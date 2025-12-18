Jason’s Substack

Jason’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

This distinction btween producing and announcing outcomes is honestly brilliant for any helping profession, not just recovery work. The trap of taking ownership over someone else's journey is a quick route to exhaustion, and honestly I've seen alot of folks in similar fields crash because they internalized every setback as personal failure. When I volunteered at a crisis center years ago, the hardest thing was realizing that showing up and bearing witness was enough. The sower parable nails it becuase it removes the illusion of control without removing the responsibility to plant seeds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Jonker
Jim B's avatar
Jim B
2d

I learned years ago about the relationship between burn out and expectations, but you have clarified what Christian expectations are in the field of recovery. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason Jonker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture