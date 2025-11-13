If you are a Christian, I suspect you receive prayer requests. When disasters or diagnoses strike, when marriages crumble, when addictions take hold, when accidents happen, when violence shatters communities, you, my readers, are called on to pray for friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, or members of a church Bible study group.

As a chaplain, I am often called on to pray for people. In fact, inmates will stop me as I am walking through the yard to ask for prayer. And Bible study students will stay after a lesson for prayer. They hope that I can put words to their suffering and treat their tragedy with dignity and reverence. They want divine guidance and wisdom for their situation. Ultimately, they also hope God will intervene. For example, here are some things I have been called on to pray for recently:

An inmate who was bullied by other inmates in the yard.

A young mother—overwhelmed with shame—whose toddler died from taking a Fentanyl pill from her stash.

A man who wanted protection from relapsing on his upcoming trip to the Rez for a funeral.

It’s difficult to know how to pray in such times, but I have developed a flexible pattern that helps me feel confident when praying for others.

And I’m sharing it with you in the hope that it will help you feel confident when you are face-to-face with someone who desperately needs prayer. I’d love to hear your feedback on it.

The Scenario

Here is a recent scenario in which I used this pattern to guide my prayer. During a Resilient Recovery meeting, we addressed the hustling and manipulation addicts sometimes engage in to feed their habits. It got pretty heavy.

It was clear we couldn’t just move on without addressing the heaviness—the weight of sin—that oppressed the room. We had to stop and pray.

Now, the scenarios you face may not look exactly like this one. But the same basic pattern can apply to anyone’s situation.

The pattern

Get up to speed. Listen before praying. Make sure you understand the basics: Who is involved, what happened, and how the person is thinking and feeling about it.

Ask to pray. This can be as simple as, “Can we take a minute, right now, and pray for you and this situation?” [Most people will say yes to this; you’d be surprised.]

Present the concerns. In prayer, tell God everything you just heard. Lay it out for Him. As we share with God, we can also include any guesses we have about how the person is feeling.

Scripture. Remind God [and those who are listening] why you believe God cares about this and what he can do about it, if it is in His will.

You can remember this pattern by using the acrostic: GAPS

Why it works

Getting up to speed is an important step because you can’t really pray for someone until they have said everything they need to say. Imagine a lawyer who hasn’t listened to your side of the story before he argues your case, or a doctor who starts diagnosing and treating you before you have shared all your symptoms. Not good, right? Take your time listening. It assures you can pray for the person in the best way possible.

Ask if you can pray. Often, the person will ask for prayer. But be ready to suggest it, too. They may say something generic and wishy-washy like, “keep me in your prayers.” Or they may not ask for prayer at all. But don’t let the moment pass. If you are feeling a little powerless or overwhelmed, it’s a good time to pray.

Present the concerns: This section of the prayer meets many needs.

It lets the person know you heard them.

It is a concrete demonstration of your concern and love for this person.

It frees them from having to come up with words, allowing them to concentrate on the prayer without self-consciousness or insecurity.

If you are with other people, say in a Bible study or luncheon, the group might feel awkward, wishing they could do something, but not knowing what. Presenting the concerns to God acts as a completed handshake: Hello, Concern. Meet The Concern Handler. Without prayer, a desire to help is left to hang awkwardly in the air.

Scripture. The authors of the psalms often remind God of his qualities, his promises, and his previous actions. I like to share references to Biblical figures who felt trapped, persecuted, or neglected, including Jesus: “Why have you forsaken me?” This section of the prayer reminds the person that God cares about them and their issue, even if they can’t see it at this moment. It also takes the pressure off me to fix the concern by clearly placing it in the Lord’s hands.

Examples please?

Let’s go back to the room full of female inmates who had just confessed all the ways they hustled, manipulated, and lied in order to get drugs and alcohol.

G: When I listened to them, I was completing the G (Getting up to speed).

A: I then completed A (Asking to pray), by saying, “Before we go on. How about we pause right here and say a prayer?”

P: In that prayer, I completed P (Present the concern)

S: Finally, I shared Scripture.

Here is a rough approximation of the prayer I prayed for them.

P: [Present the concerns] Lord, the guilt and shame in this room are palpable. People have admitted things they have never before admitted—maybe even to themselves. Some are feeling a little vulnerable about putting their business out there. Others are saying they are sick to their stomachs just looking at what they have written in their books. Sin is gross. And we are facing that reality straight on in this moment. Please forgive us. Remove from us our shame. Remind us that we are washed clean—that we are new, that the past is gone, that you remember our sins no more. S: [Scripture] You tell us that Jesus died to pay for the sins of the whole world—and that includes our sins. You gave us examples throughout the Bible of men and women who did terrible things and yet were loved and blessed by you. The catastrophe of the cross is a comfort to us. Jesus' physical and spiritual suffering is so great that we are assured that it covers even our most despicable crimes and manipulations. On the cross, Jesus, you said, “It is finished,” and we ask for the faith to believe this. Help us when uninvited memories of our sins afflict us. Remind us “it is finished.” There is nothing left to be done. And whatever we do to make amends can be made in the comforting knowledge that our debt to you is finished.

Alright. Admit it.

That’s not exactly the prayer I prayed. But it’s not far off either. I presented their concerns as best I could, and I called to mind any scriptural knowledge that seemed to fit the situation.

I did OK. The women seemed visibly relieved. Despite the difficult nature of the conversation we had about hustling and manipulation, one woman spontaneously said, “I love this class” as she stood up and pushed her chair back under the table at the end of the class. Other women nodded in agreement. I believe the prayer was a part of what made the Bible class a success.

I encourage you to try this pattern whenever you pray for someone else in their time of need. In the comment section, let me know what you think—and share any tips you have for praying at difficult times.