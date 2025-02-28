Those of you who follow this substack closely know that I am the director of a ministry that does Bible studies on the topic of addiction. You may also know that it is pretty much a one-man show, with several awesome volunteers and dozens of financial supporters.

Recently, I wrote about a grant I submitted to fund a volunteer coordinator position.

I am excited to give you an update.

I proposed a single position in the grant, but I got two extraordinary individuals instead.

I want to introduce you to them now.

Carrie Boogaart

[BOH-gahrt, for those non-Dutch readers of this substack]

BIO: Carrie has a background in onboarding and training new hires for various startups. She has vast knowledge of the internet tools needed to create a fantastic training and reporting portal. She also happens to be my niece.

She is currently donating her time to make an incredible platform to host our training, keep track of Resilient attendance, schedule groups, and create workflows for onboarding and caring for volunteers. I am very excited about being able to record attendance. I am also looking forward to launching—with Carrie’s help— a prayer request platform where prayer requests from attendees can be uploaded and where others can log on to read them and provide intercessory prayer.

It’s exciting stuff.

Anna Reinemann

BIO: Anna has eight years of volunteer coordinating experience. And she has a few key experiences that make her the perfect candidate for Resilient Recovery. First, she lived and worked on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. Given that such a large number of our attendees are Native American, this experience is crucial. Anna also has experience volunteering and participating in Celebrate Recovery meetings on Rez, which is invaluable for someone in this position. Anna conducted a Resilient Recovery meeting at a church in Georgia. You can see a video of her experiences here.

Anna was also our lead interviewer for a pilot study of Resilient Recovery at a local sober living facility. She was able to do more than coldly and efficiently collect data from the study’s participants. She had meaningful conversations with them about faith and recovery. Study participants occasionally asked her to pray for them, which she was happy to do. In one memorable phone interview, Anna was the lucky recipient of a participant’s spontaneous gospel singing.

She gets us.

And I am thrilled that she will be establishing relationships with our volunteers and helping to build out a program of volunteer acquisition and development.

During the interview process, we realized that the $10,000 dollar grant from the Antioch Foundation is a generous way to start the work. But, we also concluded that to complete the work, we must do additional supportraising. If you would like to contribute to making Anna and Carrie’s work a success, please consider donating to Resilient Recovery Ministries. GIVE