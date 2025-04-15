The scene: I’m standing in the church office lobby, chatting with a group home owner before the Resilient meeting begins.

During our conversation, the group home owner mentioned that the volunteer who was supposed to lead a Resilient Bible study at his home hadn’t come by in a few weeks. It was a reminder of something I already knew. I don’t have a very good handle on what Resilient Recovery Ministry volunteers are up to.

I hope that my transparency won’t cause my readers to judge me too harshly. In fairness, I did write a grant to fund a volunteer coordinator position in the hopes of fixing this problem. You can read my original post about it here.

But the truth of the matter is that during the conversation with the group home owner, I didn’t know who was supposed to be covering that house or what day of the week they were scheduled to conduct the meeting.

Fortunately, that is changing.

What’s new in Resilient Volunteer Land?

Carrie and Anna have been working diligently to take our little marionette of an organization and make a REAL ministry out of it.

Carrie handles the tech support side of things. She’s building an online volunteer portal. And Anna has been reaching out to volunteers one-on-one and in group settings to understand their needs. The two together are putting the systems in place that will help us have a better handle on the ministry. Here is a list of some of the projects that are nearly ready to go live:

A scheduling calendar. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a calendar showing every Resilient meeting’s day, time, and facilitator? Perhaps such a calendar would be available to group homes, so they would know when to expect the Resilient Volunteer. The calendar could be used to schedule volunteers and make sure we had coverage.

Some simple documentation. With some simple post-Bible study documentation, we could actually know how many people attended Resilient each week, how many were first timers, what lesson was completed, and a little bit about how the Bible study went.

Good to know events. There are things that it would be good for me to know about. Now, I am not saying that each and every one of these things has happened in at some point in a Resilient Meeting—. . . [glances around to see if the reader is buying this load of BS]. But, I think you can see that if such a thing did happen, it would be good for me to know about it. Such knowledge would improve safety and ensure that volunteers received proper guidance and support in the the unlikely even that:

a member died [in an accident, fell over in a drunken stupor and hit their head, overdosed, or was shot down in the street over drugs]

Two female members got in a fist fight before a meeting

Property was damaged or stolen

A member displayed signs of detox, such as shaking, vomiting, or hallucinating

A member is very talkative because they took their roommate’s medicine, which was a psychoactive substance

A member disclosed a plan to commit suicide

A group home was shut down and members are now homeless

Any other event that diminished a volunteer’s joy or confidence

A volunteer profile system. This system will ensure we have all our volunteers' names, contact information, start dates, and, when applicable, their sobriety dates. It will also track their meeting stats and progress toward certification as a Resilient Bible study leader.

Certification as a Resilient Bible study leader. Yup. We’ll have online onboarding, training, and a certification portal to make sure our volunteers are well-equipped to serve the Lord.

Volunteer and donor pathways. With a single QR code, potential volunteers, group leaders, or donors can enter the portal and begin their journey. We’ll also be able to track the volunteer’s journey from initial interest to becoming a regular volunteer.

Resilient bling order forms. Volunteers will be able to order all the supplies and perks they need to serve the Lord. What can they get? T-shirts, ID badges, lanyards, caps, pens, certificates to celebrate members’ sobriety, and much, much more.

Below is a snapshot of the Leader’s Hub—a portal that will soon be rolled out:

I'm relieved to be creating these systems and procedures. I have been winging it for too long. While I am sure there is more to do, these actions seem like logical first steps. You may remember this logic model from a previous post. I think we are making significant progress toward our goals.

Thanks to my readers and supporters. Without you, Resilient would not be able to do this work.