. Sapolsky: Studied a troop of baboons in the Serengeti.

Peterson: Champions the idea of the “Sovereign Individual”. Sapalsky: Thinks humans have no free will.

So, I was shocked to see them in conversation. I was even more shocked at how much they seemed to enjoy the conversation—learning from each other and expanding their understanding through the interchange of questions and ideas.

I enjoyed the conversation so much that it has inspired a suite of posts, which I will release this week. I hope you enjoy them.

Post One: How a single variation on a rat experiment helps explain something important about addiction

Post Two: A personal reflection on my alcohol use in light of post one.

Post Three: How a slight modification to the experiment described in post one explains something 99% of people don’t understand about addiction.

Post Four: I’ll flesh out how the experiment described in post three applied to my own experiences with alcohol.

Post Five: I’ll share the incredible insights I gained from showing a portion of the Peterson/Sapolsky interview to the residents of a group home

Next week: Post Six: I’ll share why these rat experiments point to the importance of the Christian faith in overcoming addiction. Am I pushing the limits of Isaiah 6:3: “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts; the whole earth is full of his glory.” Is it possible even rat studies could tell us something about the glory of God?