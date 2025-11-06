*This story was reviewed by workers in Nepal and deemed safe to share with the general public*

I had no idea that my course on Mental Health Ministry could be so hazardous to your freedom. But on a Zoom call with students, I learned that, in Nepal, you can be incarcerated for five years for telling someone Jesus loves them. And you can also get in trouble for suggesting they might be bipolar. That’s because suggesting someone might have a mental illness is considered “discrimination.” Interestingly, it’s not discriminatory for a Hindu or Buddhist priest to suggest that a person may need to work off karmic debts incurred in a past life. But why quibble?

How to minister?

In Nepal, the average person seeking help from a Christian church has already been through the wringer. They have performed arduous ceremonies designed to pay for sins committed in a past life. And they have paid for Hindu or Buddhist versions of deliverance ministries intended to free a person from curses or oppression by evil spirits. Nothing has worked. Demoralized, they finally seek help from a place they’d rather not be associated with: A Christian church.

On the one hand, Christian workers rejoice whenever someone is open to help from the church. On the other hand, a demoralized and hurt person is also someone who could report the workers to the authorities at the slightest provocation.

Christian workers have developed an evangelism method that minimizes the risk of arrest. They call it “Your Story. My Story. His Story.” It is a careful and orderly pattern designed to minimize the risk of arrest.

During the “Your Story” portion of the method, Christian workers build trust and friendship with the distressed person. Typically, the distressed person begins by sharing the pleasant, socially acceptable version of their story. But, as the person gains confidence in the Christian worker, they begin to share the beneath-the-surface truths about their lives.

After demonstrating compassion and trustworthiness for some time, the Christian worker moves on to the “My Story” portion of this model for evangelism. In “My Story,” Christians share that they have faced many of the same struggles and pain points. They share how Jesus has helped them overcome their difficulties and gain freedom from oppression and guilt. The length of this phase can vary.

Finally, after significant rapport has been built, the Christian worker takes a bold risk and begins to share “His Story”—the life of Christ.

Same Antagonism. Different culture.

It struck me as I listened to the workers describe their approach that things are not that different in the US. As Christians in the US, we may not face prison time for ministering to those with mental illnesses, but there are still very strong social taboos against proselytizing and evangelism.

I’ve had a scientific article rejected because a reviewer thought our program marginalized people of other faiths. [The reviewer, undoubtedly a Neo-Marxist, must not have had much regard for Mao’s instruction to “let a thousand flowers bloom.”] In the comment section under a YouTube video, an internet keyboard warrior was indignant that my program “preyed on vulnerable people and indoctrinated them into [my] religion.” In most US office cultures, Christians are expected to check their embarrassing Stone Age beliefs at the door so as not to offend the Buddhists and agnostics who are busy opening up their third eye during Thursday morning’s office yoga class. And people in my own family have suggested that ministering to Native Americans with a Christian program is tantamount to Colonialism, as if Hernán Cortés and I were the same character.

Same hurts and fears

While there are many similarities between the social pressures facing Christian workers in the US and Nepal, there are also similarities between the Nepalese person in distress and many typical Americans in distress. Both would prefer to find a solution to their difficulties without stooping to Christianity. Many Americans seek help from self-help seminars. Therapy. Diets. Plastic surgery. Career. Romance. Education. Fentanyl. Adderal. Booze. Politics. Please, God, Anything to feel better. Just don’t make me become a Christian!!

And even in our therapy-saturated culture, most people would prefer to chat about their accomplishments and capacities than their failures and disappointments. Both Americans and Nepalese mental health ministries need to overcome barriers to vulnerability if they want to help people in distress.

In Resilient as in Nepal, rapport is built intentionally.

Even those individuals who have hit rock bottom, about whom Bob Dylan wrote, “You’re invisible now, you’ve got no secrets to conceal,” need some coaxing before sharing their vulnerability. Whether in Nepal or Resilient, certain conditions must be met before vulnerability is exposed. I am guessing that these conditions need to be met in any situation where it is important to share honestly and without fear of judgment.

You have to show you get it. In Resilient, we show that we get it by sharing a graphic illustrating the shame cycle that often drives an addiction. People who attend Resilient identify with it. People frequently nod, tear up, and even request a laminated color copy of this cycle. One guy visiting Resilient for the first time was taking a picture of the illustration before we let him know he could take the book home. In Nepal, I am sure the “convincers” that Christians understand are less static. Instead of an illustration describing their ailment, people in distress feel subtle cues in the conversation that convince them, “This Christian person understands me. They can make sense of what I am going through.” Relatability. Relatability refers to the sense of belonging or what young people call “being seen.” In Resilient, we accomplish this by making the book's protagonists resemble the people who attend the meeting. Not every lesson hits home, but I have had plenty of people say about the person in a story we read in Resilient, “That’s me. That’s totally me, in a nutshell.” Others have said, “You wrote this one about my story,” truly believing I took notes during a meeting and put their life story in the book. [I do that. But, only with permission.] In Nepal or in a Bible study, the demand for relatability must still be satisfied. One way or another, you have to show that you are not clinically detached or grossed out by a person and their mess. Instead, you accept them and have created a space with them in mind. Trustworthiness. Often, when people dip their toes into the waters of self-disclosure, they stop to observe the reaction. Keeping things in confidence and not wavering in what psychologists call “unconditional positive regard” are critical to the person's willingness to dip a little deeper into disclosure.

The same, but different

To close this post, I’ll highlight the most striking similarities and differences between the ministry in the US and in the Nepalese context.

First, the similarity: We both traffic in stories. The Your Story, My Story, and His Story Framework is helpful for thinking about any ministry. In fact, you could evaluate a program by measuring the proportions of each type of story and ensuring that no one type dominated the others. For example, a ministry may examine itself and find it is too focused on “Your Story.” This could happen, say, in a program helping single moms, where ministry workers focus myopically on providing material assistance to the detriment of sharing their own stories and the story of Christ. By not sharing their own story, they remain aloof and unrelatable—efficient, but not likable or friendly. By not sharing His Story, they become as dry and lifeless as any government program. Balancing the proportions could improve the program's effectiveness.

Second, the difference lies in the relative risk that the worker and the person in distress are taking on. In most situations, the Nepalese person in distress is not risking as much as the missionary. Sure, the person in distress is making themselves vulnerable to another human being and may fear being judged or stigmatized. But it is the missionary who risks incarceration.

In the US, the relative risk is flipped, with the person in distress taking a larger risk than the Chaplain or other Christian worker. As a chaplain, I risk relatively little in the course of my work. But the people I serve are often opening a significant gap in their armor that an attacker could exploit. If they keep their mouths shut and don’t spill their secrets, they are generally perceived positively—even by prison staff and volunteers. But, when the specifics of their crimes become known, the perception can change.

In the last few weeks, two inmates have confessed in private that they killed their own child. One told me, “I will be in prison for my natural life, and I am OK with that. I deserve it.” The other, whose crime was an accidental Fentanyl poisoning of a toddler, becomes overwhelmed with self-loathing when she remembers the incident that led to her incarceration. Although they shared these incidents with me individually, they only allude to their crimes in very general ways in Bible study, which has just north of a dozen women in it. I assume they don’t want to “drop an emotional bomb” in the middle of the group—and they want to limit gossip and other social rejection they might face if their crime became general knowledge on the yard. These inmates are taking a much bigger risk by telling me their most profound shame than I am by being available to hear their stories and soothe and reassure them of the hope of redemption through Christ.

Epilogue

My deepest respect for my Nepalese brothers. They follow Christ’s teachings, where sharing about Christ’s teachings is against the law. They preach freedom where freedom can be taken away for preaching. There is an irony in their taking a class from me that includes instructions on listening. I am guessing that their high-stakes environment has honed their skills in ways that my comfortable context could not. When your freedom depends on accurately listening to a person and reading subtle facial and verbal cues, you must become extraordinarily sensitive and adept.

Dear reader, if you are of the praying kind, please lift up our Nepalese brothers and ask that our Father grant them protection and a harvest of success as they plant Gospel seeds in such dangerous soil.