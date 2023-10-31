In this post, you’ll learn why rats like red lights more than yummy treats. This week’s posts were inspired by the lively conversation between Jordan Peterson and Robert Sapolsky, which can be found on YouTube.

Picture a man in a lab coat studying dopamine levels in rats.

This man is about to make a fascinating discovery. He has taught a lab rat that it can get a delicious little treat by pressing a lever 10 times. There’s nothing too remarkable about this feat.

However, the scientist has added a slight wrinkle to the initial setup.

It is a red light that flashes right before the next treat is available.

Surprisingly, the rat gets a bigger dopamine hit from the flashing light than from the delicious little treat.

Why all the dopamine for a flashing light?

What seems to be at work in this scenario is a sense of mastery. When the rat sees the light, he thinks, “I know what this means! I know how this works! Yippie!!!”

When the rat figures out that the red light is the secret to knowing when the treat is available, it’s like he’s deciphered the pattern that makes him smarter than the average rat.

Deciphering the pattern. That’s a big deal.

Because he has deciphered the pattern, the moment between the flashing red light and getting the delicious treat becomes a moment when the rat knows he’s got a sure thing. That moment—the moment of “I know how this works”—is perhaps more addictive than the treat itself.

This helps explain why triggers are so difficult to resist. When the brain sees, hears, or otherwise experiences a trigger, it sends a bigger burst of dopamine than the drug itself. When the brain sees the trigger, it thinks, “Oh, Oh, Oh! I know what this is! I know what comes next.” Thus, for a person in recovery, the trigger is like the little flashing red light that the rat sees. It thinks, “Awesome! You’ve got a sure thing here.”

The urge to complete the sequence and get the treat is understandably difficult to resist. After all, who can resist a sure thing—the sense that you’ve unlocked the code and aren’t going to have to break your back to get what you want anymore.

Next Post: I’ll share how I first learned alcohol was a sure thing.