In my work at the prison, I meet a lot of murderers. A fair proportion of them are child murderers. Sometimes they tell me about their crimes. Other times, an inmate or staff member mentions it in a low voice after an inmate I was speaking to has walked out of earshot. A few times, I unwisely googled an inmate’s crime. I found out about harsh beatings. Starvations. Psychotic mercy killings of children. It’s awful stuff.

Yet, I don’t judge or condemn these women.

All too common

Historically, infanticide has been a common practice. Children were left to die of exposure to the elements. They were forcibly drowned. Suffocated. Sacrificed to the gods. The methods varied, and so did the reasons: They were unwanted. Sickly. Female.

In some cases, infanticide was remarkably casual. In a letter written circa 1 BC, an ordinary Roman citizen named Hilario wrote to his wife Alis. Sandwiched between travel plans and declarations of missing his wife, is this instruction: “If you bear a child, if it is a boy, let it live; if it is a girl, expose it.”

Reading the full text makes it clear that Hilario didn’t wrestle emotionally with his decision any more than most of us today would wrestle with tossing out a stained rug or a cracked vase we never liked anyway.

The historical perspective does not make the crime of killing a child any less abhorrent. But, for me anyway, remembering how awful life has been, how horrible all our ancestors were, and how often killing children was ordinary, tones down the extreme edge of my outrage. It moves the crimes out of the category “unimaginable” to “all too common.”

The Wisdom of Stephen King.

There is a lot of wisdom in the Stephen King movie The Green Mile. In it, Tom Hanks and his staff run a death-row wing of a Prison. Even before I worked in a prison, I used this movie as a model for handling complicated interactions. As the director of a mental health clinic, I was called upon to coach a new therapist or case worker through challenging situations like making a report to child services on a client you had grown fond of, forcibly hospitalizing a client, or being the first adult to hear a child’s allegations of sexual abuse by a close family member. I would refer them to The Green Mile to explain the tone I wanted our staff to use in these situations.

Tom Hanks’ character treated everyone with kindness and civility. He avoided emotional extremes. He was not stoic. But he restrained his emotional impulses in a way that made everyone feel safe. He wasn’t mechanistic, either. But he did follow protocols in a way that made heart-wrenching tasks like capital punishment less painful for staff, inmates, and the condemned.

Hanks and his staff did their jobs as agents of God’s wrath, bearing the sword to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. But rather than lord it over their wards, Hanks and his staff wielded their power with quiet moral authority.

I realize most readers are expecting me to refer to Jesus for the appropriate way to treat women who have murdered a child. But, in this case, that seems too tall an order.

I can’t be Jesus to these women. I have, however, found that I can be Tom Hanks.

Who knows why, to be honest

To be honest, I don’t entirely know why I am able to interact with, enjoy, and even genuinely like women who have killed a child. Maybe I am missing an indignation gene that other people have. Perhaps I am a super compartmentalizer.

But most staff at the prison seem to be able to do it, too. Staff hire inmates to work for them inside the prison. The inmates serve as clerks, cooks, barbers, porters, and landscapers. The prison staff are seemingly unfazed by their crew’s past. Volunteers seem to be able to do it, too. I’ve taken volunteers to prison who reacted with kindness and compassion when a mother wondered out loud whether she could be forgiven for causing the death of her child.

So, maybe I am not all that special. Perhaps most people, given the opportunity, could do what I do.

Barbara

Through my chaplaincy, I met a lifer we can call Barbara. Barbara killed her son in a blackout. She says her crime took place because of her rebellion—her refusal to take the psychiatric medications she was prescribed, combined with her rebellious desire to drink and use street drugs to excess. She has told me, “I will never get out of here, and I shouldn’t ever get out, either.” She’s also said she doesn’t feel like she has a right to laughter.

Barbara is one of the older inmates in the prison. She reminds me of someone who has taken vows to serve the Lord. Short, no-nonsense gray hair. She wears the prison orange without any of the alterations for vanity that some of the other women do. The prison is her monastery. Her life is one of service through her job in a prison substance abuse program. She has a mission. Her past haunts her and motivates her work. It’s as if she has a moral limp—she walks, but she walks with a painful reminder of the tragedy she caused.

I genuinely like her.

Some inmates are charming and manipulative, and that explains why you find yourself liking them. But that’s not Barbara. She’s ordinary. Likeable. Human.

If you wanted to work with her and avoid judging her, it might be helpful to be warned in advance about her crime. That way, you wouldn’t feel tricked or disappointed upon learning the facts. It could also be beneficial to know that infanticide has been all too common, historically. Maybe you could watch The Green Mile for cues about how to treat inmates with dignity. But none of those things are necessary.

I know it sounds weird. But I am guessing if you met her, you’d like her, too.

The secret to not judging murderers—even child murderers—isn’t very special. It boils down to meeting them yourself.

Not everyone is interested in supporting a ministry to those who have committed the most serious crimes imaginable. I understand. But if you’d like to send Resilient Volunteers and me into prison to work with women like Barbara, you can. Anyone can financially support our work.

Send us Today