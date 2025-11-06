Jason’s Substack

Joel
2h

Wow. Many things about this post make me say "wow".

First, thanks for the interesting parallels between ministries. And yes, happy to pray.

Second, are you being just a bit provacative, Jason? or just prickly? your "role of...now being played" image made me laugh out loud.

Third, yet another Bob Dylan quote? Wow. You are a deep well of Dylan references, for sure.

Fourth, thank you for not minimizing the North American social taboo around Christianity. I am aware of globlal Christian persecution and certainly I don't have comparable risks to believers in Nigeria, China, Columbia, North Korea, etc. But it is helpful to name the social taboo and understand how it influences us (me?).

A recent example of social judgment I observed is from a reddit thread where the post asked "how religous are people in Denver?". I thought this was a curious inquiry about social/religious demographics. In fact, I stumbled on it doing my own curious searches. But the tone of the thread was really about whether the writer would be made uncomfortable by religous people. They certainly were annoyed by Christians and homeschoolers in Colorado Springs and didn't want a repeat experience in a new city. One of the replies even commented on Christian bullying from other grade school kids when they lived in Colorado Springs. In short, the writer was willing to consider moving or not moving to a city because it may or may not have a large number of Christians. Wow.

Of course, people are more likely to express disdain or judgment on reddit. That is, after all, one of the joys of living in the internet age. But I do think find people are more willing to express anti Christian sentiment than pro Christian sentiment in my ciricles.

Anyway, bit of a rant from someone who is working on "caring less" about what others think.

Thanks for another thought proving post.

