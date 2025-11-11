Author: Jenny Proeber, Resilient Volunteer.

In an effort to capture more Resilient stories, I’ve asked volunteers to begin collecting stories from participants. Amber’s story highlights two things I’ve often seen in recovery: 1) A split-second decision that becomes the basis for long-term recovery, and 2) that police intervention is often the doorway through which a recovery journey begins. Thanks to Amber for sharing her story and to Jenny for capturing it.

For a decade, Amber only knew the cold reality of the street. She was a heavy drinker and addict, sleeping on sidewalks, hustling for survival, eating from dumpsters, and letting a bitterness grow inside of her. Despite the difficulties and loss that left her wandering without hope, deep down, she was praying for a rescue.

“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she recalls. One night, hitting a pipe with friends, she prayed to God: “Dear Lord, I don’t want this to be the end of my life. I don’t want to feel this way anymore. Can you please help me?”

What happened next was, to Amber, an undeniable miracle. Moments after that prayer, the police arrived. Out of five people, they chose to take only her in.

“I threw my pipe and broke it, but I just knew that this is what God wanted and that this was my journey. All night I could feel that demon inside of me fighting to go right back to using, but now I can see it was a miracle—the answer to my prayer.”

Your support has helped Amber on that journey. While in rehab, Amber connected with both Crosswalk Church and the Resilient Recovery program, where, thanks to generous donors, she has found the community and connection needed to sustain her recovery.

Today, Amber is working as a cook and rebuilding relationships. She is no longer just receiving help but is giving it back and helping others around her. Motivated by God’s undeserved love for her, she can now forgive herself, love herself, and those around her again.

Amber’s story is proof that your contribution helps grow a spiritual and personal renewal. You help provide a foundation for individuals to rebuild stability, strengthen family relationships, and discover a life where they are empowered by God’s love to help others.

Lamentations 3:22-23 Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.

Psalm 34:18 The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.

Want to contribute to helping more people like Amber to find a community of support for a new way of living?

Yes. Here's my contribution