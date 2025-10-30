https://www.dogster.com/dog-training/4-quadrants-of-operant-conditioning

A dog has never been moved to action by a locker room speech. That’s because dogs are indifferent to persuasive verbal expression. To our pets, the soaring locker-room oratory of a coach might as well be the sound of a chime in the wind. As the graphic above shows, operant conditioning through reinforcement and punishment is the key to changing a dog’s behavior. They are motivated by concrete experiences, which are applied or removed in the moment to shape what a dog does. Thus, triggers—as far as dogs are concerned—can only consist of concrete, temporal experiences, such as treats or pitch and tone of their master’s voice when he says “no”.

The first and most critical thing to understand about managing triggers is that humans are a different kind of animal—the kind that speaks.

Because we have language, we can be motivated by words and ideas. For example, you and I can be moved by something as rhetorical as the future. We can reason, “If I do X now, then Y will happen later.” This makes it possible to act in the present to achieve an outcome that doesn’t even exist. A man can resist the urge to use substances now, so he can finish his classes at a skills center and, six months from now, get a new job in his chosen field. A man can also be motivated by mental concepts such as love, self-sacrifice, honor, and fidelity—dogs are limited to the world of experience.

The second critical thing to know is that humans can be motivated by goals, which are words and images of events that do not yet exist.

Dogs and other animals live in a flat reinforcement landscape. They can only be motivated by things that satisfy their desires to survive or procreate. Food is a huge reinforcer for dogs because they need food to survive. Attention is a reinforcer because dogs are social animals that need a pack or a human to survive. A dog has never sacrificed its current comfort in the service of something as abstract as beauty or nature conservation.

The third critical thing to know is that humans can have a hierarchy of goals. Some goals are lower on the hierarchy, and some are higher. In fact, we are repelled by people who choose low goals. The business owner who chooses profit over safety is condemned; the soldier who serves his country honorably is lauded. We are moved by Jesus’ example when he lowers himself to wash his disciples' feet. In that act, we see him aiming toward the highest possible goal: Agape love.

The fourth critical thing to know is this: The higher the goal, the greater its power to motivate action. Notice this portrait of St. Stephen’s stoning. As he looks heavenward, he is able to withstand the brutal stoning he is receiving. He can ignore the impulse to protect his life and instead pray that the Lord would forgive his executioners.

The stoning of St Stephen — Rembrandt (1625)

By praying for his persecutors, Stephen imitates Jesus, who also set aside the instinct for self-preservation and “for the joy set before him, endure(d) the cross.” Even the atheist Friedrich Nietzsche understood that goals make humans able to stay the course despite pain and suffering. He famously said, “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.”

This fact was brought home to me when I spoke to “Candice.” She told me how her mother, Laura, became the first person in her family to get sober. As a child, Candice observed that when family members came to the house and drank in front of her mother, her mother would retreat to the bedroom, clutch a pillow, and rock back and forth in apparent pain. As an adult, Candice learned that those were times when her mother was fighting the urge to drink. It turns out Candice’s mom made a conscious decision to be a sober parent.

Laura had an important “why,” and it enabled her to endure the “how.”

My theory: A summary

Humans are different from other animals. We have speech. Humans can be motivated by purely mental concepts, or goals, like The Future, Honor, or Love. Some goals are higher or lower in a hierarchy The higher the goal, the more powerful the motivation it offers

In a nutshell, my argument is that aiming for a high goal can give us the strength to resist temptations. My four-point theory about handling triggers may not be very convincing to you.

That’s OK. I won’t argue with you, but I will share my reasoning by showing you examples and anecdotes that support—if not my idea— a similar line of thought.

Alvin Plantinga

The Christian Philosopher, Alvin Plantinga, is famous for his Evolutionary Argument Against Naturalism. In it, he argues that those who believe in a strictly naturalistic and evolutionary explanation of human existence should not trust human thoughts to be truthful.

He argues that if naturalistic evolution alone has shaped the human mind, it has shaped it with only two goals: Survival and reproduction. Frankly, a mind shaped only by evolutionary forces is indifferent to truth. As a simple example, evolution doesn’t care if you run away from a Bengal Tiger because you think it will eat you, or if you run away from the Bengal Tiger because you think the tiger is an emissary from the Dark Wizard. As far as Evolution is concerned, truth is irrelevant. It’s survival alone that counts.

Plantinga’s argument makes sense to me. If the brain is optimized to promote low goals like survival and sex, it will be unreliable for any higher purpose. The goal shapes the behavior.

Artificial Intelligence’s Lying Problem

Picture sourced from:https://aisecuritycentral.com/is-ai-lying/

It turns out that AI chatbots have a lying problem (1) (2) (3). An AI chatbot’s goal is to capture users' attention—and to keep them engaged. So even if you specifically ask it to be honest and tell you the truth, it may lie and pander to you to keep you engaged longer.

Instead of obeying your order to be truthful, it will simply pretend to obey.

Alignment [of user and AI goals] is more difficult than you would have otherwise thought, because you have to somehow get around this problem,” Hubinger says. “You have to find some way to train models to do what you want, without them just pretending to do what you want.” TIME

In other words, an AI chatbot focused on keeping your attention can’t actually choose a higher aim, like truth. It will continue to have a lying problem if lying keeps your eyeballs glued to its interface.

The Addict’s Amoral Behavior

Addicts in the final, dismal stages of addiction operate only in response to rewards [the high] and punishments [the withdrawal]. The high is chased like a carrot; the physical withdrawal from substances is avoided like a stick. Higher principles and callings are abandoned as the addict’s entire thinking process is centered on obtaining drugs or alcohol.

One woman told me that in the throes of addiction, she lied incessantly —lied about things she didn’t even need to lie about. “I became one big lie. You talk about those chicks where you think, ‘Does she believe her own B.S.?’ Well, I did. Believed it to my core and would swear to defend my lie.” Lying served her need to obtain meth. She had one goal: Get DRUGS. Things like truth, integrity, and the well-being of her loved ones all had to be jettisoned to obtain the substance her body craved. Low goals prevent higher, more honorable actions.

How to resist cravings

Christians can use the superpower of language to focus on the highest human goal—an eternity with God. History is filled with examples of Christians taking a loss today in order to stay faithful to their savior. Not being a good enough student of church history, I called upon Claude AI to provide me with a list. I share it here as proof of the ability of humans to say “No” to base instincts for self-preservation in order to reach a higher goal.

The list is long and contains some figures I had not heard of. But it is just the tip of the iceberg. It has left out many historical figures and necessarily ignores the billions of personal sacrifices made by humble, ordinary Christians in their homes and communities. But I think it makes the point adequately. If Christianity can fuel this kind of self-sacrifice, it can fuel the addict’s desire to resist triggers and cravings.

Still, I understand that even this truncated list might be a little long to read in one sitting. If it is too long, scroll past for my final remarks.

Early Church Martyrs Perpetua and Felicity (203 AD) - Perpetua was a young noblewoman who refused to renounce Christ despite her father’s pleas and her nursing infant. She and the slave Felicity were thrown to wild beasts in Carthage. Perpetua’s prison diary records her choosing Christ over family, comfort, and life itself. Polycarp (155 AD) - The 86-year-old bishop, when urged to save himself by cursing Christ, replied: “Eighty-six years I have served Him, and He has done me no wrong. How can I blaspheme my King and Savior?” He was burned alive. Missionaries to Hostile Territories The Five Missionaries of Ecuador (1956) - Jim Elliot, Nate Saint, and three others left comfortable American lives to reach the Waodani tribe. When attacked, they refused to use their guns to defend themselves. Elliot had written: “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.” Gladys Aylward (1902-1970) - Rejected by mission societies, this English parlor maid spent her life savings to travel alone across Siberia to China. She lived in poverty, led 100 orphans over mountains to escape Japanese invasion, and never married despite wanting to—all to serve God in China. Medieval Saints Who Embraced Poverty Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) - Son of a wealthy merchant who literally stripped naked in the town square, returning even his clothes to his father. He lived in absolute poverty, begging for food, ministering to lepers (risking his health), and rebuilding churches with his own hands. Reformers and Dissenters William Tyndale (1494-1536) - Sacrificed academic prestige and safety to translate the Bible into English. Lived as a fugitive, was eventually betrayed, strangled, and burned at the stake. His last words: “Lord, open the King of England’s eyes.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945) - German theologian who could have stayed safely in America but returned to Nazi Germany to oppose Hitler. Participated in a plot to assassinate Hitler, was imprisoned, and executed just days before Allied liberation. Colonial Era Witnesses David Brainerd (1718-1747) - Expelled from Yale for his faith, spent his brief life as a missionary to Native Americans, living in brutal conditions, often sick and starving. Died of tuberculosis at 29, having sacrificed health and any chance at normal life. Adoniram Judson (1788-1850) - Went to Burma where he was imprisoned and tortured for 17 months. Lost his wife and multiple children to disease. Endured decades of hardship, translating the Bible into Burmese while living in poverty and persecution. Modern Era Martyrs Maximilian Kolbe (1941) - Polish priest who volunteered to die in place of a stranger in Auschwitz. Starved for two weeks in a starvation bunker, finally killed by lethal injection. Watchman Nee (1903-1972) - Chinese church leader who refused to flee or compromise with Communist authorities. Spent his last 20 years in prison, dying there after enduring torture and hard labor. Corrie ten Boom’s family (WWII) - Dutch Christians who hid Jews in their home, knowing the risk. Her father died in prison within days of arrest. Her sister Betsie died in Ravensbrück concentration camp, yet continued praying for their guards. Medical Missionaries Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965) - Brilliant theologian, musician, and philosopher who gave up a prestigious European career to become a doctor and serve in equatorial Africa, living in primitive conditions for decades. Dr. Tom Dooley (1927-1961) - American physician who left a lucrative practice to establish hospitals in Southeast Asia. Continued working despite terminal cancer, dying at 34. Those Who Gave Up Wealth George Müller (1805-1898) - Refused to ask anyone but God for money, yet established orphanages that cared for 10,000 children. Lived simply despite handling vast donations, giving everything away and dying with virtually nothing.

Heaven on your mind

The aim of every addict should be to aim upward, away from the crass and instinctual life where our only goal is the next dose of our favorite drug. “Set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. 2 Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things [Colosians 3:1-2].” This upward aiming doesn’t remove the craving. Instead, it gives us a why so worthy that we can endure the craving. Think of Jesus the night before his crucifixion. His mission was of ultimate importance; his goal was the salvation of humankind. In the hierarchy of goals, nothing could be higher. Yet he suffered tremendously in the Garden of Gethsemane. He did not escape his agony; he endured it.

Am I suggesting addicts have to suck it up and tough it out? Yeah. Kind of.

I get that it might sound harsh. But I don’t know anyone who got free from addiction without some agony. There are detox centers that can mitigate the worst of the withdrawals, drugs to dull the cravings, and support groups to replace the social circle of users we have to leave behind. But if sobriety were easy, everyone would do it. Like it or not, the path to getting free from substances isn’t downhill with the wind at our backs.

Our only consolation is that we don’t face our suffering alone, and “our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us” when we get sober.

To close, here is a song about Heaven—the aim of the Christian life, and the life to which Christians aim.