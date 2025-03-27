The chaplain’s clerk, a prison inmate in her 60s, has spent years behind bars. She’s witnessed just about every kind of scuzzy manipulation imaginable. As a result, she has developed a skeptical attitude regarding the motives of her fellow inmates.

Lately, she’s been critical of a couple of inmates who attend my weekly Bible study on the topic of addiction. She overheard them talking expectantly about the pizza and cake I will bring to the final celebration next week, and she suspects that they—along with attendees of other voluntary programs in the prison—are just there for the treats.

“It’s sad that some of these ladies aren’t there for the program. As a joke, tell them you are bringing a veggie tray and see what they do! You should have a quiz to see if they retained anything or if they are just sitting there biding their time until they get the pizza, cake, and certificate.”

She can be forgiven for such a pessimistic view of her fellow inmates. She’s seen a lot in her time.

And she is not present for the Bible study itself, so she doesn’t get to hear the inmates encouraging one another, wrestling with complex verses, confessing shameful episodes from their addiction, or tilting their heads to one side as they contemplate the possibility that God might really for give them for that thing they did or didn’t do in the grips of their addiction.

But I really appreciate her comments because she is not alone in her skepticism. She gives voice to a common viewpoint, which acts as a foil and allows me to formulate my response.

Pure Motivation View

The clerk’s view is that inmates should have pure motivations for attending the Bible study. She believes inmates should take the class to improve themselves, not for any selfish gain. Looking forward to a treat suggests tainted motivations. It’s like getting your picture in the newspaper for returning a wallet even though you pocketed the cash.

Her view seems to echo Jesus’ teachings on religious behavior. He tells people to pray in a closet, hide the fact they are fasting, and do their good deeds in secret so no one but the Father can see them. “You’ve already received your reward,” he says to those who impress others with outward acts of religious devotion.

It’s not a huge leap to go from Jesus’ teachings on showy displays of religiosity to the Clerk’s concerns about taking a Bible study, not for spiritual enlightenment, but to satisfy the flesh’s lust for food.

But, I don’t see the pizza and cake controversy this way.

The Placebo View

To explain my view, I need three paragraphs to set the stage. Bear with me.

People have an innate, God-given ability to change and improve. Moreover, they have God-given resources and capacities in their environment. Together, these innate and environmental resources are the real heroes of any change story. What role does the program play, then? Well, the specifics of the programs, like their techniques and theories, don’t play much of a role at all. Probably less than 5% of change comes from the program’s specifics. But, programs do play a big role in fostering change through the placebo effect.

To placebo or not to placebo, that is the question

Change requires a real investment of time and energy. Change is a lot like a gunfight; it’s not something you want to start unless you are capable of finishing it. So, most people will hold back—they’ll conserve resources and energy until they are convinced the time is right to take a run at change. If people are going to use a program as a catalyst for change, the program must prove it is a safe and legitimate vehicle in which to place their hopes, fears, and expectations for a better life.

It is with this understanding that I view pizzas, certificates, and cakes. They are examples of convincers, persuading skittish humans that NOW is a good time to change and that this program is a safe and legitimate vehicle of change.

Let them eat [pizza and] cake

Let’s take a deeper look at pizza, cake, and certificates as convincers. Perhaps the best way to see the importance of the cake, pizza, and certificates is to imagine the effect of a sudden and unceremonious end to the Bible study. What if at the end of the last class, we simply closed our books and walked out without so much as a “so long, it’s been good to know ya’.” This would leave the participants feeling confused and dislocated, shaking the participants’ confidence in the program. It would essentially turn off the green light for the placebo effect.

Conclusion

I understand the Clerk’s complaint. If people really are taking a Bible study just to get some treats, that’s pretty shady behavior. But at the same time, to not have cake and pizza at the end of the Bible study would be like taking the flavor out of food to make sure a person is eating with purely nutritional motivations. Not only would you be creating a bland, joyless meal, but you’d also be creating a meal that was likely to go uneaten. And when it comes to a Bible study on addiction, I want people to come to the table and eat and drink. They should have a satisfying experience and not be left wondering if they were foolish to have placed their trust in this program as a vehicle for change.