The key way, in my opinion, to achieve this kind of non-judgment is to get past the final boss of self-humbling: Recognition that you are inevitably not that much different from any of those folks. None of us is meaningfully, categorically different from Hitler or Genghis Khan or Judas. The greatest difference from human to human lies in patterns of behavior, which is fundamentally different from something like "no soul" or "wicked heart," et al.

Thinkers and writers ranging from Solzhenitsyn to Augustine were of course aware of this, so it's anything but new. What even is the point behind the acceptance of Christ, after all? There are eastern variations of this same lesson with Buddhism and others, needless to say. It just seems to be one of those eternally radical ideas. I'm guessing it's due to the same underlying instinct behind tribalism - us good, them bad - that constantly repels this reality anew each generation, but I don't quite know.

I say all of this as a mostly irreligious quasi-Buddhist, FWIW.

Hard read well written, Bro.

God bless you today and please God bless me and Barbara(s) too.

