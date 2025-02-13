This post has been a long time coming. It is the Big Reveal after a series of posts on charities and outcome data. Here I will answer the question of whether the ministry I direct “works”.

When I started this series, I had no particular plan other than to show that no charity collects high-quality outcome data. So it is a little surprising to me that I landed where I did.

What proof is this?

It’s true that Resilient Recovery doesn’t have a slam-dunk case for effectiveness. We completed a pilot study with many of the elements of rock-solid scientific study. We even published the results in a peer-reviewed journal. But, our study design had limitations and sample size was too small to make any firm conclusions.

Despite the limitations of our study, I still feel pretty confident that our program would pass muster if we did have the time and resources for a rigorous Randomized Controlled Trial.

The reason I am willing to make this claim is that we’re taking an approach called Research-Informed Practice. And I think this approach makes the most sense given our underserved and understudied population. These are the key characteristics of the Reseach-Informed Practice approach:

Uses research as a guide, not a script.

Balances scientific evidence with our experience.

Consideres real-world constraints.

Encourages continuous learning and adaptation.

Incorporates some innovation.

Research-Informed Practice is like a wedding of Research and Practice; the Ivory Tower intellectuals and the street smart practicioners.

Where we gettin’ this evidence from?

There is a mountain of empirical evidence showing that psychological programs of all types work. Scientists say it like this: “There is a robust evidence base” for these types of programs. However, the reasons that these programs work are unexpected.

It’s not the program itself. There is virtually no evidence that one program is any better than any other. They all work, and all work to roughly the same degree.

It’s not the education level of the staff. There is also no evidence that more educated staff are better at delivering these programs. Having a GED doesn’t make you less effective; having a Ph.D or MD at the end of your name doesn’t make you more effective.

Practice doesn’t make perfect. The staff’s years of experience aren’t the reason a program works, either. In fact, the evidence shows just the opposite. Therapists and other helpers get worse with time and experience. Clients are better off with a therapist with 50 clinical hours than with a therapist with 5000.

Yet, study after study shows that programs do work. How can that be?

Bruce Wampold and other researchers suggest there are three elements common to every effective program. In other words, a set of Common Factors is at work in all effective programs. I’ll tell you what they are and how my Ministry stacks up regarding each.

A relationship

The number one factor common to all helpful programs is a Therapeutic Alliance between the helper and the helped. When a helper is empathetic, focuses on the person they are trying to help, and recognizes that the person is undertaking a difficult task, we can say they have a good Therapeutic Alliance.

Every survey and focus group that has been conducted on Resilient Recovery confirms that Resilient Recovery forms an effective working alliance with people who attend. So, click. We’re doing this well.

An explanation

The second factor is a good explanation of the problem and how you will address it. All effective programs have a convincing explanation of the problem and how the program plans to address it. It’s especially helpful when program staff can describe the problem and the solution in simple terms—less than 2 minutes.

Resilient Recovery just so happens to have such an explanation for the spiritual component of addiction.

I won’t give you the whole spiel here. But, I will tell you that every time I explain this cycle, people nod their heads in agreement. In Mozambique, a man pointed to his copy of this cycle and said, “This IS me on a piece of paper.” He and the other men asked for laminated copies to hang on the walls of their dorms. In prison, more than one woman began spontaneously crying when I described the cycle. So, click. We got ourselves an explanation of the problem.

Our explanation of the solution is equally succinct and clear. It is linked directly to our lessons, which feature two sections: 1) Confession and 2) Belief in God’s forgiveness, grace, and mercy. Again, I’ll save you the spiel. But people quickly understand that confession and belief in forgiveness are logical ways to deal with shame and thus escape the shame cycle that fuels addiction.

The actions

The final universal factor that results in success is the specific health-promoting actions that the program helps people enact. These actions should flow logically from the explanation. That connection between explanation and actions is more important than the specific actions.

Resilient promotes actions such as honest confession, prayer, worship, Bible study, participation in a home church, and finding sober friends. You could say that these activities are self-evidently helpful. But, empirical research supports the use of these practices, as well.

The kicker

The kicker is that we, more than other programs, scrupulously avoid behaviors that backfire. All programs occasionally backfire. But, we are specifically designed to prevent that by avoiding confrontation, focusing on strengths, and not messing with things that are working for people.

Conclusion

Resilient Recovery, like nearly every charity in the world, doesn't have high-quality outcome data proving its effectiveness. However, we can truthfully claim to be a research-informed practice. Our program provides a relationship, an explanation, and specific actions.