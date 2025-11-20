Jason’s Substack

Jason’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Majik's avatar
Majik
4d

I’m white and nerdy too, but Jesus still loves me. 😇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason Jonker and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Jonker
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture