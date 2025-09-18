Whew! The video above clearly demonstrates that people on both sides of the political aisle have some strong opinions about charter schools. One area of fierce debate is whether charter schools actually improve educational outcomes, or if they owe their apparent success solely to the fact that they selectively admit highly motivated families. For years, I’ve wrestled with similar questions about programs meant to improve the lives of people with substance abuse disorders.

What I liked most about the video was that it challenged my thinking about random assignment and the concept of selection bias.

In the case of charter schools and addiction recovery programs, selection bias occurs when only the best, brightest, and most likely to succeed are let into the program. This can make it impossible to know if the program has caused the success of the participants, or if the program simply looks effective because they chose great participants.

I’m going to argue that:

Selection bias is actually something charter schools and recovery programs should aim for.

Without selection bias, we can never see the true potential of a program.

For reasons that will become apparent, I’ll also share some very nice footage of horses galloping.

My Old View: Why is selection bias a problem?

I used to think that selection bias skewed the results of an experiment and made it impossible to determine if a program was truly effective. For example, in the case of many successful charter schools, parents must enroll in a lottery from which a fortunate few are selected. Neighborhood schools, on the other hand, are required to accept all students. This fact alone means that families in charter schools are a self-selected and non-random group who are very different from parents in neighborhood schools.

Critics of charter schools are right to point out that the parents who enroll in the lottery are way more likely to be intact, two-parent families. The charter school families also have the financial wherewithal to arrange transportation to and from school, since many charter schools do not provide busing.

But of the group that self-selects to enroll in the lottery, the schools choose an even smaller, more elite subset by winnowing out families that can’t keep up with the school’s rigorous homework and behavioral requirements. When a family can’t meet the standards, they are ejected and replaced with families that can keep up.

The differences between those who stay in a charter school and those who accept by default the neighborhood school could, in theory, explain almost all of the charter schools’ success. The only way to test this assertion would be to assign families to both types of schools randomly. Scientists hope random assignment will equally distribute family characteristics between the treatment group [charter schools] and the control group [neighborhood schools].

But there’s a problem with random assignment

Using random assignment assumes that schools function like a simple mechanical system, say an automobile engine. In a simple system, parts can be isolated and tested independently. However, a school is actually a complex system where its parts interact dynamically, and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

To explain what I mean about schools being complex systems, let’s conduct a thought experiment using only two of the variables in a school system: Teachers and Students.

Imagine what happens when the majority of students are engaged, interested, and pushed to perform by competent, loving parents. This elite group of students will challenge one another to give their best effort. This culture of excellence may even push the students to discover talents and abilities they didn’t know they had. Reacting to the dynamics among the students, the teachers may be inspired to bring their best to the table, as well. The passion and skill of the teacher, in turn, reinforces the motivation of the student. At a certain point something clicks and student performance leaps forward. That leap forward could not have happened without this powerful combination of teachers and students.

The same phenomenon exists in other domains of life, like rock bands, sports teams, startups, and military units. For example, the Beatles had a certain je ne sais quoi when they were together in the 60s that they never had as solo acts in the years after they broke up. In their heyday, the band’s members, the sound engineers, and the post-war, baby boomer zeitgeist created a magic that will possibly never be repeated.

The elements were not independent of each other. For example, the Beatles both reacted to and influenced the 60’s zeitgeist—there’s no point in trying to isolate the independent effect of each variable when the combination was greater than the sum of the parts.

Dynamic Phase Shifting

When the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, we often refer to this as a “dynamic system.” I noticed this dynamism when I was running therapy groups for court-ordered substance abuse clients. If the majority of people were resentful about being sent to the group, my job was extremely difficult. However, when the ratio of motivated clients to unmotivated ones reached a tipping point, the change wasn’t purely mechanical—by which I mean that each additional motivated person contributed one additional unit of improvement to the group dynamics. Instead, there was a qualitative transformation —a quantum leap.

The power of the group began to create a culture that reinforced and celebrated sobriety. That culture encouraged me to take risks therapeutically. I was more creative and more engaged—I was a better therapist because they were better clients. There was a next-leveling of the group that turned it into a sobriety machine.

The moment when a system jumps to another level is sometimes called “a bifurcation point” in Systems Theory. It is a self-organizing phase shift that takes a system from one structure to another. Notice in the two short videos below that a horse’s walk and a gallop are two entirely different states, or phases. The change from a walk to a gallop is fascinating—and it serves as a perfect analogy for what happens in the real world when something shifts in a complex system, causing the components to operate at their highest potential.

Conclusion.

If charter schools or recovery programs are forced to admit students through a process of random assignment, they may be able to “prove their program works.” But random assignment will also act as shackles, preventing the program from shifting from a walk to a gallop. The chance to see the program’s full potential will be sacrificed on the altar of clinical and statistical purity.

Instead, we should encourage programs to seek their unique audience. When the right program finds the right audience, we can see its full, unfettered potential. Without random assignment, we may not be able to tease out the independent contribution of the program from the audience, but we can see something far better: a complex system that has broken out in a gallop.

I’ll leave you with this video of horses galloping in their natural environment.