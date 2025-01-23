This series of posts attempts to answer the question of whether the ministry I oversee “works.” It’s an understandable question. But, most charities and ministries don’t have a scientific answer. Instead, they produce numbers that sound great but can’t be taken seriously by researchers. Here is why.

I was talking with an inmate about her upcoming parole board interview when she said something demonstrating exactly why I have been writing about outcomes for charities and ministries.

She mentioned that a program she participates in has “a 98% success rate at preventing recidivism for those who complete the program.” It’s the kind of statement I hear all the time. And she—like most people who say these statements—put more stock in that statement than is warranted.

Like nearly everyone, she confused a filter with a rocket ship.

Follow me for a second here, and this will all make sense. If you say, “This program has a 98% success rate,” you are insinuating that of 100 randomly assigned people, 98 stay out of prison. That is a rocket ship statement. It suggests the program is the engine driving the success.

But the second part of the statement is very important. If you say, “for those who complete the program,” then you are saying that you only count people who succeed. This is a filter statement. Like a doctor who won’t treat sick patients, some programs choose only the clients who are least likely to fail.

We [only] want a few good men

There is nothing wrong with being a filter. Lots of institutions are filters. For example, Harvard is partly a filter. People who apply to Harvard are a selective group of high-functioning, ambitious people. They are a skewed sample of high school graduates rather than a representative one. Harvard selectively chooses the most promising candidates from this skewed sample of high school graduates. To top it off, some people don’t survive the program—they drop out before graduation. Thus, through a multistep process, graduates from Harvard have been filtered, sifted, winnowed, screened, and distilled. They are the cream of the crop and the very essence of excellence. A good part of Harvard’s success comes from its selectivity—its filtering.

And Harvard is not alone in operating as a filter. Many organizations attract and select the best of the best candidates. Elite corporations, top-tier hospitals, and specialized military units are all selective recruiters of talent. These organizations don’t take anyone who walks through the door. Instead, these organizations select talented and driven people.

I’m not saying these organizations don’t provide anything in return. Elite institutions have a symbiotic relationship with those that work for them. Each contributes to the other’s success and is incomplete without the other.

But when we say, “Organization X has a 98% success rate,” we often don’t mention or acknowledge the degree to which the program filters out lesser candidates.

Why It Matters

It’s tempting to say, “So what?” Of course, an organization is going to select people who are likely to be successful. The organization wants to target its resources where they will be most impactful. It is poor stewardship to squander resources on people who aren’t ready to change. I agree. But to see why this lack of precision in claims of success can be a problem, consider an anecdote I read long ago.

A tobacco cessation program once bragged about its 98% success rate, which piqued the curiosity of a researcher who knew that was an unrealistically high number. He asked the owner of the tobacco cessation program how he got such unbelievable results. The owner said he makes sure the patients are really motivated. His method for determining the client’s motivation was to ask them not to enter his program until they had abstained from tobacco for 3 days.

Can you see why this program should not have said they have a 98% success rate? After three days without a cigarette, the majority of the physical withdrawal is over. The program simply screened out anyone who hadn’t already quit. Great program!

I can do that, too. I promise to make you rich. Just enroll in my program after you have saved your first million dollars.

Targeting the right group

Clarity regarding filtering is important for charities and ministries alike. If they filter too aggressively, they aren’t doing their job. In any group of struggling people, there are three subgroups.

The “Highly Fit” subgroup is going to succeed with or without your program. You can’t put an obstacle in their path big enough to derail their success. There are very practical reasons to include some of these people in a program, not the least of which is that they provide excellent models for those in the Can Become Fit subgroup.

The “Can Become Fit” subgroup, is teetering on the brink of success but needs a push in the right direction. You want most of your efforts focused here.

The “Won’t Ever Become Fit” subgroup is tragically a reality. You can give individuals in this group every advantage, support, and resource under the sun, and they won’t change. You still want some of these people in your program because you are not God and you don’t know who they are.

Who should we target?

Look at these two hypothetical programs. The Great-Sounding Program boasts a high success rate only because it aggressively filters clients, leaving only 15 participants at the end of the program. The Actually Great Program focuses its efforts where it can do the most good. It has a lower success rate, but by helping 60 people, it does more good overall.

The actually great program may not be able to brag that their program has a 98% success rate. But, by relaxing the selection criteria, they are serving and supporting a more significant number of people. And they are targeting their resources where they are most needed—the Can Become Fit subgroup.

Wrap up

Filtering who you help through selection is not a bad thing. But too much or too little selection is. Too much selection and filtering will end up reducing a program’s impact by failing to help those who can most benefit from the additional help a program offers. On the other hand, too little filtering will dilute the power of the program. That’s because program staff and participants will become disheartened by the lack of success.

For charities and ministries, I suggest humble and honest reporting of success. It may sound dangerous to report a low success rate, but even in the corrupt world of advertising, low-key, honest marketing is often appreciated. VW Beetle’s “Think Small” campaign was very successful. So was Avis’ “We’re #2; we try harder” strategy. I think a similar attitude toward outcome data might work for a charity or ministry.