I don’t normally use this space to discuss food products. However, given El Pato Hot Tomato Sauce's strong connection to the Apache Reservation, which I interact with occasionally in my work, I am offering this post as a cultural exploration. If anyone from Walker Foods, the parent company of El Pato, would like to discuss a product placement/endorsement deal, I can be easily persuaded to weave in El Pato into future Substack articles and ministry photos.

You would think I learned about my favorite spicy condiment from my wife, who is Mexican. But, no. I had to travel to the White Mountain Apache Reservation to learn about El Pato Hot Tomato Sauce. The story of how I discovered El Pato sauce goes like this:

I was standing by a Frybread vendor across the street from the Open Bible Lutheran Church in Whiteriver, AZ. This was many years ago and I don’t remember why I was on the Rez this particular time—only that my wife had stayed in the vehicle while I ordered a couple of Apache Tacos for us. I watched the vendor pile on beans, ground beef, lettuce, and tomato. Then he said something to me that would change my culinary fortune for years to come. It sounds like he asked if I wanted to add “paddo sauce.” Not having any idea what paddo sauce might be, I did what I normally do when presented with something mysterious and foreign sounding: I said, “Yes!” I assumed I was about to be treated to some authentic Apache concoction—probably made from elk and acorns and snow sourced from the top of Mount Baldy. Instead, he held up a yellow can of “El Pato” like the one you see above and splashed some red sauce over the top of my frybread taco. I looked carefully at the can and realized that paddo sauce was an Englishization of Spanish words, “El Pato,” which means— “The duck.”

The mysteries of El Pato

I love El Pato, and my wife, who had never heard of it before, has started using it liberally on items like chicken and seafood. These plastic bottles have become a mandatory accompaniment to Fried Chicken and Cotel de Cameron on our table.

But, there are so many questions about El Pato—so many mysteries I cannot get to the bottom of:

What’s a duck got to do with hot sauce? Nothing as far as I can tell. Some internet sources suggest the name is a nod to a game called “Pato,” which has been played on horseback since the 1600s in Argentina. Apparently, the original game used an actual duck, but the modern version has replaced the duck with a leather ball. The name of the game has remained unchanged, though.

But I find that story very unlikely. “El Pato” has been made in Los Angeles, not Argentina, for over 115 years. And even if “El Pato” got its name from a weird Argentinian game played on horseback, it still wouldn’t explain what a duck has to do with delicious hot sauce.

Why is “El Pato” so popular on the White Mountain Apache Rez? Again, there are no good answers for why El Pato is popular on the Rez. But I can confirm that it is. I was recently in the kitchen of my friend’s mom on the Rez and noted, among other food items, two yellow cans of El Pato in a basket on her kitchen table. I observed how popular the sauce is on the Rez, and my friend’s mom claimed she doesn’t like it. But then she pointed with her lips in the direction of her grandkids and said, “Some people like that hot stuff.”

My own theory about the El Pato/Apache connection is that some charity or federal agency ended up with a surplus of the El Pato many years ago and sent it to the Rez, figuring they’d probably use it. Once the Apaches tried it, they demanded MORE! And have been demanding it ever since. But it could also be that the Basha’s grocery store on the Rez has something to do with it. Basha’s owns Food City, which is a grocery store marketed to Hispanics in the Phoenix area. In the area near my home, neither of the other two Phoenix grocers, Fry’s or Safeway, carries El Pato. But Food City does. So perhaps Basha’s was the conduit through which El Pato has become an Apache mainstay.

Why was the founder of “El Pato” named James Walker? I mean, why would anyone named James Walker make hot sauce? And why would anyone buy hot sauce with a duck on the can from someone named James Walker? These are the kinds of questions Jonathan Frakes should be asking:

Why does hardly anybody know about this culinary treat? This question also doesn’t seem to have any good answers. El Pato is lesser known than Johnny-come-latelies to the hot sauce market, Tapatio [1971] and Cholula [1989]. The current owner of El Pato’s parent company, Walker Foods, attributes El Pato’s limited market share to the company’s lack of marketing capital, which prevents it from expanding into new markets. That sounds logical until you realize Walker Foods supplies all the mustard for In-n-Out Burgers, and “Walker Foods is the primary servicer of white vinegar for all McDonald’s locations west of the Mississippi and across the Pacific Rim.” (1)

Then you have to ask yourself, “Why is El Pato the only food item a food supply giant like Walker Foods can’t supply outside of L.A., a couple of grocery stores in Phoenix, and on the White Mountain Apache Reservation?” It’s all very mysterious.

But I can tell you this

While there are more questions than answers when it comes to El Pato sauce and its role in Apache cooking, one thing is for sure. People are excited about this hot sauce, using the cans for gardening, and as the inspiration for tattoos.

In addition to its decorative uses, El Pato can also be used to make Spanish rice, enchiladas, Chilaquiles, and, of course, Apache Tacos. From the Walker Foods website, here is the official recipe for “Mexican Casserole.”

INGREDIENTS

16 oz. can pinto beans

Cheddar cheese

Tortillas

1.5 lbs. ground beef

1 8 oz. can tomato

1 7 3/4oz. El Pato sauce

INSTRUCTIONS