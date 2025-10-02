The Fentanyl trade defies all logic and good sense. From a business perspective, it makes zero sense to sell a product that kills your customers. And it is just as irrational for consumers to purchase something so potentially deadly. It is especially confusing that many dealers insert Fentanyl into other drugs, like cocaine or marijuana, without telling the customer, resulting in fatal overdoses.

Standard economic theory can’t account for the Fentanyl trade. Economic models assume that, given enough information, consumers will spend their dollars rationally—purchasing a products that . Whether in the drug trade or some other market, economists develop models with the assumption that a rationally self-interested consumer won’t intentionally do business with bad actors. This rationally self-interested consumer is often referred to in economic models as Homo Economicus.

In traditional economic theory, the consumer behavior of Homo Economicus will force out disreputable and life-endangering businesses from the market. After all, a purely rational and self-interested consumer will stop patronizing bad drug dealers, leaving only friendly, honest black marketeers selling relatively safe illegal drugs

A possible explanation: The death of Homo Economicus.

In recent years, some economists have questioned the viability of using Homo Economicus in models of consumer behavior. Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky made a career out of showing that humans aren’t perfectly rational consumers. Instead, humans fall prey to a myriad of cognitive biases that can be exploited by sellers to their own benefit. I think everyone should read Kahneman’s “Thinking Fast, Thinking Slow.” If they can’t read that thick, but fascinating volume, then they should at least read “The Undoing Project,” which details the friendship between these two psychologists. It is a quick and enjoyable read and will still introduce the reader to many of the psychologists’ most insightful discoveries.

But nothing in the work of Kahneman and Tversky can adequately explain why consumers would play Russian roulette with street drugs, nor why rapaciously self-interested drug dealers would sell such a shoddy and unpredictable product, when doing so could potentially make them lose out on profits.

Although it is fascinating to learn about the biases that Kahneman and Tversky describe, their work has uncovered something more akin to the economic version of an optical illusion. Just as an optical illusion reveals a quirk of human vision, Kahneman and Tversky demonstrate quirks of human decision-making. You can find a brief overview of some of their work here.

It’s worse than that

But the behaviors of both consumers and vendors of illegal drugs are more than mere quirks. You need religion, not psychology, to account for what’s going on with the drug trade. A theory that attempts to explain the drug trade must take into account the concept of evil.

In a previous post, I described the illogical and nihilistic thinking that can overtake some addicts. Some consumers of street drugs not only lack the ability to make decisions in their own best interest, but they are also despondent, compulsive, deeply resentful, and full of self-loathing and thoughts of suicide. To put it Biblically,

[They are] foolish, disobedient, deceived and enslaved by all kinds of passions and pleasures. [Thy live] in malice and envy, being hated and hating one another.

Given the nasty vein of self-destruction that sometimes runs through the heart of the addict, economists who model human behavior might want to consider swapping out Homo Economicus for Homo Exitium Sui [Man of his own destruction or man who kills himself]. A model with Homo Exitium Sui can better explain the purchasing behavior of some individuals with addiction.

The supply side is also plagued by evil.

But drug dealers have their own special evil features, which were brought powerfully to my attention by a former member of a Mexican drug cartel we could call “Dolores.” Dolores’ brother, also a member of the cartel, was murdered by a drug addict in the course of a drug deal. This tragedy made her vengeful and destructive. She wasn’t motivated by rational forces, such as profit, market competition, or regulatory constraints. She was motivated by evil incentives, such as contempt, rage, and a fiery desire for payback.

When she was still a Fentanyl dealer, she would call her customers “animals,” or worse. If they overdosed on her product, it meant less than nothing to her. She wasn’t just indifferent to the suffering of her clients—she wished some of them to die. They were disgusting. They stank inside and out. And any one of them could easily be the filthy pendejo that murdered her brother. If her customers overdosed, she didn’t care. After all, several hundred suckers are born every day. If she didn’t separate these fools from their money, someone else would.

Conclusion.

I know some constructs in modern economics can partially account for the dysfunction in the drug trade. Ideas of trust and reciprocity—and what happens when those break down—can shed some light on the economics of the illegal drug trade. But, in the end, any academic theory will fall short because it lacks the ability to comprehend the wickedness of the human heart. Jeremiah 17:9 rightly says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?”

No. To understand the incentive structure that keeps something like the illegal drug trade going, current economic theories won’t suffice. You have to get Biblical. You have to scroll back through human history to the place where it all went wrong. Where a man and woman said, “No, thank you,” not just to logic and reason, but to love and life itself.

They knew the deal. In exchange for following a straightforward rule, they would have everything they needed. God withheld nothing but one single fruit in all of creation. Yet despite every incentive to the contrary, they ate what they should have left alone.

Instead of love and proper order, they chose death.

And from that one act of irrational rebellion came every species of dysfunction and evil imaginable. Covetessness. Lies. Murder. Adultery. Slavery. War. False Gods. Despite every incentive to the contrary, humans often eat what they are not supposed to. Without an understanding of that essential fact of human nature, we’ll never make sense of the Fentanyl trade.